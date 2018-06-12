Soros to ‘redouble’ efforts in Donald Trump era: ‘I’m proud of my enemies’

Billionaire George Soros says he will “redouble” his political activism at age 87 to keep President Trump and others from trying to “destroy the world.”

The man behind the New York-based Open Society Foundations says he was living in a political “bubble” during the 2016 U.S. elections, which caused him to underestimate Mr. Trump’s campaign. He now plans to make amends for the temporary blind spot by ramping up efforts against the Republican’s “America First” platform.

“The bigger the danger, the bigger the threat, the more I feel engaged to confront it,” Mr. Soros told The Washington Post for an interview published over the weekend. “So in that sense, yes, I redouble my efforts. … Apparently, I was living in my own bubble [in 2016].”

The Hungarian-born billionaire added that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost in part because she carried herself in a condescending manner.

“She was too much like a schoolmarm,” Mr. Soros said from Zurich, Switzerland, the newspaper reported. “Talking down to people … instead of listening to them.”

At one point he added that “everything that could go wrong has gone wrong” in recent memory.

Mr. Soros’ foundations aim to spend $15 million to influence midterm elections in the U.S.

His wealth also buttresses Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and like-minded organizations to the tune of roughly $150 million per year, the newspaper added.

“I’m proud of my enemies,” Mr. Soros said. “When I look at the enemies I have all over the world, I must be doing something right.”

