Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggles with questions

Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggled with a question about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Wednesday night, initially stating that there isn’t “any one head” of the Democratic Party.
In an interview on CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” anchor Chris Cuomo asked the 28-year-old New Yorker who she believed to be the “head of the Democratic Party.”
“Well, I don’t think that there’s any one head,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist, replied after giving the question some thought. “We are a collective, this is a movement, and I don’t think parties are ever about one person, but they’re about the contributions that each one person gives to the party.”
Mr. Cuomo accused Ms. Ocasio-Cortez of being “intentionally” vague.
“If you are to be successful in the general,” Mr. Cuomo pressed, “there will be a leader of your caucus. Her name is Nancy Pelosi. Do you recognize her as the leader for the House Democrats?”
“Of course,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez answered tersely. “I think absolutely, right now, she is the leader. Hopefully, you know, we’ll see — she’s the current leader of the party and I think that the party absolutely does have its leadership in the House. We have our leadership in the Senate as well.”
Asked if she would support Mrs. Pelosi as leader, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez responded, “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, as you mentioned, I’ve got to win my race first. But we’ve got to take a look at what’s going on. We’ve got to take a look at winning the House back in November, and then once the House is won, we have to make that decision from there. You know, I think, it’s not about a referendum on any one person, but it needs to be a referendum on where we are at as a team, as a collective, as people who are interested in advancing the economic and social issues in America.”
Mr. Cuomo pointed out that some Democrats have been reluctant to back Mrs. Pelosi as leader ahead of the midterm elections amid warring factions in the party between moderate and far-left Democrats.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the focus on who backs Mrs. Pelosi and who doesn’t has become a deliberate distraction.
“You know, I think it is like that red herring, where the more time we spend debating any one individual person or figure is less time that we spend talking about Medicare for all, tuition-free public college and a great new deal,” she said. “I think that what we really need to do is have discipline on winning back the House. We need to spend a lot more time talking about the issues that Americans care about.”
“Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggles with questions”
Maybe because: The destructive Liberal Democrat/Socialist Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on secrecy, Lies, Cons and Deceptions and she just hasn’t learned all the Lies, Cons and Deceptions yet.
Well, to be sure she is NOT one of those that head up the DNC. She is dumber than a rock, actually preaching communism and not socialism as many seem to think. I lived/worked under socialism and know what it is and she would not be out front spouting this stupidity, and my spouse lived and finally escaped communism which is the goal of the DNC since 1963! Her supposed degree in economics I would like to see and if she really attended classes and worked to learn what even $1 is or is not as she has shown she doesn’t know math of any kind. Ugly mouth, brain, soul, and absurd to think she has power. She did not say how many she supported lost the other day to republicans. Poor idiot reminds me of sleepy Ruthie, Pelosi, Waters, Johnson, etc., etc. Her future is dim as many democrats already are ignoring her, which for once shows some common sense on their behalf. Nevertheless, we thank her for furthering OUR Constitution, ability to know and use real math, and above all our REAL AND FAIRLY VOTED TO THE WH DONALD TRUMP! We know that hurts her spouting and that is great!
Since she’s a graduate of liberal indoctrination centers, of course she will struggle with proper questions..
Like most true believer Liberal social parasites, she wants to have her free cake dispensing fearless leaders, but eat them too when it is time for the finger pointing blame game. Welcome to the party of “I come first” at all costs, and THE PEOPLE only get free stuff if it advances my career.”
Just imagine the IQs of anyone who would vote for this college educated moron in the first place. I wonder if Cortez realizes that her freebies already equate a cost of over $90,000 for every man woman and child in the Nation?
gbandy, she can’t think or know any real math/economics because some degrees are handed out like candy. Also since she grew up in a very wealthy Westchester, are her parents in agreement with her stupidity and wasted a huge amount of money for her to learn NOTHING? Hmmm. She doesn’t mention her parents at all when I have had the misery of listening to this little bug. She thinks she is hot on the trail to Congress but I see her hot on the trail to nowhere!
Their IQ probably doesn’t even rack up to moron level,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal who graduated from college, has no clue what is going on in the real world and she is not cogent in her thoughts. I wonder how many times per day Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the word “like”.
“Idiocracy”……….coming soon to a reality near you! If you have not seen that movie you owe it to yourself to watch it……………..or just watch the democrats…..they are already gearing up for the sequel.
I thought the dems WERE the sequel!
Backpacker, I also have noticed her excessive use of the work, like. It seems like the idiot uses it every other word. If she grew up on the west coast she’d be a Valley Girl dumber than a rock. If she does make it to the house she will not be allowed into any meaningful committees unless she can raise a lot of money from lobbyists to buy her way in. And there are not many socialist lobbyists, “LIKE” 🙂 zero.
She comes from a rich family. Does her parents realize just how dumb she is? This is so disgusting to see how dumb young people are today. They know nothing about history or math. I guess she must have a hard time dressing herself because when she talks it doesn’t make sense. Shame on voters who voted for a dumb socialist who really is just looking for the lime light and really doesn’t care about America.
