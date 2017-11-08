Socialist-backed candidates win several races across country

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and Our Revolution, two groups pushing progressive candidates within the Democratic Party, won several races across the country Tuesday, demonstrating that the surge from the Democratic Party’s left is able win voters.
At least 12 candidates endorsed by the DSA, the country’s largest socialist organization, won races Tuesday and at least 13 candidates endorsed by Our Revolution, the group started by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also won. Many of the DSA-endorsed candidates were endorsed by Our Revolution and vice versa.
One of the most notable win of the night was in Virginia, where Lee Carter, an IT specialist and former Marine who didn’t have the backing of the state Democratic Party but had the backing of the two progressive groups, beat House Majority Whip Jackson Miller, the second-highest ranking Republican in the state House.
Carter ran on a platform of implementing a single-payer healthcare plan in the state, raising the minimum wage and supporting workers unions. Miller, who has held the delegate seat since 2006, opposed a single-payer healthcare system and has voted against minimum wage increases and a bill to allow collective bargaining for government employees.
In Philadelphia, civil rights attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat strongly endorsed by both DSA and Our Revolution, won the district attorney’s seat on a platform of reforming the criminal justice system through ending mass incarceration, including imprisonment for minor drug crimes, ending cash bail, ending stop-and-frisk and prosecuting police misconduct.
About 300 miles west in Pittsburgh, fellow civil rights attorney Mik Pappas, an Independent who ran on a similar criminal justice reform platform to Krasner’s, won in his bid for District Justice of Allegheny County. Pappas had the backing of both Our Revolution and DSA.
Other winners backed by DSA and Our Revolution include Seema Singh Perez, who was elected to the Knoxville, Tenn. city council; Brian Nowak to the Cheektowaga, N.Y. town council; Tristan Rader to the Lakewood, Ohio city council; Charles Decker to the council of Ward 9 in New Haven, Ct.; Anita Prizio to the Allegheny County, Penn. council; and J.T. Scott and Bew Ewen Campen, who were both elected to the city council in Somerville, Mass.
Instead of running candidates in third parties, the strategy for Our Revolution and DSA has been to elect progressive candidates in an effort to push the Democratic Party left.
“The only viable electoral strategy is to work with the Democratic Party,” Michael Kazin, the editor of leftist magazine Dissent, told Politico in October. “There is no viable third party.”
“Absolutely, we definitely want to primary neoliberal Democrats,” said Maria Svart, the DSA’s national director. “What we’re trying to do is build an organized grass-roots constituency for democratic socialism, and the politicians we’ll support are the ones who can win.”
I see in the Bernie poster that they promise a lot of free stuff and to get you paid much more than you are worth. This sounds very good to the ignorant and mis-educated (propagandized). The socialists know that they can never actually do all these things, but it sets up the premise that they would be able to do it if only they had the numbers and that they are the heroes trying to stop the evil, greedy capitalists.
If they ever did get the power to make the changes they want, the people who voted for them would be shocked to find out that they would have far less than they have now. The worst part of it would be that there would no longer be the opportunity to work your way up and out of a situation that you don’t like.
I guess if your goal is to be part of an equally poor lower class ruled over by a powerful, privileged, elite upper class, then you should vote socialist.
You’re right. This is the same warmed-over Marxist hash we’ve been hearing since 1917 & the “October Revolution” that made the Russian Empire into the USSR.
Get the leaders of this asinine bunch together for a forum…Ask them EXACTLY HOW the plan to PAY for all of this free stuff. If they spew their favorite refrrain “tax the rich”, we got em by the balls…BECAUSE…if this country CONFISCATED the ENTIRE wealth of richest 10% of this country (who already pay over 70% of the income taxes) they would not have enough money to run the country for 3 months. These people were evidently dropped on their heads as infants…that or else their parents passed on recessive genes..only a moron would seriously believe all that socialistic bullcrap.
teapartyproud, I saw a survey of college student snowflakes nattering about “equality”–as they’ve been taught to do by their COMMUNIST professors–who said they would PREFER a country like Venezuela where everybody is starving–because at least then EVERYBODY would be “equal.” Guess they’ve never noticed how everybody in North Korea is starving, eating “tree bark soup”, etc., while the FAT BOY dictator dines on gourmet cheeses and wine. How “equal” is THAT?
You just cannot FIX this level of stupidity–especially when they are SO certain of how much “smarter” they are than everybody else that they simply won’t LISTEN to any opinion that diverges from their own.
IF they want that then i say LETS SEND THEM all to venezuela on a one way trip, and let them LIVE IN THEIR paradise.
we have way to many idiots in this country.
