Sorry, secularists; you can’t kill Christmas

A new poll from Pew Research Center’s Religion & Public Life finds most Americans see a decline in the religious aspect of Christmas, and that an ever-shrinking majority think the whole Jesus-Christ-born-in-a-manger reason for the season is just bunk — fairy-tale fallacy.
Well bah humbug to that. Let’s say we kick the secularists to the curb on this one.
Here are the findings: “[M]ost U.S. adults believe the religious aspects of Christmas are emphasized less now than in the past — even as relatively few Americans are bothered by this trend. In addition, a declining majority says religious displays such as nativity scenes should be allowed on government property. And compared with five years ago, a growing share of Americans say it does not matter to them how they are greeted in stores and businesses during the holiday season — whether with ‘merry Christmas’ or a less-religious greeting like ‘happy holidays.’ ”
That’s the public face of America. In private, it’s more of the same, it seems, at least according to Pew.
“There has been a noticeable decline in the percentage of U.S. adults who say they believe that biblical elements of the Christmas story — that Jesus was born to a virgin, for example — reflect historical events that actually occurred,” Pew reported.
By the numbers, 55 percent of U.S. adults just told Pew researchers they celebrated Christmas a religious holiday. But that’s down from 2013, when 59 percent of Americans told Pew the same thing.
Sad and sorry statistics.
Driven by — let’s just be honest — chicken churches who don’t want to do their jobs and keep the people informed of Jesus-based truths.
And now, no doubt, the secularists are cheering. But you know what? Let ’em.
Let the secularists celebrate their lonely festivals of lights and trees — let them take their overnight camping trips in Best Buy’s parking lots to score the next door-busting deal on Sony’s PlayStation.
Let them keep even their plans of hunkering with family and friends over holiday turkey and ham, and their pretend ideals that it’s goodwill that guides the whole season. That’s important — true.
But actually, Christmas is about one thing and one thing only: The birth of our savior. All else — yes, even Santa Claus — comes second.
That’s what makes the holiday great. That’s what gives it any meaning at all — any meaning that’s different from a retail special sale day, or a Hallmark-driven sap-fest, or a corporate sponsored logo blitz.
It’s about Jesus. Pure and simple.
Just because secularists want to argue about the unknowns of Jesus’s actual birthdate, and point to the harvest-type paganism of the Christmas tree, and bring up every and any non-Christian proof they can find to undercut the religious aspects of the season — so what?
That doesn’t mean Christians can’t celebrate the truth.
That’s doesn’t mean Christmas has to die a secular death.
Christmas, with Christ in its very name, is for Christ — and it’ll stay that way, at least to those with clear eyes to see and properly grateful spirit to pray, no matter how many Santas are sent into the streets.
The secularists, atheists and those of even other religions can come along for the vacation time. But they can’t stop the birthday party from happening — not as long as there are Christians willing to throw the party.
It is all about Christ and it is our task to tell them about Him. Otherwise, there is no need for us to remain here. And one day, that will be the case, and we will be gone. In the twinkling of an eye!
It could be today, or it might be a year from now. All we know is it’s “soon”. I wish today was the day. This evil world grows wearisome.
The Apostle Paul thought it would happen in his day, but things are lining up now like they never have before. It’s almost like we’re overdue for the Rapture, but God will do it all in His perfect timing. It’s going to be amazing, wonderful, glorious.
Not only that, but there is a special crown reserved for those of us who look forward to that day with high expectation.
2 Tim 4:8
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Revelation 22:20
He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.
Yes, in His perfect timing…. Merry Christmas
“a declining majority says religious displays such as nativity scenes should be allowed on government property”
This would be a meaningful factoid only if we lived in a Democracy, which we do not. We live in a Constitutional Representative Republic. We’re a nation of laws, not opinion. People can do what they want so long as it doesn’t break the law.
The fact that some disapprove of it is irrelevant, until and unless the laws are changed. Haters gonna hate.
In our city we have a church that builds a little manger on the side of the road and has live people in it for the Nativity Scene. They wave at cars going by and shout “Merry Christmas!” There’s a donkey in a pen, and a big light bulb representing the Christmas Star.
It’s something we look forward to every year. I’ve stopped and talked to the actors, pet the donkey, and talked about the marvelous meaning of Christmas.
I see the live Nativity Scenes more and more in the area of Northern Virginia….a place where they are needed… Merry Christmas
You’re not talking about Metropolitan, Washington, DC, the place filled with Bureaucrats from the swamp, are you?
Liberals = secularists = communists
Don’t forget too many of them are also rabid atheists!!
That goes hand-in-hand with them being COMMUNISTS, Ituser.
You can twist a poll to make it say whatever you want. No one asked me! There is a song by Kutless, “What is Christmas?” You can find it on Youtube.
They’re going to be a smidge bothered when Jesus decides to wrap it up and leave them to their own derelictions. They might at times yearn for the day Christians were around.
Until then, We’ll just celebrate the birth of Our Lord. Ok guys?
Satan knows who the real God is. He’s not trying to shut down the month of Rammadan. He’s not trying to prove Buddha never existed. He’s not targeting and persecuting Scientologists. He doesn’t use Hollywood to relentlessly mock Mormons.
Satan is targeting Christ and Christians. It’s his job. He’s also moonlighting trying to wipe out the Jews, because God isn’t done with them. If he can kill all the Jews then the prophecies fail, God’s a liar, Satan wins.
It won’t work of course. There will be a lot of work for the Jews once the Christians are raptured out. The 70th Week of Daniel is a “week” of 7 years instead of 7 days. It coincides with the 7 years of the Great Tribulation, ending with the Day of the Lord.
The Jews will be judged for the purpose of purification.
The World will be judged for the purpose of condemnation and destruction.
Christians have already been judged at the cross, and found guilty. Thus the need of a Savior. We’re all gone by now.
The Book of Zephaniah tells of the aftermath of the Day of the Lord (Battle of Armageddon). It’s only 3 chapters. You should read it. It tells of all these uninhabited cities everywhere. All the people are dead. But in 2:7 we see a remnant of the House of Judah, repopulating the world.
God hasn’t forgotten Israel. Neither has Satan.
The Christmas Spirit? It is very difficult to quench, stop, deny or ignore it. It is very powerful. Why do children love it so much? The presents? Yes, but it goes beyond that. Why do merchants love it so much? Big bucks? Yes, but it goes beyond that too. We celebrate the birth of Jesus because we celebrate the life of Jesus. I know, I know, not everyone is a Christian. But Jesus is not just a religious figure. He remains powerful in history. He raised the dead, healed the blind, deaf, dumb, crippled and all manner of diseases. He performed many miracles. He was executed on a cross. He suffered a horrible, torturous death. He was buried. He arose the third day. He was a perfect human being. He was God manifest in the flesh. He is the King of kings. He is the almighty God. We celebrate His birth because He is worthy of all honor. Yes, He is the Son of God, which means God manifest in the flesh. We celebrate Jesus because we celebrate God. “I and my Father are one.” There is much more. Merry Christmas!