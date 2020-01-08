Somali Islam leader charged with 3 counts of indecency with a child

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man described as a religious leader is facing child sex crime charges in Fort Bend County.

Right now, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.

Ali is a Somali native who resides in the Houston area of Fort Bend County. Sheriff Troy Nehls says Ali is a well-known imam in the Islamic community and teaches throughout Texas and the country.

He has been known to teach children.

Nehls said Ali’s arrest comes after a monthlong investigation and that the alleged crimes date as far back as 2013 when he arrived in the U.S.

This is an excerpt from KHOU 11.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating