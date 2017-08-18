Speaking of statues, why does Seattle have a 7 ton statue of Vladimir Lenin?

Statue toppling is in vogue again.
A Confederate statue was toppled in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday.
Now, Trump supporters are fighting back. Their target: Seattle’s 7-ton bronze statue of communist leader Vladimir Lenin.
The North Carolina tear-down was done to show solidarity with anti-racist activists after this past weekend’s deadly terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Va., according to CNN.
Early Wednesday, the city of Baltimore removed several Confederate statues.
“While the country is busy taking down toxic statues…You guys should prep your Lenin statue for removal!” a user posted on Reddit Wednesday.
They offered a veiled threat: “Whether you like it or not, this awful symbol of communism and murder will be out (of) the picture by September.”
A rally was held Wednesday at the Lenin statue — privately owned and on private property — by people wearing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” T-shirts and hats. A man with a bullhorn called the statue an, “Idol of evil.”
The group chanted, “Tear it down.”
If they succeed, it would be a second toppling for the Lenin statue.
The first was during the 1989 Velvet Revolution which marked the end of communism in Czechoslovakia.
A Washington man found the 16-foot-tall statue in a scrapyard, purchased it and moved it to Washington where it eventually ended up in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood in 1995.
A website with a name that can’t be printed in a family newspaper says Operation Lenin Down aims to bring down the statue. But, it didn’t say how.
They could just buy it and melt it down — it’s for sale. Asking price: $250,000, up from $150,000 in 1995.
Removal of representations of Confederate generals and other memorials to the pro-slavery Confederacy, which was defeated in the Civil War, has increased recently in the South.
Almost all of them are government sanctioned events.
A society removing monuments to leaders who have fallen out of favor is as old as civilization itself.
Ancient Egyptians sometimes did it when a dynasty ended. Modern Egyptians, as ousted President Hosni Mubarak learned, still do it today.
I have no more taste for a Lenin statue than any other GOPer, but if this is on PRIVATE property, the owner will probably call the cops.
I was not aware of the Lenin statue, but the fact that the Dems seem okay with it speaks volumes. Yes, if the Confederate statues are offensive and must come down, then the Lenin statue must come down as well.
It is private property on private property, it must stay till the owner decides to get rid of it.
Fair enough.
Then use the left’s tactics against him.
Out the owner.
Smear him over social media.
Find him at work and hound him.
Darby, Why are you talking like a conservative!?!?!?.
Thanks usafoldsarge, I’ll take that as a compliment. I’m not sure why you seem so surprised.
Lenin is just probably a role model for the Left coast — someone to model their Leftist social and political actions after…
You mean the LEFTIST Coast, aptly named!
Ituser, this is what I was commenting on just the other day!
While it is fun to fantasize or even issue a veiled threat, we must never stoop so low as to copy the very actions we condemn.
Besides, it is on private property. Something we hold as sacrosanct.
He wants $250,000 for it? Proof of WA being a legalized pot state cause he’s definitely high!
How about I ask to have a 18′ statue of George III right opposite MA’s capital-building main-doors in Boston — or, in place of one of the Confederate statues that libtrash (both non-officials as in Durham, and non-officials such as in Balto) — decided should be pulled down?! It would:
* be as apt as the Lenin statue in Seattle
* actually represent what passes for mindset in the libtrash!
The Civil War was about States’ Rights and tariffs, not slavery. The Confederacy was within the authority of the Constitution, the Union was not.
This whole thing about slavery is totally MARXIST. Marx was hell-bent on destroying every vestige of Christianity and the family so he could install his satanic world order. Attacking white Christian culture and nationhood is part of the CPUSA/anti-Christ agenda. The STATE must be worshipped…
Maybe we could pack up the statue and its owner and send it to a country where it would be welcome… (I doubt that would be Russia).
empd, You might be right about states rights……. However, 5 of the secessionist states broke the contract that contains these words “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”. It was implied, yes implied that these 5 states had agreed to being in that UNION until the end of time…….
” It was implied, yes implied that these 5 states had agreed to being in that UNION until the end of time…….”
One cannot be faithful to what does not exist
“in Order to form a more perfect Union” in order to form shows it does not exist
The evidence is clear the Civil War was not about slavery until after it had been fought, then some high minded reason was needed to justify the loss of so much because Lincoln was as narcissistic as Obama and could not stand the fact he was not liked
Robert E. Lee did not own a single slave and was opposed to slavery
Grant owned 50
Check out this opinion. http://bonniebluepublishing.com/The%20Right%20of%20Secession.htm
When I took Civics & Government as a senior in High School, this was included but it was never emphasized because I was in Boston and they are ALWAYS right…. they were the northern industrialists who wanted the South to buy their child slave made goods for more than they were paying for the same goods from Europe.
Membership in the union just isn’t that clear or binding, especially since the neophyte nation had just moved forward from the states as a confederation to the Constitution which established a republic.
Since then I have come to appreciate the ambiguity and abuse of the Constitution as written. Case in point: the Constitution states clearly that the federal government is not to own land except for military bases and the post roads (wouldn’t that be the internet these days?). When the western states were admitted to the Union, the feds not only took land as they pleased but instituted the insane bifurcated property rights where the feds can extract natural resources (where does THAT money go?) at the expense of the states. Most of the mineral rights belong to the government and eastern oligarchs, leaving the western states no different from third world countries – all of the natural wealth is sucked out by these filth and the locals eat dirt.
Sarge, please point out to me that section of the US Constitution that prohibits a sovereign state from voluntarily and peacefully leaving a union (seceding) that it voluntarily joined to begin with. I can’t seem to find it in any of the copies of the US Constitution I have. Neither can I find that part, either in the preamble or in the Constitution itself, that intimates, infers, or implies that the union would be insoluble “until the end of time”.
