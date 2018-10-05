Sons of America, beware

I have two sons. One is in his 20s, well on his way into adulthood. The other is 16 and, given the way the Brett Kavanaugh nomination process is headed, walking a tight rope between college preparation and jail.
As President Donald Trump noted in recent comments about the runaway train called Supreme Court Nomination, it’s “a very scary time for young men in America.”
Yes, it is. This is no joke. The sons of America are facing some dire straits.
The left, with one fell Supreme Court nomination swoop, has managed to upturn the entire notion of due process and collapse the cherished American principle of innocent until proven guilty.
Democrats shrug off such assertions and warnings by saying, in essence, oh, this isn’t a court of law — due process doesn’t apply. But that’s a skirt of accountability. That’s an argument of deceit. The left knows very well what it’s doing.
Senate Democrats know very well that Christine Blasey Ford’s high-school-era accusations against Kavanaugh are being kept alive solely on the willingness of the thug elements of the left to play their thug roles — on the willingness of these anarchy-minded to, say, corral Sen. Jeff Flake with a crying-on-cue show of female hysteria on a congressional elevator; or to stage noisy and disruptive sit-ins at the offices of Sen. Joe Manchin; or to shamelessly pitch and parade around the media ridiculous notions of Kavanaugh & Friend drug-fueled gang rapes.
Senate Democrats know they don’t have the evidence to prove these flimsy and fantastical allegations against Kavanaugh, so they instead resort to theatrics and distractions to convict — to convict in the court of public opinion, that is.
But slander is serious business. Tearing apart a man’s reputation for political sport is a grave enterprise.
So is the Democrats’ utter disregard for the long-term.
If Ford’s unfounded accusations are allowed to stand as truth, America’s standard of proof for guilt will be forever damaged. Courts won’t even matter, because mob rule will become the decider.
Ford, after making her allegations — or better yet, before or during — ought to have provided some corroborating evidence, some documentation from police, some irrefutable notes or papers from therapists, teachers, trusted adults who were in the know of what she alleged and who could provide the much-needed backing to cast genuine dark shadows on Kavanaugh’s character. But she didn’t. All Ford did was throw out her accusation with full expectation she’d be believed.
All the supporting evidence the Democrats have since tried to sell has crumbled in the light of day.
So what we’re left with is Ford’s accusation — filled with memory gaps — and the Democrats’ insistence that her simple I Am Woman allegation is enough to boot Kavanaugh from the nomination process.
Well, mark these words: If Democrats win on this, if they’re able to stop Kavanaugh’s nomination on such whimsical wordage, then each and every future Republican-nominated judicial pick will be treated to the same circus show. But not just judges. It won’t be long before Democrats, drunk with the power of the allegation, segue their Kavanaugh win to any and all male Republicans seeking public office — House, Senate, state and local legislative seats. All GOP candidates will soon enough be dealt the same Kavanaugh cards.
The effect to conservative male voices will prove chilling.
What Republican in his right mind would want to subject himself to the type of scrutiny Kavanaugh is enduring — just to hold a school board seat, for crying out loud?
But more than that, the effect to males in general will be downright silencing. Think about it: If the men of America know they’re one single female accusation away from losing everything, they’re much more apt to go along to get along — to keep from making waves, rocking boats, stirring pots, however they can. Guilt? Innocence? Truth? Doesn’t matter.
The left has an agenda here. And it should scare every male in America. This isn’t just about a political stifling; it’s a gender bash.
And mothers of America, of all political walks, Democrat, Republican, independent, what have you, take note: Today’s Kavanaugh is tomorrow’s John Smith.
Your son — yes, yours — is one Ford-like accusation away from complete character destruction.
For years, we have seen the left attack the notion of innocent till proven guilt. First at colleges, then in towns, and now in the country as a whole.
And when we keep LETTING these fake accusations and slander, go unpunished, IT JUST ENCOURAGES MORE of the same.
” First at colleges, then in towns, and now in the country as a whole.”
And how we got here is by letting those who stood on the front lines get eaten alive by the liberals as everyone else stayed comfortable and warm, safe and secure in their homes
I have been involved in the rights of fathers for nearly twenty-five years and when we would tell people what went on in family courts others just could not believe it.
Why, we have innocent until proven guilty, due process
I remember one individual predicting what they do to us today they will do to everyone tomorrow, and here we are
Here is another prediction, no one who has once gained power will give it up without a fight, a physical fight, one with blood in the streets, and you may see it immediately after Kavanaugh is confirmed
I would be upgrading your security systems and your home defenses like Mrs. Rand Paul writes of them having to do
[I have been involved in the rights of fathers for nearly twenty-five years and when we would tell people what went on in family courts others just could not believe it.]
I still remember with shock, a 20/20 interview with some female divorce lawyers, who LAUGHED about how they get away with flat out encouraging their female divorcee claimants, to CRY rape/sexual assault/child abuse, WITHOUT ANY evidence.. all because 99.99% of the time the DA’s, will not do a damn thing about it!
The slanderers must be prosecuted for false accusations leading to defamation of character. If the perpetrator is working in a position of influence, the punishment should be doubled, and if in an elected position, they should be fired, and never be allowed to participate in any position in the government again.
