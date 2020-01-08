Home » Fresh Ink

Somali Islam leader charged with 3 counts of indecency with a child

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 6:47 am January 8, 2020
Mohamed Omar Ali Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man described as a religious leader is facing child sex crime charges in Fort Bend County.

Right now, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.

Ali is a Somali native who resides in the Houston area of Fort Bend County. Sheriff Troy Nehls says Ali is a well-known imam in the Islamic community and teaches throughout Texas and the country.

He has been known to teach children.

Nehls said Ali’s arrest comes after a monthlong investigation and that the alleged crimes date as far back as 2013 when he arrived in the U.S.

This is an excerpt from KHOU 11.

Jack65
Jack65
10:01 am January 8, 2020 at 10:01 am

Their culture DOES NOT mesh with ours. The devil is in the details and the cultural details should be looked at under a microscope before allowing ANYONE immigrate to the US.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

John Adams

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
10:15 am January 8, 2020 at 10:15 am

This fool picked the wrong State to engage in his Muhammad prophet motivated child molestation activity. Muhammad had 13 wives but only two bore him a child. The majority of traditional sources state that his child wife Aisha was betrothed to Muhammad at the age of six, but she stayed in her parents’ home until the age of nine when the marriage was consummated with Muhammad, then 53, in Medina.
No, not all religions or cultures are created equal in progress, success, or production of poverty. This poor excuse for a human being is just a reflection of the image of who and what he worships. The eyes of Texas are upon him, as are the eyes of his true Creator. Drizzle Drazzle Druzzel Drone, Time for this one to go home, after proper punishment of course. When practicing religious tenets are so abhorrent to American values, the separation of Church from state must turn into separation of people from country.

chrose
chrose
10:17 am January 8, 2020 at 10:17 am

Who is surprised. Is he here legally? Why do parent muslims follow this creature at all? Why do we allow any muslims on our soil as they are trained to rid OUR REPUBLIC of we who are infidels? Time to remove here as well as elsewhere.

