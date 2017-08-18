Speaking of statues, why does Seattle have a 7 ton statue of Vladimir Lenin?

Statue toppling is in vogue again.

A Confederate statue was toppled in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday.

Now, Trump supporters are fighting back. Their target: Seattle’s 7-ton bronze statue of communist leader Vladimir Lenin.

The North Carolina tear-down was done to show solidarity with anti-racist activists after this past weekend’s deadly terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Va., according to CNN.

Early Wednesday, the city of Baltimore removed several Confederate statues.

“While the country is busy taking down toxic statues…You guys should prep your Lenin statue for removal!” a user posted on Reddit Wednesday.

They offered a veiled threat: “Whether you like it or not, this awful symbol of communism and murder will be out (of) the picture by September.”

You Might Like







A rally was held Wednesday at the Lenin statue — privately owned and on private property — by people wearing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” T-shirts and hats. A man with a bullhorn called the statue an, “Idol of evil.”

The group chanted, “Tear it down.”

If they succeed, it would be a second toppling for the Lenin statue.

The first was during the 1989 Velvet Revolution which marked the end of communism in Czechoslovakia.

A Washington man found the 16-foot-tall statue in a scrapyard, purchased it and moved it to Washington where it eventually ended up in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood in 1995.

A website with a name that can’t be printed in a family newspaper says Operation Lenin Down aims to bring down the statue. But, it didn’t say how.

They could just buy it and melt it down — it’s for sale. Asking price: $250,000, up from $150,000 in 1995.

Removal of representations of Confederate generals and other memorials to the pro-slavery Confederacy, which was defeated in the Civil War, has increased recently in the South.

Almost all of them are government sanctioned events.

A society removing monuments to leaders who have fallen out of favor is as old as civilization itself.

Ancient Egyptians sometimes did it when a dynasty ended. Modern Egyptians, as ousted President Hosni Mubarak learned, still do it today.

___

(c)2017 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)