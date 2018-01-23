Soros vows revamped war on European nationalism

Ultra-leftist billionaire George Soros has pledged to renew his fight against the “dominant ideology” of nationalism that is sweeping Europe as more and more progressives are abandoning the European Union’s globalism that sees mass Muslim migration draining resources, spreading violence, turning neighborhoods into “no-go zones,” and ultimately eradicating the heritage and values of European nations.

Soros, who at the end of the Cold War championed the spread of the West’s democracy, is now aligned his Open Society Foundations (OSF) with the powers set to take it down.

“After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Mr. Soros’s foundations epitomized the optimism about the spread of western-style democracy in the former Soviet bloc,” the Financial Times reported.” Yet the same foundations have now become a lightning rod for the nationalist and, at times, authoritarian voices that are exerting a much greater influence across the region amid the wilting appeal of liberalism.“

Eradicating nationalism, establishing globalism

After being hacked during the 2016 election year, the liberal philanthropist now uses nations such as Russia to justify his war on countries that strive to maintain their national pride and heritage – as opposed to adopting his prescribed globalist agenda that embraces mass refugee migration and aims to tear down national identities and patriotism.

“The open borders financier blames Russian hackers for attacks against him in 2016, and the country’s government blacklisted the OSF in 2015 for allegedly ‘endangering Russia’s constitutional system and national security,’” Breitbart London reported about the hack that publicly released more than 2,000 OSF-affiliated documents revealing how Soros’ groups funded numerous education, human rights and public health programs globally.

The hackers also exposed how Soros’ OSF has waged war on hard-right conservatives in the United States and politically aligned with far-left leaning Democrats.

“Soros is an oligarch sponsoring the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, hundreds of politicians all over the world,” DCLeaks revealed months before the 2016 presidential election. “This website is designed to let everyone inside George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and related organizations. These documents shed light on one of the most influential network operating worldwide.”

Even though the Russian hack job was presented at the time as being U.S.-based, its Russian origination was later discovered.

“The hackers, who describe themselves as ‘American hacktivists who respect and appreciate freedom of speech, human rights and government of the people,’ have been linked to the same group that exposed emails from Democratic Party leaders in the days before that party’s national convention last month,” The Hill reported in August 2016.

Today, Soros is blaming nationalism – such as the brand President Donald Trump began touting during his election campaign via his “Make America Great Again” tour – for being responsible for most of the evils in the world today, including oppression and racism.

“It’s déjà vu all over again with one big change – the dominant ideology in the world now is nationalism,” Soros told the Financial Times in an interview. “It’s the EU that’s the institution that’s on the verge of a breakdown. And Russia is now the resurgent power – based on nationalism.”

Mindful of his post-mortem legacy at the age of 87, Soros recently promised to remain OSF chairman for at least five more years as he continues his concerted effort by investing billions on fighting against those opposing the globalism and progressive interests he promotes.

“Mr. Soros insists he will fight back [and] is doubling down on his project to foster the growth of democracies where governments encourage pluralism and accountability,” the liberal Financial Times pointed out. “In November, he confirmed he had handed over an additional $18 billion – the bulk of his personal wealth – to OSF, which he leads as chairman of the global board, turning it into one of the largest charitable foundations ever. His total transfers now amount to $32 billion.”

Revolving morality

Soros has admittedly focused much of his efforts on the destruction of his critics and other adversaries who exposed his globalist agenda rooted in the very concepts and practices that defy biblical morality, such as homosexuality and same-sex “marriage,” abortion and population control, not to mention evolution and extreme environmentalism based on the global “climate change” agenda.

“I think you can say I’m quite lucky with my enemies,” Soros told left-leaning financial daily. “It makes me feel more than ready to fight back and stand up for what is right.”

It is argued that the progressive speculator’s code of morality is anchored to the interest of his bank accounts – not right and wrong.

“The concept of ‘what is right’ is fluid for the billionaire, depending on his financial stake,” Breitbart London’s Victoria Friedman insisted, noting how the business tycoon ‘broke the Bank of England’ in 1992 by short-selling sterling.

Less than two decades ago, Soros admitted his moral duplicity on national television when he tried to justify his hand in the systematic dismantling of sovereign nations through his speculating and so-called “philanthropy.”

“[I am] one person who at one time engages in amoral activity and the rest of the time tries to be moral,” Soros shared in a 60 Minutes interview in 1998.

Kingdom crusher

Defending OSF from opponents’ accusations, Soros has refused to accept responsibility for his direct hand in toppling governments overseas in Macedonia, Georgia and the Ukraine, but he did admit his grantees’ involvement in the Maidan protests taking place in the Ukraine back in 2014.

“We were not involved in the actual fighting – that’s against our guidelines and principles.” Soros told the Financial Times. “But we were supporters of the fighters and that was also during Maidan.”

In fact, Cvetin Chilimanov, who serves as vice president of the Stop Operation Soros organization in Macedonia, provided details to support his allegations that Soros’ OSF was responsible for organizing protests in the Balkans to overthrow the government.

More and more resistance against Soros and his billion-dollar crusade – that includes promoting and continuing the Muslim refugee infiltration across Europe – has been surfacing to preserve Europe as we know it.

“Central European nations have been vocal opponents of Soros’s interventions, and the billionaire is believed by the Hungarian government to be behind the EU’s plans to open the bloc’s borders to millions of Middle Eastern and African people through the institutionalization of mass migration,” Friedman informed.

Often pushing the Islamization of Europe in the name of “human rights,” Soros’ empire is actively maneuvering under the guise of “protecting European values” to turn the demographics of Europe upside-down until it is overrun with Muslim immigrants.

“Last week at a European Parliament hearing, Soros-backed migrant rights group the Hungarian Helsinki Committee and the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights in Poland urged the European Parliament to establish a ‘European Values Instrument,’ which would financially support NGOs that are ‘protecting European values’ in member states,” Friedman noted. “The hearing was organized by European lawmakers Sophie in’t Veld and Frank Engel – both of whom are named as two of the 226 ‘reliable allies’ of Soros’s Open Society European Policy Institute in the European Parliament.”

—-

