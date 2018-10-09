Some anti-Kavanaugh protesters were paid, Vice journalist reveals

A journalist embedded with anti-Kavanaugh protesters says that some protesters were in fact paid, as President Trump has alleged.
“A lot of them were normal people who were mad,” said Vice D.C. bureau chief Shawna Thomas on ABC’s “This Week,” adding, “We also saw people who were organized.”
She pointed to activists who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, in an elevator late last month before the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, who has since been confirmed.
“That moment with Jeff Flake on the Hill,” Ms. Thomas said. “We talked to one woman who works for UltraViolet who was paid — she helped steer people in the right ways to be able to confront senators.”
Honesty broke out on Sunday. Yes, you can find protesters who are paid to create “viral” moments of protest. #KavanaughConfirmed https://t.co/NRJFGHePhc
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 8, 2018
“There were people who were paid by organizations like UltraViolet to try to harness that energy in a way that would make the viral moments that we ended up seeing,” said Ms. Thomas.
Her comments came with Republicans calling into question the amateur status of the anti-Kavanaugh protesters who roiled Capitol Hill during the confirmation process.
More than 300 protesters were arrested last week as large crowds rallied outside the Senate and Supreme Court, with hundreds spilling into the Senate buildings to confront senators directly in the halls.
Ms. Thomas later tweeted that professionals helping volunteer activists with tactics were not the same as people with no interest in the issue being paid to protest.
clarification: I said there were some official organizations in the mix who have staff & consultants that were part of these protests. And some of them were helping individuals with tactics. That is not the same as ppl being paid to protest who don’t care about this issue. https://t.co/SZykSAj8Vt
— Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) October 7, 2018
Mr. Trump drew outrage on the left Friday when he tweeted, “The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it!”
Join the discussion
Why is it that the US (close to highest prosperity, and abject-poverty percentage at-most single-digit) has the second largest number of protestors-for-hire?
At least unemployment is down.
I wonder. DID any of those paid protesters get a W2, and will report their earnings come tax season??
Most if not all Kavanaugh protestors were paid by George Soros–paid to incite violence and to disrupt duly-authorized proceedings. Why can’t George Soros, the evil one, Satan in suit be thrown out of our country. His own homeland threw him out–why can’t we?
Not just that, but since they were being paid to essentially be Seditious, ARREST ALL THOSE WHO WERE paid!
Not too long ago, the U.S. deported a 95=year-old former Nazi prison guard. Let’s hope 88-year-old collaborators are next on the list.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9tKvasRO54
“Some anti-Kavanaugh protesters were paid”
This, according to a report in DUH Magazine.
Of course they were paid. Conservatives don’t go around protesting like this because they have jobs. This necessitates having valuable marketable skills, which the Left often lacks. They’re unemployed because they have no value.
Many Lefties are only “qualified” to work in academia, where their lack of value can be kept hidden for much longer. So what if it only corrupts the minds of a few thousand impressionable young students?
All I can say is the liberal thugs should be thankful we don’t hold the same views as they do because all these protesters would now have been shot and we could then figure out if any were innocent.
One always has to remember the rules you make for others how you would like it if they were played against you
Isn’t that right Krazie Morono from Hawaii
I would love to see people following Frankenstein, Pelosi, Schumer, waters, not let them eat, shop, buy gas, without causing a scene!
Followed by frantic calls to “roll back the violence” from the Left. Because words from a conservative point of view are “violence”.
A physical beatdown by fascist black hoods is a ‘political confrontation” at a legitimate and otherwise (as far as reported) peaceful protest of evil TRUMP policies.
The Left only seems to mint one sided coins.
Art. If anyone ever did, the left would be so loud about “HOW hate filled we are”..
Cut off the head of the snake first with multi billion dollar fines/penalties to Soros. Seize his assets to cover the cost of Washington Security, not to mention lost productive Legislative man hours spent in responsive spinning wheels instead of responsible productive government.
And ensure we also do the same to his demon spawn offspring.