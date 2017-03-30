Social Conservatives Haven’t Paid Attention: 40% of Disney Staff was Gay in ’98

As the “gay moment” in Disney’s current box office hit Beauty and the Beast continues to shock evangelicals and social conservatives across America who have boycotted the film – believing it is kicking off an LGBT propaganda campaign – many do not realize that Disney has been aggressively promoting homosexuality for nearly two decades.

From The Little Mermaid animated sensation that hit theaters decades ago to the more recent Finding Dory and popular animated TV series Stars vs. the Forces of Evil, Disney has been promoting forms of homosexuality on the big and small screen – and even off the screen.

“They’ve come out of the closet with their propaganda efforts lately, as can be seen by their recent threat to pull filming in Georgia if the state backed a religious freedom bill,” Americans for Truth about Homosexuality (AFTAH) President Peter LaBarbera asserted in his column on LifeSiteNews.

Embracing and encouraging the homosexual lifestyle

However, even preceding the introduction of Disney World’s annual “Gay Day” in Orlando, Florida, the children’s entertainment giant has touted its promotion of LGBT lifestyles worldwide and companywide.

“But even in 1998, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner told a homosexual leader that a whopping 40 percent of the entertainment corporation’s employees were ‘gay,’ according to a prominent LGBT activist caught on tape relaying the private conversation at a homosexual student event,” LaBarbera reported.

For years, LGBT activists have recognized Disney as being at the forefront of normalizing homosexuality across the United States – including in its personnel.

“The revelation came from then-HRC [Human Rights Campaign] Executive Director Elizabeth Birch, who keynoted an LGBT student conference at the University of California, Santa Cruz,” the pro-family activist pointed out. “Eisner corrected Birch when she told him that 30 percent of his employees were homosexual.”

LaBarbera provided further support of his contention by releasing the recording of an AFTAH undercover investigator who attended the event as a reporter and taped what took place during the exchange between Eisner and Birch.

Believing her speech was not being recorded, Birch reiterated her discussion with Eisner to make it clear that Disney was indeed on board with the homosexual agenda in its hiring practices.

“Is there any press in the room – because some of these conversations are very private?” Birch asked during her speech at the Left-leaning California university, which is excerpted on LifeSiteNews’ YouTube channel. “But when I said to Michael Eisner, CEO of Disney, I said, ‘Thirty percent of your employees are gay,’ … he said, ‘You are wrong, Elizabeth, it’s 40 percent.’”

After Birch revealed how anxious Eisner was to impress the fact that Disney took pride in stacking its employment roster with homosexuals, the audience reportedly erupted in applause and laughter.

That was then … this is now

LaBarbera suggests that because the LGBT agenda has grown by leaps and abounds over the past two decades – especially with the legalization of same-sex “marriage” that took place during the pro-LGBT Obama administration – Disney has more than likely increased its propagation of homosexuality internally.

“One wonders: if a full 40 percent of Disney employees were homosexual back in 1998, almost two decades ago – before the LGBT movement grew tremendously in power with the media, academia and the corporate world rallying behind it – what percentage of Disney employees identify as LGBTQ today?” the Christian leader posed.

He insists that the portrayal of homosexuality in Disney’s latest blockbuster is just one of many indications that the multi-billion-dollar entertainment giant is continuing its push for alternative lifestyles full force – both inside and outside the company.

“Surely the enormous ‘gay’ insider influence at the once-family-oriented company has not waned since then, as the current controversy over Disney’s inclusion of a scene intimating homosexual romance in its Beauty and the Beast remake testifies,” LaBarbera concluded.

