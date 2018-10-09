Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We must ‘eliminate the Electoral College’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic socialist hoping to represent New York’s 14th Congressional District, declared over the weekend that the Electoral College is a racist American relic that must be abolished.
“It is well past time we eliminate the Electoral College, a shadow of slavery’s power on America today that undermines our nation as a democratic republic,” the 28-year-old Boston University graduate tweeted to her 881,000 followers Saturday afternoon.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was commenting on a tweet by GQ magazine’s Julia Ioffe, who complained that the Electoral College has helped conservatives get elected.
We are a country where two presidents who both lost the popular vote have now placed four justices on the Supreme Court. Democracy in action.
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 5, 2018
Democratic calls to abolish the Electoral College have continued since twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College in 2016, handing the victory to President Trump. Mrs. Clinton has repeatedly called for eliminating the system, which would require a constitutional amendment.
“I think it needs to be eliminated,” she told CNN last month. “I’d like to see us move beyond it, yes.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Remember Cortez that Woody Wilson actually tried that, and to revert the US to “Whitehall” system which Founders rejected — and I daresay, the Founders actually seem to have predicted that such shenanigans would occur that they made elimination of Electoral Collage the most shambolic mess outside of India (unquestionable that they were familiar with that system which always merges executive and legislative — and the US got a foretaste of the nightmare a restoration of it would bring in 2009 when h0hellth was foisted-through).
These power manipulating power grabbing Demons in the disguise of American Democrats would eliminate or recreate at will the Electoral College if it worked to their political advantage, just as Hillary would enlarge or diminish Bill’s molested women. In like manner they would enlarge or diminish a packed Supreme Court which mark my words WILL be their next move if they take the House and God forbid, later retake the Presidency. POWER is their personal and party pathology.
Maybe everybody should question the statement “ Those poor Immigrants, ILLEGAL ALIENS, REFUGEES “ invade America only to do JOBS Americans will not do.
NOW they are in high positions in our schools, universities, offices and YES Government!!!
You bet.
Lets vote all the demoncrats out this nov.
[NOW they are in high positions in our schools, universities, offices and YES Government!!!]
Even though illegal invaders, should BY LAW NEVER even be allowed to work in our schools, government or anything else, for that matter.
States need to employ an Electoral College System of their own, because larger populated cities control the votes and cancels out the small cities and rural cities of less population but make up the overall percentage of the states area. In 2016 we saw many of the states that went BLUE for Hillary show a large percentage of it being RED for Trump. A good example is New York. Even Occasio-Cortez doesn’t realize that the results of her win in her city was by low voter turn out. Her district has over 500,000 voters and only 14% voted that day and she only won by 4,000 votes over the incumbent. This doesn’t bode well for someone who is supposed to be the Democrat Party’s cause celeb, because the 86% were either disgusted with the incumbent or their party in general.
I agree. Each state should have its own version of an EC system, so that the 2-3 largest cities don’t always cancel out the votes of the vast majority of the non-urban centers.
Just take a look at CA for instance. LA County on its OWN, accounts (iirc) for almost 30% of the voters in CA. Add in Frisco and Sacremento, and they are over 50%..
It still would not help this brainless female because she is nothing, offers nothing of value, and has no values. Gee, only the very brainwashed/brainless would even think of voting for her. I vote for intelligent men and women, and she his no where on that list. With Kamala we have enough of stupidity, ignorance, lack of moral values and we sure n hell don’t need another one. Hope she fails royally next month so she can go home to parents in that very wealthy Westchester NY, and like so many others who think they know anything, she knows nothing about anything and has even less to offer.
You get tic of the electoral college and the total election will be decided by only two states maybe three, that would be totLly unfair to the rest of the nation; you would be saying that those voices do not matter and only those in densely lacked states matter. Then again what co you expect from a communist, send that thing go live in a country that is ruled by the iron hand of socialism, send that person go live for say five years in venezuela and see if it likes it.
Occasional Cortex is representative of today’s idiot generation. We don’t have a democracy. And the second and third most populous states are Texas and Florida, with New York fourth. It balances out. And to change the Constitution, you need 3/4th’s of all states’ legislatures (37 states) to vote yes on it. I don’t see smaller states, Republican or Democrat, committing suicide by voting on that. It’s dead, like Occasional Cortex’s brain, before it even gets off the ground.
The ignorant, state legislatures passed the 17th amendment removing their chosen representatives from the US Senate.