The majority of voters in her district do not speak or understand English and do not understand the issues. Her working background consists of being a bartender in a very sparsely English speaking district. She has been by invited Mark Levin, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity to come onto their shows. Ben Shapiro offered her $10,000 to debate him. She does not reply. She knows she will be trashed, especially by Levin and Shapiro.
I hope they REGRET sending her to those socialist indoctrination centers.
This vapid little pseudo celebrity is exactly what the Democratic party has become. Sound bite yet no substance. She can’t answer the simplest questions without sounding like a high school freshman. The more America sees and hears the less the Dems will win.
She spouts free health care and free college just like Bernie, but they have no real plan to pay for it. Capitalism, free markets and our Constitution has made this Country great. Illegal immigration and the Democrats will ruin this Country.
Cortez get someone in Hollywood to get you started in acting. You don’t need mucho braino’s You are confused in what you are doing and when you speak you are double confusing. You are a hoax, I imagine, Comprende?
Based on her performance during several recent interviews, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to lack the the ability to effectively articulate her beliefs in a clear and logically consistent manner. Also, she lacks the intellectual courage to defend her political beliefs in a public debate with conservative activist Ben Shapiro. Instead, she seeks refuge from Mr. Shapiro’s challenge by dismissing it as nothing more than a sexist taunt. Miss Ocasio-Cortez’s unwillingness to engage in an open and honest debate reminds me of a quote by Saaif Alam:”An intellectual human being would back up arguments with reliable evidence in order to adequately defend his or her position in debates, court cases or academia settings.”
This ding-a-ling is living on the wrong coast. She acts like the classic “Valley Girl” of southern California unable to form a rational thought, much less an expressive sentence. This is the reality of liberalism; empty words, empty promises, and an empty head.
Well, at least she knows in a zombie-pocalypse, she will be safe.. NO brains for the zombies to hone in on, to eat!
Reality check here folks. This woman is just another in a long line of brainwashed Socialist supporters, who know nothing about the lifestyle they profess. She has probably never held a real job, nor paid taxes. If the voters of New York are stupid enough to elect someone like that, they deserve the representation they will get, which is nothing. It would be interesting to know how she pays her bills?
Itpar, The airhead was a bartender in a Mexican restaurant in Union Square in NYC. That’s her work history.
Like O’Bama, she was a paid community agitator. Then paid to help on Bernie campaign. The Dem party needs agitators to round up ignorant and illegal voters. Looking for loosers who want someone to cover their responsibilities, paid for by wealthy who look forward to having totalitarian control. It’s 1984 + Animal Farm + Mein Kamf. The poor will be kept like cattle, the middle class will be used to create and support the boot that crushes their face. The upper class will be very few, and always trying to kill each other for power. Nothing new about Socialism.
“Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggles with questions”
Questions like; What’s your name, what planet are you on, what time is it, what is the sum of two plus two, what does gravity do, which way is up, who was our first president, what is the Bill of Rights, etc., et al.?
Notice that socialism also gives power over life and death to an elite clique. In Sweden, forced sterilization of “undesirables” was conducted with the approval of their socialist government. It is what inspired the nazis to do their utterly miserable deeds and is why far from being “right wing,” the nazis were leftist “national socialists.” I wonder if Ms. Cortez realizes that given her ancestry, she would be one of the first marked for elimination by a socialist regime. The descriptive term “air-head” for her is too generous.
The people who most promote socialist ideas–like this intellectually challenged woman–always see themselves as being part of the ruling class, the ones who will sit atop their own wealth while they dole out government freebies to the poor working masses. As you pointed out, most are purged once their usefulness to the party is done.
Her flubs won’t matter as she’ll get by on her looks and her youth and super aggressive demeanor in selling the premise of “free stuff”. The democrat party is no more and has evolved to that now identified as the Socialist/Communist party of the Americas. Said party is headed up with the young lady, the old disheveled gray haired man and of course, bringing up the rear, Lil’ White Dove… Aunti Maxine and Nana P. are relegated to pasture as their views matter not. Shame too, as they were very entertaining… Nevertheless, free stuff is where it’s at, man…
She is an elected politician, not a single woman walking past a construction site being catcalled. For her to frame a legitimate challenge to debate ideas from Ben Shapiro as “sexual harassment” is just a false and cowardly cop out on her part–typical liberal feminist ploy. She’s being challenged to a discussion by someone with an opposing point of view, and she owes it to the people who elected her to respond to that challenge. If she truly believed in what she’s promoting she should have the courage to defend her ideas. Apparently, she doesn’t.
Its not the questions, her idiotic, mindless, know-nothing answers that are the problem. New York deserves her. If she is elected, there will be one more empty seat (actually empty head) in Congress!
I can’t help but laugh when I think about the long – time Democrat who lost to this Socialist. He must have drawn on the Hillary playbook – no need to campaign because, of course, they’ll vote for me !!
Please! Let her mumble, stutter and spurt! The Dems will suffer the ultimate hurt! “Cake for ALL, eat it for FREE! Them ‘one-percenters’ will surely hate ME! Tax ’em to HELL, take all their shops! Then we’ll all have chocolate pops! Houses for ALL! Cars brand new! And all you Rich Whities, well….Yugos for you!”