And will the media cover it if Kavanaugh sues for slander and wins? It’ll be 20 pages deep in the newspaper, half-a-paragraph long, and not covered for even 10 seconds on any TV or radio show. That’s the problem. The media *wants* males to be silenced — the whole “toxic masculinity” thing that’s been floating around for years now. If you’re not a left-wing, milquetoast, wuss of a man, then you need to shut up or be silenced forcibly.
Do you really care whether the media covers it? Even if confirmed, Judge Kavanaugh should sue Ford, the other accusers, Feinstein, et al and when (not if) he wins multi-million dollar judgements against them will they begin to understand that there are consequences to their actions.
YES I do care. Because if people don’t KNOW She got sued for slander and Kavenaugh won, they will say “AH, she can make up what ever false claim she likes and get away with it”.
THAT IMO is part of why so many crooks keep getting into law breaking, because all to often they DON’T see the punishments others get.
Yes, he should sue, but ask for a dollar in damages. This isn’t about money, it’s about proving Ford’s subterfuge, and Democrats’ assistance with same, in a court of law.
I met my own childhood sweetheart 40 years later who told me her own son was falsely accused of Frat rape in college and when witnessing how an open defense would have destroyed him and his future employment chances, not to mention his degree, they slipped her the demanded $15,000 to hush the whole thing up and make it go away. Innocent until proven guilty morphed into innocent until bribe paid. “Sons of Liberty beware” your own liberty is at risk if you do not first vet whom you sleep with or make love to. Immediate gratification in sex, Drugs and alcohol are the bait offered in the entrapping snare they use to devour you in their threats of long term destruction. Democrat Liberals do the same to an entire nation where BOTH sexes need to beware.
That’s something i really hate too. Making those paid, sign a NDA. IF THEY DON’T get sued when they break said NDA, what was the point in having them sign it??
Really ?!! Are you so naive as to think that “men” will just be “cowed” into silencing themselves ? What do you think the result will be, as the pool of just, energetic men, wronged by a moonbeam pool of fluffs, grows in leaps and bounds ? This conjectural question sets aside the additional factor, of a perception, to the rest of a real, predatory world, that our society would be doing a fair imitation of a badly limping zebra on the velds of Africa. You do not go far enough in your projection of societal catastrophe.
liberalism – feminism = NAZIism.
It won’t only be men attacked either. I would not be surprised if a conservative woman is nominated that the liberals will ‘find’ accusers to say she abused a child she baby sat for, that she forced herself on a boy/man in high school or college, that she did drugs or such in school, that she prostituted herself, etc. They go back and find her old high school yearbook and highlight the foolish quotes of youth and say it describes her today. They’ll use the tactic with everyone and justify it somehow.
It certainly wouldn’t shock me..
It’s gotten to the point where men of all ages will have to get any woman they are considering courting to sign a release. That won’t even be enough and any and every encounter will have to be video taped and archived for future defense against any claims. I had come across some videos a while ago on youtube that dealt with a group MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way) which had pretty much given up on having any type of conventional relationship with women and would rather just pay for the services of escorts. Which I thought was pretty extreme and out there but given the current climate and how some of these leftist libtard organizations are brainwashing young females that all men are the enemy and part of the patriarchy which needs to be abolished, it makes a whole lot more sense to see how some guys are disgusted with the whole notion of dating and marriage. Factor in how much the courts favor women in divorce proceedings, even in cases where the woman cheated and destroyed the marriage, why would any guy in his right mind want to marry and end up getting taken to the cleaners?
I certainly wonder what makes men do that these days.. BUT when you see so much in society weighted to favor ‘married folk’, from job opportunities, to tax benefits. Is it really a wonder why men, EVEN KNOWING that the deck’s always going to be stacked against them, they still do so?
The Democrats will soon demand all boys under the age of 3 be executed before Christmas.
Not to far off wga8888. But first boys must endure the following. Why did you expose yourself when you were 8 months old in the women’s room (PC will be forgotten to do this) at Walmart. Don’t tell me your mother was changing your diaper you pervert…..
Innocent until proven guilty and due process are not debatable issues
They are self-evident truths
Those who reject them do so at their own peril
Please, people, don’t fall for the baloney they are good ideas and come from a long tradition, which they do but is completely irrelevant, as in it changes nothing about them
This is about how we know what we know
They are first order principles, axioms
Without them, ALL REASON is in ERR
Would not expect anything less to be found in a Democrats’ head but ERROR
They just cannot think and arguing with them just drags you down to their level and shows you do not know any more than them
Krazie Morono from Hawaii is an idiot pure and simple. If she does not want to be one she needs to show she can think
But I am a female. How could I have done such a thing to another woman. This may be the only defense besides standing by with guns to prevent the police from arresting our son’s when they are accused. We will just have to think up some more PC ways to protect our boys. Why yes, lets send all these woman’s to Iraq, Kuwait, Pakistan and all the other marvelous places that our son’s go to. They can protect us the We the people.
To the leftists, “all males are serial rapists in waiting.”
IF “equality” were applied then “all females are two-bit prostitutes in waiting.”
Truth is (for those few who can bear the Truth) that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Some have lied. Some have stolen. Some have lusted. Some have cheated. Some have otherwise sinned.
ALL have sinned. Thus EVERYONE needs forgiveness. That forgiveness is offered to anyone and everyone FOR FREE. Ask Jesus to forgive you and He will. Then you are commanded to forgive those who have sinned against you.
This sets you free of all guilt. This also sets you free of the burden of disliking / hating those who have offended you. This sets free those you have forgiven. Choose freedom.