That combined with 16th amendment forever changed the check and balance the individual states used to provide over the federal government.
All arguments can best be handled by observing what is actually happening in California. A State troubled with in fighting and a significant number bent on dividing into separate States! The populous isn’t interested in listening to the country side, neither is Hollywood or the media. Is that the future we want? Division of a Nation? States going their separate ways?. That is the goal of elimination of the EC.
KD. IMO that’s exactly WHAT Cortez and the rest of her brain dead commies want. ONLY The coastal largest population centers, to determine who the president is, to hell with the plains states and ‘other fly over’ states.
When conservatives win by the majority we will be hearing Cortez say we need the electorial colledge. She’s just another left wing whinner.
And I have to wonder who writes the clap trap that she spews? She’s just another 28 year old twit who probably couldn’t string two sentences together even if you paid her. Another reason the “bar” should be set higher for candidate eligibility.
Truedeel, don’t you mean “WHen demon-rats win via the majority of the EC but lose the majority of the public vote, she will say But we need the EC!“..
In order to have a popular vote either states with smaller populations would never get what they think is right or we would have to balance out each vote like the slave states making places like NY, Tx, and Ca voters be worth 3/5’s of a vote. Oh wait nothing is fair in life. How can we figure this out?
It’s so sad people don’t understand the concept of 3/5ths or why it was instituted but must press that issue. The intent was to entice slave holding States to free their Slaves. Once they were no longer counted as slaves they were whole numbers like other free black members of the Southern community. The fear was a slave holder had the voting power of however many slaves he owned. To take that away something had to be done and at the same time reduce their strength in the House of Representatives or never would there be a chance of America seeing an end to Slavery, which was also part of many cultures throughout the world at that time!! All of this sounds horrible to us now and it is but this is why judging the past from standards we hold today is hard to do. They had not crossed the bridges we have yet. Some were pushing for it but they were in the future.
Cortez has the IQ of a brick. She makes statements that are totally incorrect. She does not know why the Electoral College was set up. Without it New York and California and a couple of other states would control the national elections. The Electoral College was set up to protect all the states in a national election. No use to tell Cortez because she is to ignorant to understand.
I’m pretty sure she knows that NY and CA would control the nation without the Electoral College. That’s explicitly why she wants it overturned. Her dream is to have those two Socialist-wannabe states controlling the rest of the country!
I’m also sure she thinks the 17th Amendment was a wonderful change to The Constitution; that is if she could tell you what it changed and why that change mattered.
She might be slightly more intelligent than a brick, since she did win a primary, but then again it was a Democrat primary, where you’re forced to choose between a blissfully ignorant or a deep rooted nightshade candidate. She and her ilk are so very ridiculous, touting their historical stupidity like a badge of honor, disparaging anyone else’s opinion based on their paper thin foundation of facts, and unwittingly designing and constructing their own coffins, by their idiotic fealty to socialism. If they were the only ones to pay the price for their blindness, it’d be ok, but they drag unwitting sheep into the chasm with them to their death. Lenin & Stalin are whooping it up in hell, looking forward to the new guests’ arrival. Really do wish we could throw them out for treason against the Constitution.
Just cause she won the primary, doesn’t make her smart. IT JUST means there’s plenty of other morons like her, out there voting.
The 17th amendment striped States of their voice creating an extension of the House of Representatives in the Name of the Senate. The two people popularly elected their now are not connected to State Governments in anyway with is who they were suppose to represent in Federal Government balancing that against the House which Represents us, The People. This is why States have more cases in front of the Supreme Court now. It is the only way they can be heard by the Federal Government isn’t it? Our Senator’s listen to Media Moguls and Lobbyist but don’t worry about the needs of our State Governments piling on excess requirements or going against the State resident wishes. This needs to be addressed.
The Electoral College system is defined by the peoples total representation sent to DC. California keeps adding “districts” to the state due to illegals giving them an extra million people added to the population. So far they have 55 EC votes (2 Senators and 53 Representatives,) which would be about equal to 8 smaller states. California uses illegals for “head count” and votes, to overwhelm the Electoral College System and other states are doing the same to help the Democratic Party. The Democratic party doesn’t need to get rid of the Electoral College System, the are using illegals to bolster the states EC votes.
This woman is a complete dingbat
No, she’s an unhinged snowflake.
Take a closer look at her poster at the top of this article. What’s that to the left? She calls herself a “Justice Democrat”. This must be the new nonsense term used for mixing Social Justice Warrior (SJW) with Democrat.
