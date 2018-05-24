Sources: FBI Agents Want Congress To Issue Them Subpoenas So They Can Reveal The Bureau’s Dirt

Many agents in the FBI want Congress to subpoena them so they can reveal problems caused by former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, three people in direct contact with active field agents tell TheDC.
“There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by [James] Comey’s behavior and [Andrew] McCabe and [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch and the thugs like [John] Brennan–who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs,” former federal prosecutor Joe DiGenova told The Daily Caller Tuesday. “They are just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”
These agents prefer to be subpoenaed to becoming an official government whistleblower, since they fear political and professional backlash, the former Trump administration official explained to TheDC.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the article at the Daily Caller.
Whatever is necessary should be done to get the Bureau’s Agents to provide information about the FBI’s corruption… Get it done now..!!
And as i’ve said several times already< IF EVEN AFTER subpoenas are issued, the FBI STILL Stalls, CUT THEIR bloody funding down to nothing, and send the US MARSHALS TO ARREST them!
If Congress FAILS to do this, then we will KNOW that they are in league with the TREASONOUS SNAKES in the DOJ, FBI and CIA. Give these agents the legal cover they need to be able to come forth, and let them tell what they know about Comey and his corrupt CRONIES and what they have done to undermine and attempt to overthrow a legally elected President!
And if that’s the case, maybe its high time we invoke the phrase, from the Days of Washington and co… “The tree of liberty must be refreshed with the blood of Tyrants and traitors!” (or something to that effect)
Hell, with few exceptions, we already know they’re in league with the snakes. Washington has been a snake den for so long, corruption is simply a way of life.
I remember this at the time. The lower level agents were in complete agreement with Comey’s reveal of Hillary’s crimes up until he summarized by saying nobody would arrest her for what he just described. The agents all went “whaaaaat?”
Comey was most obviously bribed/intimidated by Clinton before giving her a free pass. The fact that this is even up for debate shows how despicable the Left is.