Some law schools drop the LSAT to increase diversity

For nearly 70 years prospective law school students have had to sweat through the LSAT, puzzling over intense logical reasoning questions as they try to prove they’ve got the makings of a future lawyer.
Some of the country’s top law schools, though, are moving to admit new students without forcing them to take the Law School Admission Test, saying the more general Graduate Record Examination, usually meant for liberal arts students, is now acceptable as well.
The University of Arizona has already admitted its first handful of GRE students to its law school, and Harvard, Georgetown and Northwestern are among the roughly dozen other schools preparing to follow suit.
The schools say diversity is the goal.
“All students benefit when we can diversify our community in terms of academic background, country of origin, and financial circumstances,” Martha Minow, dean of Harvard Law School, said in announcing the school’s decision in March.
Georgetown, Columbia and the University of Hawaii all said expanding access to legal education was a main reason for their decisions.
“It was time to just open the door larger,” said Andrew Cornblatt, dean of admissions at Georgetown University. “Change the make-up of the profession.”
But analysts said the law schools are also trying to protect their bottom line as applications fall — the trendline indicates classrooms won’t be as full unless law schools can find ways to entice more students in the door.
In 2009 and 2010, roughly 171,000 would-be attorneys took the LSAT, a figure undoubtedly padded by a sour economy that left recent college graduates with few prospects more attractive than staying in school. But by 2014, the number of LSAT takers hit an all-time low of 102,000. Last year, the number bumped up to 109,000.
“It’s still a low number,” said Ben Olson, an LSAT teacher and founder of Strategy Prep in Washington, D.C. “Some subpar law schools have closed because they had low enrollment, but even the best schools are feeling the squeeze.”
Mr. Olson said allowing the GRE in addition to the LSAT means a broader cross section of students, and given that law covers just about every field, that can be good for the industry.
Ms. Minow, the Harvard dean, said that breadth of knowledge was important, though she also said Harvard worried that some students were being taxed financially by taking both tests to leave their postcollege options open. Costs and fees for each test start above $200.
The LSAT is only offered four times each year, while students are able to take the GRE once every 21 days, and up to five times in a 12 month period.
Harvard plans to admit its first GRE law students later this year.
Tucson-based University of Arizona pioneered allowing GRE scores after a test. It took students already admitted to its law school based on LSAT scores, and then retested them with the GRE. It concluded the GRE was a valid way of judging aptitude for law school, the Daily Wildcat reported.
Twelve students were admitted to this year’s class based on GRE scores, 11 of them enrolled and they are doing fine, the school paper reported.
Kellye Testy, president of the Law School Admission Council, which administers the LSAT exam, said Arizona began allowing the GRE because it was in competition with Arizona State University for recruiting students.
“If it’s kept small … it’s not a problem, but if the schools aren’t careful and they let students take the GRE instead of the LSAT, then you worry the schools will be diluting the standards for the legal profession,” Ms. Testy said.
But Jason Baran, public relations manager for the Educational Testing Service. which owns and administers the GRE, said allowing applicants to take his exam instead of only the LSAT will create a more diverse student body, which could ultimately benefit the profession.
“Applications to law schools had been dropping for several years, so accepting GRE scores will allow law schools to tap into a large, diverse and talented pool, which could change the nature if not the size of law school classes,” said Mr. Baran.
He said the use of the GRE may lead to more attorneys with scientific, mathematical and technical backgrounds.
Mr. Cornblatt said the GRE applicants to Georgetown University so far have had those backgrounds and have skewed a little older than LSAT takers.
Mr. Olson said he expects GRE students to remain a small subset.
“It will be easier for many people to apply, but most applicants who truly want to go to law school will take the LSAT,” he said.
America has more than 200 law schools.
Those who have followed the University of Arizona’s lead in admitting GRE test-takers, in addition to Harvard, Georgetown, Columbia, Northwestern and Hawaii: Washington University in St. Louis, BYU Law School, George Washington University Law School and Texas A&M University School of Law.
Other schools are waiting to see what the American Bar Association recommends. The ABA offers accreditation to law schools, and requires that at least 90 percent of classes be admitted using the LSAT, and the others need to meet certain criteria.
But the ABA is in the middle of a debate over whether any specific test should required.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Only increase in diversity this will bring is in wannabe law-twisters who are ignorant of the law they want to twist.
Some law schools drop the LSAT to increase
diversityStupidity
That’s right. The dictatorship of diversity will deliver us to idiocracy.
http://www.federalobserver.com/2018/01/03/dwyer-diversity-and-the-sack-of-america/
Do anyone remember Algonquin J Calhoun, the lawyer for Amos and Andy.
