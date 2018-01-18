SOTU: Are Democrats afraid to hear how well the country is doing?

Democrats must be shaking in their Birkenstocks.
How else to explain their many, many and many more preemptive strikes at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech — a speech that doesn’t even take place until Jan. 30?
But already, the left’s lining to hit hard.
“Democrats ramp up efforts to boycott Trump’s State of the Union address,” blasted one Fox News headline.
That’s after four Dems — Reps. Frederica Wilson, Maxine Waters, John Lewis and Earl Blumenauer — announced intent to boycott the speech. Not that anyone cares.
But just in case you wondered why, here’s a bit, from Waters to MSNBC: “Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?”
And this, from Lewis, referencing Trump’s reported “sh–holes” remark, again to MSNBC: “I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself.”
The Huffington Post, meanwhile, ran a snarky hit piece about Trump’s looming speech, pretending it had received an advance copy and was leaking it to the public. It opened: “Madame President, Vice Personal Pence, Ivanka, Jared, Eric, Don Jr., the one invited African American guy up there, happy bankers, rich guys from Goldmine Sex, the two porn actresses that I wanted to party with, the good people of Puerto Rico who will not be hearing this speech thanks to my astonishing lack of response, so they have no electricity but who needs it, right? It’s Puerto Rico …”
Huffington Post, remember, is the same news outlet the included a vile — and completely biased — editor’s note on all Trump-related stories during the presidential campaign season that slammed the then-candidate as a “serial liar, rampant xenophobe, racist, misogynist and birther.”
All this comes in addition to Democrats’ announced plans to bring sexual misconduct victims to the speech — not to protest their own party’s Al Franken-types, but rather, allegations against Trump — and to hold as many protests both inside and outside the venue as possible. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and fellow female Dems are going to wear black to show solidarity with the Hollywood sex assault victims and to bring “MeToo” to the forum; Rep. Eliot Engel is reportedly taking a seat out of the line of Trump’s entry walk so as to avoid shaking the president’s hand.
“Democrats are already plotting ways to protest during [Trump’s] State of the Union later this month,” The Hill reported.
Why all the preparation and bad press?
The clue is this: It’s the economy, stupid.
“Economists agree: Trump, not Obama, gets credit for economy,” The Hill wrote.
And this, from CNBC: “Trump earns ‘high marks’ from UBS for his economic policies.”
And this, from the Washington Examiner: “Over 100 companies giving ‘Trump Bonuses’ after tax victory, ‘tsunami building.’ ”
Now consider this: In 2016, Pew Research Center found the top issue of concern to voters was the economy. FiveThirtyEight found similarly, writing, “After two straight elections dominated by economic issues, 2016 is shaping up to be … another election dominated by economic issues. In polls, voters consistently rank the economy as their top concern.” In 2014, Gallup reported, “Republican and Democratic voters see the economy, jobs and fixing the federal government as important to their congressional vote this year,” with 89 percent of Democrats specifying it was the “availability of good jobs” that fueled their voting decisions and 91 percent of Republicans saying it was generically “the economy.” In 2012, Pew Research Center wrote this: Fully 86 percent of registered voters say that the economy will be very important to their vote in the fall; 84 percent say that jobs will be very important.”
See where this is headed?
The economy, jobs and the state of individual finances are consistently and historically the top concerns of all America voters, no matter the party.
Trump’s doing well in those regards — and will likely spend considerable time during his State of the Union discussing just how well.
Democrats can’t refute the facts, so they have to distract. And that’s why they’re spending so much time and media messaging on bringing up their petty protests now, pre-State of the Union — so they can taint the speech before it even takes place. They’re afraid, very afraid, of the good news Trump may very well sell, and they’re worried all that good news, backed by solid economic improvements, will make their runs for public office this November all the more difficult.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
—-
I’m sure they ARE afraid to hear how well the country is doing–since the LAST thing those VERMIN want is for the country to be doing well, because that would mean Pres. Trump is (gasp!) SUCCEEDING–and HOW can that be, in their little leftist LOON world?