As we’ve seen, SJW’s have no interest in real justice. The two Leftie women appointed by Obama can’t even understand the law. Why should they try? They have been rewarded by a corrupted system, and appointed to the heights of their own absurdity and incompetence. SJW’s love them.
Kav actually knows the law and loves the law. This is his job. The SJW’s despise him for bringing actual justice, as opposed to social justice.
She is not as dumb as you think. She knows that is the only way that she can get her Communism in control.
The Electoral College is there so all people will have a voice and so that the farmer, the people in the suburbs, will have a say. And the country will not be ruled by mob rule and by just a few over bloated cities. As long as we have the Electoral College we will have a government of the people, for the people and by the people and not a government of the government, by the government and for the government.
The Electoral College is one of the smartest things that the Founding Fathers gave us.
To actually get back to Government of the People, for the People, and by the People; we need to repeal the 17th Amendment and return the power it stole from The Several States. We also need to begin clear enforcement of the 10th Amendment and disband a bunch of Federal agencies who have usurped the power The Framers clearly intended for The Several States. Start with the EPA and Department of Education.
Add to that, REPEAL the 14th amendment, and CEASE allowing anchor babies.
yes, that is exactly right
Better for America to eliminate mind indoctrinating socialists like her from all American colleges and then the elections would take care of themselves as designed. At least remove their federal scholarships and demand they earn their own way, which in essence WOULD eliminate them from our American colleges. Does she herself not have a race, which if they win the day, becomes their conquering political paradigm to make THEY the new racists, just of a different strip or shade? Just who is it at Boston university that reads race ANYWHERE in our constitutionally designed and defined electoral college? I can read the words;
Section 4 – Republican government
The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.
The Invasion and the domestic violence part only began when these Secular Socialist Democrats inserted the word “Democratic Republic” into the Constitution in place of “Republic” our founders knowing full-well the historical proven violence that follows pure democracies where it becomes the emotion of the mob that rules, like in modern day Judicial nominations.
I agree. The only thing we need to eliminate is, the socialist/commie ROT IN OUR education system, from kindergarten all the way through supposed higher education centers.
This fruitcake Cortes needs to keep her mouth shut because every time she opens it, her ignorance is on display. She had a freak win because her opponent did not campaign and because of the low voter turnout.
I do believe this Cortez with her 881,000 tweeting followers, just like Hernando in Mexico, fancies herself a political Re-Conquistador destined to stride atop the pyramid of American political power. That one of Hernando did not work out so well for the native Mexican Americans, nor will she work out so well for Americans currently Native to our soil.
Moron Alert!
Really have to wonder if she was this stupid before going to college or just after
For numbskulls like Ocasio-Cortez the Electoral College is to prevent states with less population from being dictated to by states with larger populations. Like the dope, you are, you are making an argument against what you claim to stand for
Whoever voted for this idiot, you are as dumb as her, if not dumber
Never underestimate the stupidity of the democrap/socialist electorate.
Flip flopping opportunistic Democrats are only on the side of the oppressed little guy, unless he lives in a Red less populated state they seek to oppress and negate for themselves. If the polls showed them leading in the electoral college but losing in the popular vote they would send out their media armies of darkness to rewrite the talking points against the electoral college to a PRO like the morality Cons they are. Their situational morality is just a reflection of their situational reality. They use voting people like they use their situational molested bedpartners, and use the truth aborting media as their protecting political prophylactic.
[Really have to wonder if she was this stupid before going to college or just after]
With how they are nothing but commie indoctrination center’s, its hard to know if she was this batty before hand, or did the brainwashing take hold?
I wonder if her stupidity is intentional, or if it’s just a lack of firing synapses in her brain.
She comes by her lack of intelligence honestly. We all laugh but she is the perfect candidate for the Left.
So dumb she’s sym-pathetic. Frustrated – Gump. Similar to Crazy-Ford. (Although Ford did give a professional and polished “performance – testimony”. (I’m starting to like hyphens.)
A poor immigrant from the United States’ upper class who’s only faults may be that she’s not white as the driven snow…..or that she hasn’t actually shot a cop herself. Depending on which side you’re on.
She is not stupid. She knows that it is more difficult to rig an election with the electoral college.
The founders did not want mob rule because it descends into a tyranny
What this Nation NEEDS is for EVERY STATE to develop their own ELECTORAL COLLEGE for governor and senators.