Diversity / getting rid of mandatory testing is the dumbing down of America. Like Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Wayne State did away with the mandatory introductory mathematics course, that was required of all students, in order to obtain a bachelors degree. They replaced the mathematics course with a “diversity course” as a requirement for a bachelors degree. That is why the snowflakes cannot compete. Requirements are diluted!
Unbelievable!
It is an act of war against our advanced, merit-rewarded society.
The less intelligent multiply faster than the more intelligent (just like in the movie “Idiocracy”), and now the ruling clique and its useful idiots will make sure that the less intelligent are not going to be under-represented among holders of college degrees. Mind you, some 80+ percent of university faculty characterize themselves as liberal, so the graduating less intelligent will show strong leanings to the left. Neo-Soviet Union on American soil may follow, soon, and California is leading the charge.
How hard can this test be? Biden and Pelosi past it.
You idiot. PASSED it
Any political organization that cannot win at the polls must seek to overturn the will of THE PEOPLE in the courts of judicial nullification. DIVERSITY and divisiveness in American law is the LAST thing we freedom loving Americans need , nor should encourage corrupted education when it comes to Federal Judges and foreign interpretation of law. What better place to start conquest of the American judicial system to divide us along ranks of political correctness,,, than to take over the American judicial educational system by importing as much divisive, unworkable foreign ideas that run against established workable AMERICAN values to get America to run amok,,, than to take over the very educational institutions that create legal minds and future Judicial leaders? It is far past time that WE THE PEOPLE taxpayers stop financing foreign scholarships that empower foreign ideas and unworkable judicial interpretations that are designed to redistribute American money overseas, NEVER workable American IDEAS and values, to fix failing unworkable world societies. The taxpayer enriched socialist professors who make 6 figure salaries supported by American taxpayers just teach the next generation to hate American success and exceptionalism and breed world envy of our national success. The new rich wealth redistributing socialist ruling educational class seeks to replace the old rich wealth CREATING class. CREATION always proves superior to CONSUMPTION as history and the fall of American world leadership is now proving.
More diversity? Don’t think so. More taxpayer-backed student loan money, probably.
Just another example of the dumbing down of the curriculum to accommodate “diversity”.
Can’t pass the test, make it more simple.
Instead of working harder to accomplish something, let’s just make it easier for you.
So you won’t feel bad.
Hope they will be giving away participation trophies along with timeouts, hugs and milk & cookies during their testing.
Unless the milk is seen as racist for being white, upsetting someone and banned from campus.
Ridiculous.
Jacksonville, FL did the same type thing. The Blacks demonstrated against the JFRD because there were not enough Blacks in the fire dept. The Blacks that applied were not intelligent enough to pass the entry exam. So Jacksonville bought a bunch of coloring books, if the Blacks could stay within the lines while coloring, the passed the entry exam.
Don’t make the blacks study for the exam, just give them a cookie and pass them.
This was also a slap in the face to the Blacks who studied and passed the JFRD entry exam.
“All students benefit when we can diversify our community in terms of academic background, country of origin, and financial circumstances,”
The ABA will not go along with this period.
It will cause a division in their ranks and will undermine their monolithic, monopolistic organization and just open up the field to other new-fangled ideas like competition
Let me qualify this
The ABA will not go along with this period.
Unless all law schools do then they can have everyone still working at the same level and manage the herd
OK, IF… as I read this it implies that the diversity is in broader areas of study and potential students with more science backgrounds can be admitted: “He said the use of the GRE may lead to more attorneys with scientific, mathematical and technical backgrounds.”
Since those with a real science and logical thought background would be potentially useful, as opposed to those that just argue ideological points or just fight to win an argument through various redirect or fact-twisting methods, maybe it is a good idea. So, reading between the lines, I find it interesting and potentially a good idea for returning to logic and reason in our country.
By the same logic, why is attending law school a requirement? Just having a diversity classification should be sufficient to practice law. Social justice does not require any logical thinking or have any relationship to facts. To that point SJW should skip the justice system all together and start with the punishment phase.
Once again, lowering standards to let people in that likely would not qualify in the first place!
“diversity”, huh. As if we don’t have too much diversity already. The slow degration of America over the past several years is evidence enough. It looks like we can expect a whole lot of moronic racist leftist ‘shysters’ in the future, more so than we have already.
” Some law schools drop the LSAT to increase diversity…”
This is just another example of Universities not really caring about the quality of their students the only thing that is important to them is that they remain open to churn out more unqualified Lawyers with politically correct attitudes. The new law school graduates will be able to say like the quote about a person who always wanted to be a car salesperson, ” A week ago, I couldn’t even spell Salesman, now I are one…” To paraphrase this quote about a car salesperson, A week ago I couldn’t even spell, “Lawyer,” Now I are one…”