Until Lincoln declared that the union was insoluble, that no state could leave, and then instigated a war to enforce his declaration, it was always assumed that any state had the right to leave at any time. If you read the minutes of the constitutional conventions, and the notes and letters of the attendees, you will find that this very issue was discussed. It was decided and agreed that because everyone knew that any state could leave the union whenever they wished, it was not necessary to include this item in the Constitution itself.
The southern states were not the first to threaten secession, but were the first to actually carry through and secede. All of the New England states voted for secession at the Hartford Convention (1814-1815) because of the War of 1812, but ultimately decided not to secede. They did, however, try to negotiate a separate peace treaty with England.
“The Civil War was about States’ Rights and tariffs, not slavery”
Right!
Amazingly the evil British some how were able to end slavery without a single drop of blood
In fact, slavery ended in other nations of the world without a civil war, but we are to believe two contradictory things about the American Civil War, first, Americans are nobler than any another because they would lay down their life for the black man and second, are too stupid to end slavery any other way
Those Confederate statues are to a liberty we lost in the Civil War, the right to self-determination. Where now the Federal government can force us to accept sodomy as a moral virtue
I do not see how replacing one evil, forcing one to labor, with another, forcing one to accept moral depravity, was something good!.
“The Civil War was about States’ Rights and tariffs, not slavery”
A point of clarification, while the Civil War was not about FREEING the slaves
The succession of the South was very much about slavery. It was the main point in their declarations
Thomas Jefferson owned slaves so his statue at the Jefferson Memorial needs to go. It should be replaced by a man who is “clean”, never owned a slave. One such man is Al Sharpston :-))
I know you were trying to be funny or sarcastic but what you said is so over the top that it’s actually offensive instead.
Your comment inspired a question: were there black slave owners? A cursory search found this:
“One of the most vexing questions in African-American history is whether free African Americans themselves owned slaves. The short answer to this question, as you might suspect, is yes, of course; some free black people in this country bought and sold other black people, and did so at least since 1654, continuing to do so right through the Civil War.
Nicolas Augustin Metoyer of Louisiana owned 13 slaves in 1830. He and his 12 family members. collectively owned 215 slaves.” https://www.theroot.com/did-black-people-own-slaves-1790895436
So, maybe old Al isn’t as ‘clean’ as you might think…
Don’t be surprised if CA puts in a bid for it.
The Civil War statues are a tribute to southern history &resistance to what the South saw as Yankee imperialism & economic dominance. As an example, the North wanted the South to buy only from Northern industries not Europe. Freeing the slaves was an after thought by Lincoln. These statutes should be preserved. Robert E Lee was an honorable man & an outstanding General.
Read Article I, Section 10. US Constitution: No State shall enter into any treaty alliance, etc. These 5 states had entered into trade agreements with several foreign countries, thus violating the Constitution they had signed less than 80 years earlier. Thus usurping a right that they agreed that they did not have. Quit nit picking the Civil War. There were many reasons for that war. Slavery wasn’t one of them at the start…. And, ex slaves fought on both sides….. Lincoln bashing is a liberal sport nowadays……
I don’t think that a trade agreement is the same as a treaty, especially since the concept of states’ rights was much more prevalent in those days. There were no multinationals and each state looked after its own economic affairs.
Treaties relate to relate to the external concerns of the nation, such as a treaty to end a war. It seems that it would concern the nation as a whole and not be concerned with local issues such as trade.
“These 5 states had entered into trade agreements with several foreign countries, thus violating the Constitution”
Would you cite an argument for this position which has already been made by someone else, or provide one of your own rather than just make a naked assertion
If in fact, your position is correct then every corporation, today, in the United States is in open rebellion
Am also a little baffled as to what the “state” had to trade, since up until the Civil War, it was the people of their particular states were sovereign, and the state was only an entity which worked their will, not something which had a will of its own
And the people, up until then, were at perfect liberty to contract with whom ever they will as long as the individual or nation was not making war upon the nation.
And Lincoln is the darling of the Liberals. Obama even fancies himself to be made in the same mold as Lincoln, and why he thinks he could dictate to us.
Maybe, you have forgotten or never knew Lincoln nearly had the Chief Justice of the Supreme court arrest, suspended Habeas Corpus (it is a foundation of law, without it, every fiction could be true and while everything could be held to be false)
Lincoln did more to destroy the Republic of the Founders than any other individual or president.
Was it possibly Jeff Bezos property ? Only a true Far Left Liberal would have a statue of that horrible man on their property !
The Lenin statue in Seattle suggests a solution to the flap over Confederate statues: offer each one, perhaps including the few square feet of land it stands on, for sale by auction. Those who want to preserve the statues could buy them, making them private property and thus legally protected from attack, while those who want to destroy them could put their money where their Marx is and outbid the preservationists. The highest bidders could choose (1) to smash their newly-purchased statue; (2) to lend it it to the city, leaving it where it stands but making vandals liable for any damage; (3) to donate it to a museum; (4) to move it to private land with controlled public access; or (5) to set it up as a lawn ornament at their home.
This approach could reveal which side in the dispute cares more about their principles, as shown by the size of their bids. It could serve as a useful test of whether folks like the members of the Workers World Party who tore down the Confederate soldier statue in Durham on August 14 are a serious threat to our country, or just a feckless fringe group.
I expect that the protesters would not put up any significant money, so the average bid to buy a statue might be less than a hundred bucks. Thus almost all statues would be preserved in one venue or another.
I find that question to be somewhat of a self-eating watermelon. That having been said, perhaps it’s because Washington State is more of a soviet socialist state-of-mind than it is a member of the United States of America.