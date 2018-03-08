Soros Chalks Up Another DA Win After Dropping Nearly $1 Million In Texas Race

Loading posts...
George Soros has effectively purchased another district attorney’s seat.

The left-wing billionaire pumped almost $1 million into a Texas district attorney’s race against a Democratic DA who opposes sanctuary cities, according to campaign filings reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Soros’s preferred candidate, Joe Gonzales, upset incumbent Bexar County DA Nico LaHood in the Democratic primary Tuesday. LaHood conceded after Gonzales jumped up to a sizable lead as votes were counted.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Daily Caller.

  1. Soros is an agent of the devil. This anti-American should be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted for the evil that he has done.

  2. It is interesting to note that Soros is using the Democratic party to systematically destroy our Constitutional Republic. That’s because their values are closest to achieving his objectives. This is ultimately not going to end well!

    • And its telling that we saw ALL THE MEDIA outrage at how Russia could have interfered in our election, even though there’s NO PROOF THEY actually changed any votes, just bought airtime, or ads on youtube etc. BUT SOROS flat out buys a seat, and total silence.

      Guess they don’t care that SOROS is buying our country up.. JUST as long as its the LEFT that’s doing the manipulating.

    • He’s at war with America and we’re letting him do it. When are we going to treat this like the war it is?

  3. Why is this evil monster still roaming around free. He sold out Jews to the Nazis in WW II even though he is of Jewish ancestry and has shown no remorse. As matter of fact he seemed quiet proud of the fact he did it to save himself. Those Jews he sold out wound up in the Nazi Death Camps. Mossad should grab him like they have other Nazis and put him on trial in TelAviv as a war criminal. It is a sad thing to see such a vile creature has lived so long and prospered at the expense of others. What is his fortune and vile schemes going to do for him when he passes through the vale.

    • That is impossible! Soros was born in the 30s and too young to have sold out Jews. That being said, he is still inexplicably evil and a menace to our American culture.

    • I am not sure if he’s LEGALLY a citizen, as i feel he just BOUGHT IT from some libtard in charge, but he iirc lives in Hungary.

  7. Here is a demonstration of the South Texas Mexican-American Democrat machine at work; any Chicano over any other candidate, no matter how radical or unqualified that Chicano candidate might be.
    The only hope (slim, very slim) is that the Republican candidate District Attorney candidate will win here in Bexar County in November’s general election.

    • Texas, the better hope is that your governor will be successful in criminalizing sanctuary city policies in your great state – Hopefully I will be adopting (and adopted into) your state in a few years (as soon as I can convince my wife that there is no hope for Cali!)