And most horrifying of ALL, capricorn1, is those IDIOTS are VOTING. In LARGE NUMBERS.
And cause they, in many cases outnumber the willing to vote smart folk, THEIR insanity is what winds up ruling…
Let the communists run the cities. The cities run by the communists are sewers filled with criminals, drug addicts and no personal responsibility! I think there is going to come a time, where we either split our Country into two or we will have a Civil War, which we conservatives will win and we can then send these communists to Cuba and North Korea!
BUT as we see time and time again, since those CITIES are the larger population centers, EVEN IF THE entire rest of a state votes one way, as long as those large cities all vote the other way, THAT is what winds up winning the vote.. CAUSE of their sheer numbers..
As a conservative voter in Northern Virginia, surrounded by liberals and Leftists, I’m nearly despondent this morning after the Demonicrats won in VA… But, I also know that we have to keep fighting the good fight..!!..and, so I will… Onward…!! And, yes, capricorn1 above states the situation well….
Same here in Ohio. Of 20+ people up for various spots, in many cases 3 spots needing, only ONE SPOT Went to a republican here. EVERY OTHER SPOT went to dems, in many cases winning by 70-20-10 with the 10 being the republican and the 20 being an independent candidate…
It almost makes me wonder, WHY THE HELL did i even bother going out to vote yesterday,..
What was interesting, disappointing, however interesting, was how easily the dimwits won here in New Jersey. The leftists in both houses of the state legislature, had been doing their best to out Christie ever since he was elected. Everything he tried to do was reduced to ashes by the leftists who did their best to blame him for everything from Hurricane Sandy to the so-called bridge-gate. He had absolutely no chance in hell to get his agenda going, let alone passed. So, i was not surprised to see a leftists, a social government idiot get elected. He even said that he was going to start with sanctuary state status for refugees.
This all sounds so familiar with President Trump and how he has been treated by the left crybabies.
And it makes me think Trumps win over hillary was just a momentary glitch in the leftists push for total domination over the US..
We DO have too many people in this country that are uneducated, and ignorant. I remember seeing a test on TV, asking random people to tell them the name of the Vice President of the U.S., or the Secretary of State of the U.S. All the people were young, under 30 years old, and all but 2 of the people gave VERY wrong answers ! If these voters don’t even know who the Vice President is, how can you expect them to make an intelligent decision about anything else !
Real Truth, even the ones who are “educated” are ignorant, since what passes for “education” days is CONSTANT Leftist indoctrination, with a TINY bit of actual academic teaching sprinkled around the edges to disguise it as “education.”
The damned Leftist LOONS are in control of our schools from K-College, and if we don’t change that, we are DOOMED to fail as a free country. The sad thing is, the damned Communists won’t even have to TAKE our liberties away. The brainwashed LOONS produced by our public education system will VOTE THEM AWAY, just like they did in the elections that just took place.
I see things like that all the time, on Watters world..
Speaking of New Jersey: As the jury in the Senator Menendez trial started to deliberate after 5 weeks of trial presentations, a juror spoke up and asked the judge, “What’s a senator?” This is true. This gives us all a glimpse into what kind of people we have in society…
Once again i feel the film Idiocracy was a portent of things to come, not just a comedy film..
Maggie Thatcher famously said that Socialism was fine until you give out of other people’s money, but she was wrong. It’s crappie and oppressive even before the money completely runs out. Ignorant babies who just want to lie around and watch their little screens will NEVER create anything worthwhile so they cannot survive by their own efforts.
G
All the little pinko socialists see themselves as the ‘Pigs more equal than others’ after the Great Revolution. Will they not be surprised to find themselves ‘Commissars Cleaning Toilets’ after their big day. The same crooked politicians will be running the asylum after the big change, just wearing red armbands with the hammer and sickle.
The IDIOT Millennials who have been brainwashed their entire lives with Communist CRAP in the public school sheep factories are going to COMMUNIZE our country, in spite of anything the rest of us can do to try to stop it. They are so brainwashed they will not listen to the truth, and are throwing away their liberties–and OURS–with both hands. God help us.
And with generation of kid after kid, being indoctrinated that way, eventually we will get to the tipping point THAT THEY Outnumber us…
This is a surprise? Anywhere “socialism” has been tried, it has FAILED! Our evolved, educated (not) population has been so dumbed down by the blathering mob, a.k.a. the progressive/socialist/communist mob, that millions now think that supporting an avowed Socialist/Communist, B. Sanders, or, the “convicted out of her own mouth” criminal Clinton, is an excellent idea! These whacks have NO IDEA about what they do….