There would NEVER be another democrat governor in any State, and very few Senators with a (d) behind their name.
YES!!!! Save Washington State from King County!!
That would work for Governors; but we need to repeal the 17th Amendment for this to apply to Senators. We should repeal it, for that and MANY MORE reasons, though.
One of the “pitfalls” of having a National Election (State of residence wouldn’t matter) is we would have one ballot for all. The only way for this to come close to working would require voter registration. This is how our friends in Canada operate. What would the Dems do with that?
Power, power, power! There is nothing else. No human life, no personal property, no individual determination of success or failure, no liberty or freedom under (of course) law, there is only elite totalitarian discretion, everything else is just rabble. Socialism is a concept of the old snake and adversary, the Prince of darkness, the Son of the morning, Lucifer, Satan, Beelzebub and now is know nothing, credentialed expert on economics and human behavior,Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, another younger version of the role model, Hillary Clinton. God help us. In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
Without the Electoral College spreading voter control across ALL states, California alone would control our politics. No one wants that! As to popular vote, if you take out all the illegal votes for Hillary she was way behind Trump in 2016. Let’s stay with our Constitution and Make America Great Again – it is improving since Obama left office.
AO-C: “NOOO!!!! I don’t like the rules! We should change them so that (winning is easier for me) everyone can be winners!!! Can we do it after nap time please?”
Hmm, when the Constitution was ratified, establishing the electoral college, Virginia and Maryland, slave states, were large states, all for voting by popular count, and NY, NJ and Connecticut were small states, for proportional representation. Today it is the smaller, less wealthy areas that are protected by proportional vote. In fact, to balance things out, states like CA and NY, where decisions are made entirely by small sections of their states, should establish state wide electoral colleges.
The worst thing we could have in office are people like this who don’t know and don’t care about how our form of government was formed and why it was formed the way it is.
Don’t care to inform themselves or they know what they don’t want to learn.
Truth has no value to the Left!
No, actually the worst thing we could and already do have, is an electorate so confused and un-knowledgeable about our nation’s history and the reasons for The Founders placing the wording they did in The Constitution of The United States along with the first 10 Amendments; that they will vote for someone so misguided and ignorant of reality as this individual desiring to be a Representative.
They don’t care, because they don’t WANT TO KNOW the truth.
We need to protect the Electoral College and the Two Senators Per State elements of our election and representation system.
They are bedrocks of fairness.
Fairness is a cuss word to libtards.
No, dear idiot dunce, then 2 states will decide for the entire nation.
More like the top 8 states will..
Said like a true communist. This is a republic, and each state must have an equal representation in electing the president. The states are more important than the population as a whole. Without the concent of the individual states, you have majority rule, and that leads to everyone voting for the candidate who promises the most giveaways. This results in the destruction of the economic system. You end up as another Veneuzela. She thinks she will be in the elites, and I would like her to go live in Veneuzela for a year or two as a local. She has not won the seat in Congress yet, and we can only hope she is defeated in the upcoming election.
I can’t feel sorry for Ms Ocasio as she keeps showing how little she knows about our country its Politics and Laws. The electoral College serves the States by giving them an equal say as well as vote. Originally it was to help Blacks and over times some on the Republican side wanted to do away with it. I am afraid Ocasio’s naive constituents are in for a surprise if she gets elected. The old Democratic Party is dead, it is now the Communist Party which Ocasio supports but isn’t really knowledgeable as to what it is. She was taught at Boston, but she didn’t learn. Worst part she thinks she did.
You say “republicans wanted to do away with it.” Please give references to this “fact.” Can’t do it? Well, no wonder, because it is completely false.
We see what would happen here in Washington state, 3 or 4 counties have a big enough population to out vote the rest of the state. So you have the greater Seattle, Tacoma , Olympia and some times Spokane trying to one up California. Electoral College at a state level, bring it on, I think we would feel like our voice was heard for a change!
The American left is the first group of people in the history of the human race that has tried to have the government take away their God-given freedoms. Socialism – a system of government oppression under which everything is free…except the people.
It isn’t a good thing, but we aren’t the first. The Nazi party was duly elected in Germany. The Russian Revolution relied on the People. Rome…
Sadly we have all too much history to look to.
A history the LEFT’s done all it can to white wash out of our classes.
Stupid is as stupid does. Of course, she would want NY, CA and IL to ‘guide’ the nation because they know better. Clearly, she is such a strong representative of ‘knowledge is power’ – she has virtually no knowledge, let alone wisdom.