Some Elected Republicans want to keep DACA

Ten House Republicans say it would be wrong to deport hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.
The lawmakers have written a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan saying Congress should act on the issue.
Nearly 800,000 young people were given temporary work permits and a reprieve from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – or DACA – program established by President Barack Obama.
President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision on DACA’s future next week.
The Republicans, several in swing districts, say they are willing and ready to find a solution no matter what action Trump takes.
Among those signing the letter are Reps. Jeff Denham and David Valadao of California, and Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida.
The White House now says Tuesday is the day the president will announce a decision on the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
That’s the deadline set by a group of Republican state lawmakers who have threatened to challenge the program in court.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters the details of President Donald Trump’s decision are “being finalized as we speak.”
She says Trump “loves people” and wants to make sure the decision is made correctly.
The White House has offered several different timelines for the announcement. Trump himself had said it would happen sometime over the weekend, or later Friday.
He later told reporters the announcement would likely come Monday at the latest.
President Donald Trump says he’ll announce a decision on the fate of hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought into the country illegally as children Friday afternoon or over the weekend.
He’s telling reporters: “We love the dreamers, we love everybody.”
Trump’s remarks came as he signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a national day of prayer for the victims of Harvey.
At issue is the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The DACA program has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work in the country.
Trump called the program illegal “amnesty’ during his campaign but has been torn since he took office.
He’s faces a September 5 deadline from Republican state lawmakers trying to force his hand.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and another Republican are urging President Donald Trump not to rescind federal protections for immigrant children whose parents brought them to the country illegally.
Ryan was asked about Trump’s rumored move to roll back protections for such children on Wisconsin radio station WCLO. Ryan said, “I actually don’t think we should do that.”
Ryan says, “This is something that Congress has to fix.”
And Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch sent out a statement in anticipation of a Trump announcement on Friday saying he’s urged Trump not to revoke former President Barack Obama’s efforts to protect “individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here.”
Ryan says, “This is something that Congress has to fix.” Hey RINO Ryan, every time you RINOS and DemoRATS “fix”something, it causes a breakdown of our society and it destroys the American citizen. Like I have stated in the past, there is no difference between the RINOS and DemoRATS. Both parties are socialist / communist!
If the 10 Republican Representatives mentioned in this article think breaking our constitution is OK, they need to be replaced at the next primary with Republicans that support our constitution and president.
First pass the RAISE Act, mandate E-Verify nationwide and put enough teeth in it for enforcement and finally allocate funds for the Wall. Do those 3 things and then there can be a discussion about what to do with the Dreamers. Otherwise kill DACA and send them back.
300 companies sent a letter to Pres Trump wanting to keep their 800,000 slave laborers in order to continue their suppression of American wages. Microsoft, one example, is laying off 3,000 – so they can add more VISA/Green card/cheap labor as American taxpayers continue to fund the difference with welfare/housing/medical. and there’s this: “ Barack Obama’s deputies opened a little-known immigration backdoor to put 45,000 DACA illegals on a multistep path to citizenship, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee. So far, 40,000 DACA illegals have been approved to get Green Cards. Many have received the cards, and 2,181 have subsequently applied for citizenship.” from Breitbart. TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION – TIME FOR HARD WORKING CITIZENS TO NEVER SEND ANOTHER DIME TO DC UNTIL THE BORDER IS CLOSED & THE WALL IS BUILT
Fortunately, Trump does not need the permission of the RINO’s to kill DACA. Personally, I believe it is the PARENTS of these DACA victims who should be deported. If their kids are minors, they can take them home with them. If they are adults, (18 or older), are employed and self supporting, and have no criminal convictions, they may be granted a green card and apply for citizenship. No more blanket amnesty for these children of criminals.
Never allow them citizenship if they came illegally. By doing so your only giving Democrats more voters.
Deport these despicable RINOs along with the dreamers.
Why have these so called dreamers never applied for citizenship ? They have been here for years.
Everyone knows what Obama did by executive order was in violation of the rule of law. I don’t know anyone who is trying to harm innocent minor children just for grins. I think President Trump wants to do the right thing for our nation. I would like to see Trump compromise on allowing dreamers to apply for immediate citizenship provided the democrats vote to fund the wall, the Congress passes card check, learning to speak English is mandatory, reducing the immigration numbers of unskilled people and increasing the numbers of highly skilled people and last but not least anyone who does not go to the back of the line or gets caught illegally in the country after an amnesty date, they will never be eligible for any type benefits. The democrats are the true obstructionist because they don’t give a damn about illegals all they want is to keep the vote. This compromise eliminates the fantasy that we can afford to deport 800,000 young illegals. After the legal battles, rioting and trying to find illegals, we will be left with a broken country. Politicians like Ryan and McCain always talk about fixing things but they are all talk and full of horse dung. I hope folks will vote against these slick lawyers.
I thought that was a good question so I looked it up. My search term was, “Can Daca recipients become citizens” and here’s what I found.
Although DACA beneficiaries are considered to be “lawfully present” in the United States for the deferral period, DACA does not grant them any legal immigration status. It does not make recipients legal permanent residents, and does not provide a path to permanent residency or citizenship.
These DACA folks are in the US illegally and MUST be deported! Our immigration laws MUST be enforced!
I would guess that because they are illegals and know it. They should have made their move when Obama was still in office.
I do support Trump and his decision! He is upholding our constitution as he should. Any Republican representative opposing him needs to be replaced. Even at the risk of getting a Democrat in because the Republicans opposing Trump are Democrats!
They’ve been here since childhood and they’re STILL not citizens? Give them two weeks to become citizens, if they still refuse then they have to leave. No free ride – if you want the benefits of being an American, then become an American.
Send them back home and then the can only come back to be become citizens.
I never thought DACA was proper. We educated them and now these “children” have taken spaces in Colleges that should have gone to the children of taxpaying Americans, often due to liberal professors preferences. If they are allowed to stay, do their families also get a
“stay in America free card”? When other parents take their children with them if they work in another Country, do they suddenly become French, Italian, German citizens? No, they go back home when the job is done, what is the difference here?
Notice where the majority of these Rinos that want to keep DACA. California, Florida where much of the population is illegal. Why don’t these Rinos switch parties. They haven’t done anything positive for Trump and his voter base. Remember these illegals will end up voting Democrat when they reach voting age. Their all going to the local liberal public school systems where they are brainwashed into hating the GOP. Trump needs to keep his word or lose his base in a big way.
“Paul Ryan just committed the ultimate betrayal. After spending years promising to dismantle Barack Obama’s amnesty programs, he just demanded that Trump keep them going.
Why? Because Ryan has been secretly working on legislation to make Obama’s amnesty permanent.
The RINOs couldn’t find time in the first 250 days to pass any of the President’s agenda, but they did find time, apparently, to scheme to make Obama’s amnesty the law of the land.”
See: https://app.advocacytoaction.com/campaign.aspx?id=2200&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2200&et=usar4me%40hotmail.com
I am SICK of these freeloaders and those savages being brought in as “refugees”(Refugee Resettlement Program). This is nothing short of ETHNIC CLEANSING of American Caucasians.
Those supporting it are Shadow Government operatives who must be indicted for treason and sedition.
Zero Tolerance for anarchy, sedition and treason. If the DOJ doesn’t cleanup its corruption, I am suspicious there will be difficulties managing the Trumpsters.
Obama didn’t go to Congress. And there’s no reason for Trump to either. We need to enforce the existing laws. In this case let what Obama did phase out. Ryan just wants to give them citizenship for votes.