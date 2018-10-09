Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We must ‘eliminate the Electoral College’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic socialist hoping to represent New York’s 14th Congressional District, declared over the weekend that the Electoral College is a racist American relic that must be abolished.

“It is well past time we eliminate the Electoral College, a shadow of slavery’s power on America today that undermines our nation as a democratic republic,” the 28-year-old Boston University graduate tweeted to her 881,000 followers Saturday afternoon.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was commenting on a tweet by GQ magazine’s Julia Ioffe, who complained that the Electoral College has helped conservatives get elected.

We are a country where two presidents who both lost the popular vote have now placed four justices on the Supreme Court. Democracy in action.

— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 5, 2018

Democratic calls to abolish the Electoral College have continued since twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College in 2016, handing the victory to President Trump. Mrs. Clinton has repeatedly called for eliminating the system, which would require a constitutional amendment.

“I think it needs to be eliminated,” she told CNN last month. “I’d like to see us move beyond it, yes.”

