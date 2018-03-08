Soros Chalks Up Another DA Win After Dropping Nearly $1 Million In Texas Race

George Soros has effectively purchased another district attorney’s seat.

The left-wing billionaire pumped almost $1 million into a Texas district attorney’s race against a Democratic DA who opposes sanctuary cities, according to campaign filings reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Soros’s preferred candidate, Joe Gonzales, upset incumbent Bexar County DA Nico LaHood in the Democratic primary Tuesday. LaHood conceded after Gonzales jumped up to a sizable lead as votes were counted.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Daily Caller.