Black employment at its lowest level EVER, ISIS all but destroyed, stock market soaring, economy growing at a higher rate than it has for the past DECADE, etc. etc. Hard for them to “rebut” that. I’m surprised they don’t ALL stay home–ESPECIALLY whatever unfortunate they have chosen to give the “rebuttal” speech, when all he/she has by way of rebuttal is “I HATE TRUMP for succeeding–IMPEACH HIM!”
Of course they’re afraid. The SOTU will be the truth, not the Media Fake News. And truth always makes the Libs look bad. Just like a mirror makes Nancy Pelosi look ugly.
And of course the Libs will hate the SOTU with every fiber of their being. It puts the lie to everything they stand for and they know it.
Truth looks like hate to those who hate truth.
i’d just say “FINE anyone wants to boycott the SOTUA, can be black listed from EVER BEING invited to the white house for ANYTHING”..
.
CONgressional …………………… T E R M . L I M I T S NOW!!! ……………………
These ANCIENT racists and bigots must be gone!
When do they find time to do any actual work?
M A G A !!!
.
They do not work! Government pays them to do nothing! TERM LIMITS!!!
Which is what most of them are.. WASTES OF TIME, money and oxygen!
I’m glad that so many of those filthy communists are boycotting the speech. Just think how much better it will smell for those attending!
My great fear is that there is no tactic to vile or destructive for the Demoncrats to employ to derail the economy. A booming economy makes their totalitarian worldview harder to sell. Maxine Waters and Karl Marx share the same delusional viewpoint.
you are correct that the dems will do anything to derail the trump economy and his entire agenda. that is why republicans need to get a backbone and support every bit of trump’s agenda.
This is why they are all FOR Shutting down the government.
Maxine Waters doesn’t have the mental capacity to have a worldview. She is lucky that technology has now developed the mini-Bluetook wireless iSpeakers so she can listen to her recording, “Breath out, 1,2,3,4,5 Breath in, 1,2,3,4,5 Breath out,…..” without having to be plugged in! Visceral hate eventually destroys the mind.
Maxine Waters personifies the visceral hate and discontent that permeates the democrat party and its rank and file. How can anyone look at Maxine and call themselves a democrat?
she is a vile disgusting ignorant racist that lives far from her district in a mega mansion while she abuses the ignorant for votes
no one on earth is better for this creature’s existence
Heck, how can anyone vote for her, call themselves SANE.
Two things, among many that have been brought out of the closet since the election – the communists and anti-Americans. Unfortunately a lot of them reside on the hill.
still can’t believe one actually ran for pres… and sanders acknowledges he is a socialist and does not believe in america…. and snowflakes voted for him.. scary
And what’s even MORE shocking, is how many people keep VOTING for them!
best idea…give seats of the state of the union boycotters to deserving americans….vets, conservative supporters, victims saved by trump economy.
good riddence to the assinine boycotters……would love to see congress rid of them forever.
I’d LOVE to see that happen.. Their seats given up to true blooded PROUD Americans.
You forgot that John Lewis who is now learning to speak English. It must be hard for Maxine Waters and John Lewis to speak through all that hatred look on their faces…
truly a pair of scumbags.. even lewis who some actually respected
Normally the black caucus members line the isle to show de folks back home how bizzy de are and show de mugs to de publik. This year they will be doing what they do best, hating America and showing their ignorance.
But you can bet, their hoodrat voters, will STILL block list vote for them again and again..
i will bet the rest of the world watches these idiots we elect and laughs there butts of at what liberalism is doing to a once great nation.
I have tried to be fair and nice….
forgetting nice… but staying fair…
dems are disgusting anti-american intolerant and corrupt doinks… libs are much worse
Maxine, don’t know what your problem is, you listened to a liar for 8 years as your Pres and thought he was just wonderful. He was just a lying shack of _____. You are a scumbag yourself, so I guess you liked being his type of scumbag. YOU WILL NOT BE MISSED!!!!! Thanks for not going, because now we don’t have to see you.
waters is one of the worst creatures our country has ever spawned
Some people will not stop until they kill our President; and then will boycott the funeral to boot. Look at Maxine Waters and her minions. If she and they are not a modern day picture of Dorian Gray I don’t know what is. Livid hatred is ugly and shows in a person’s face and aura. And these are elected ‘leaders’? God help us.
I can just imagine that. They do all they can to cause him to die, then rather than mourn his loss, they will IMO CELEBRATE his death in the streets..
PLEASE GOPUSA do not place the picture as you did. It really is scary. Left right away. Who can stand her?
“from Waters to MSNBC: “Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” Now that’s the “Pot calling the Kettle black”. This from a so called Liberal defender of the downtrodden who pays her daughter hundreds of thousands of dollars out of campaign funds. Corruption, Lying, Class Warfare, cultural isolation to name a few are all the Buzz causes of the Communist, Socialist, Lying left. Do you think they give a tinker’s damn about illegal immigrants? Hell No, they just want more imported illiterate human cattle to vote for them. Stay away from the “State of the Union” speach please. The atmosphere will be much more comfortable without the Lying (metally deranged) Left.
Being an American, a black man, a baby boomer, race baiters liken to Ms. Waters, Mr. Lewis, and others, is embarrassing; as she spews slander, and hatred in her highly public office.
Ms. Walters, and others like her, understand what you are doing to the young that listen to you. You are perpetuating a vile division of young Americans, causing damage that will take another generation (40 years) to repair. Instead of promoting positive self-determination via being law abiding citizens, education (College Degrees), being positive members of our beloved American society in every facet, posing a ‘Great America Society’ for everyone, especially in ‘your’ congressional district, you choose to publicly promote the opposite effect; especially those that only see the actions promoted publicly. In short Ms. Waters, and others, you are creating a huge cavern between a positive America, and one that is stagnate; as we need ‘all’, i.e. 100% of American citizens to make America great; for the entire world.
If these lunatics would put this much effort into doing something for Americans, this nation would be unstoppable. But they insist on being the insane party of everything anti-American. I can’t even listen or read anything the Dems say anymore, it’s so over the top ignorant. It just goes to show how stupid their constituants are.
It says a lot about the Democrat party when that picture at the top of the article is the face of the party.
Yep, the Birkenstock and granola bar crowd can’t accept the economy, any more than they could accept the election. It wasn’t supposed to be like this…even with all of their cheating, lies and corruption, they still couldn’t pull it off. And when they lost, they took solace in knowing that it would certainly mean the economy was bound to tank. How could anything else but that happen? They just knew that would bring people to their senses about how smart they are and how much the people need them to run their lives for them.
I mean really, how could anyone possibly think they can survive on their own without having a government nanny looking after them?
Yes, living in a world where they are not in charge is very difficult for them to stomach.
“Reps. Frederica Wilson, Maxine Waters, John Lewis and Earl Blumenauer — announced intent to boycott the speech”
Thanks to their boycott, the collective IQ of those who will attend, will actually go up
Trump has done more for Blacks, Hispanics and Women by energizing the jobs market with reduced regulations and tax cuts. And for this the Democrats will boycott the State of the Union speech. Maybe Trump should tell the public, if they won’t show for speech, maybe they shouldn’t be re-elected. No Show, No Vote!
I bet everyone of the U.S. Senators and U.S. Congressmen who have 401K and stock investments have benefitted from Trump’s Stock Market, yet they vilify him every chance they get.
Of course they have benefited.. THEY ALWAYS find a way to benefit, no matter how the markets are doing.
Maybe the President should have the DOJ prepare a host of arrest warrants… and serve them on high ranking corrupt government officials in attendance… as part of his campaign promise to DRAIN THE SWAMP. I am looking forward to seeing these miscreants held accountable for violating the laws of the United States.
He can start with EVERY GOVERNOR of a sanctuary state!
Maxine??? Not going to take a seat at SOTU?
…there is a God after all!
I really believe “Slapsie-Maxie” in on something…Senility?
She represents “what wasting a vote looks like”…