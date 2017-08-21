So peaceful in Boston except…..

Despite arresting more than two dozen people, being pelted with rocks and bottles and confiscating everything from sticks and flagpoles to bulletproof vests and a gun, police officials applauded the work of the hundreds of Hub cops who controlled a mostly peaceful crowd of 40,000 counterprotesters yesterday.
“99.9 percent of the people here were here for the right reason, and that’s to fight bigotry and hate,” pol- ice Commissioner William B. Evans said yesterday afternoon. “The plan went off the way we hoped to, and … nobody got hurt seriously, in fact very little injury, very little property damage.”
"You stupid ass black bitch! You're supposed to be on our side!" – that's what this protester screamed in the face of a black police officer https://t.co/w1ko436US4
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 20, 2017
Long before tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on Boston Common, the Parkman Bandstand, where the so-called “Free Speech Rally” was held, was surrounded by officers and at least two separate police barriers that separated the two groups by hundreds of feet.
#BostonResist pic.twitter.com/vz6iiWdjLN
— Boston Antifa (@AntifaBoston) August 20, 2017
“We didn’t want what happened in Virginia to happen here; we didn’t want them at each others’ throats,” Evans said. “We had a plan, we kept the distance, no one got hurt, we have no vandalism, no nothing.”
My footage from Boston: violent clashes between the police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/S1vWB0hDV0
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 20, 2017
President Trump applauded the work of local cops, tweeting: “Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you…Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh.”
Although the massive crowd was mostly peaceful throughout the day, there were some moments when tensions threatened to boil over.
#BPD is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers.
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017
When the Free Speech Rally ended early, Evans said officers escorting the dozens of rallygoers to waiting police vans found themselves surrounded, which prompted officials to call in police in riot gear to move the crowd.
Separately, state police said about 200 protesters faced off with police when they tried to enter a restricted area behind the State House.
😂😂😂Right-wing propaganda mad as hell.
Next time don't bring your garbage rags to Boston? #BostonFreeSpeech #BostonResist #UniteTheLeft pic.twitter.com/im0oj3roem
— Boston Antifa (@AntifaBoston) August 19, 2017
Evans said the Boston Police Department made 27 arrests, mostly for disorderly conduct, with several arrests for assault and battery on police officers. Boston EMS said they treated 37 patients with minor injuries and BPD said they confiscated three bulletproof vests and one firearm. Evans said some officers were also hit with bottles — some that were filled with urine — rocks and traffic cones.
Support we've received from Hillary Democrats has been new but great. Let's keep Nazis at bay together. #BostonFreeSpeech #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/X4RY0hBEUs
— Boston Antifa (@AntifaBoston) August 19, 2017
Veterans don't get a free pass. Today's Nazi for defending freedom of speech yesterday. You're most at fault #BostonFreeSpeech #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/rfKAA0PreZ
— Boston Antifa (@AntifaBoston) August 19, 2017
I detest the neo – Nazis and the KKK. The problem with antifa, is that they are radical trash just like the KKK and the neo – Nazis. Where are the DemoRATS detesting the antifa radicals? The DemoRATS say nothing and they are nothing but hypocrites.
To understand the scope of this lie, backpacker, you have to understand that “Nazis” are National SOCIALISTS–hence, left-wing. And the KKK was FOUNDED by the Democrat Party, hence, left-wing. The idea that these groups are in ANY WAY “right-wing” is just another Commucrat LIE designed to demonize and marginalize Conservatives.
What you aren’t seeing is the bearded guy burning FREE SPEECH. This is the end game of this anarchy. They think they can change it from being the First Amendment to meaning Nazi Speech. These radicals will not stop until they have the low information voter thinking we should stop free speech. Without it, these unwashed cruds will determine what is allowable. As Barney Fife said, “Nip it! Nip it in the bud!” There never has been political correctness in free speech. I know, none of these enlightened ones know anything about history or that liberty is sometimes messy, and as I know, bloody. BTW, Mark bray like a donkey Bray needs to be allowed to find work in more satisfying venues.
“Where are the dems detesting them”.. NO WHERE. TO my knowledge not a single one has come out to speak up against them.. YET I SEE plenty coming out and supporting them..
The Dems are the ones hiring these ‘antifa’ protesters.
Dems = Antifa
The demonrats condone this type of behavior orchestrated by Anifta and BLM. They are a cancer that keeps growing and metastasizes. The solution for a cancer is surgical removal.
This is exactly like the infamous TEA party rallies. Oh, except nobody ever got hurt at those and no property was ever damaged. And the businesses in the areas had many more polite customers during the rallies, instead of broken windows and stolen property. And the rally grounds were always left spotless as the protesters left it better than when they arrived.
Very true. PLUS i don’t remember a single rape instance during any tea party rally, but heard ov well over 2 hundred at all those occupy movements..
Antifa is becoming more dangerous than the KKK and some of the Neo-Nazis. I hate to admit it.
I agree. IN fact i feel they are more of a threat to the US than even ISIS is..
There is really NO DIFFERENCE between Antifa, the KKK and Neo-Nazis, carlsddservice. ALL of them are radical LEFT-WING constructs. Nazis are National SOCIALISTS, hence, left-wing. The KKK was FOUNDED by DEMOCRATS, hence, left-wing. Do NOT buy into the BS that these organizations are in ANY sense “right-wing.” That is a Commucrat LIE.
What’s up with this “NEO” business? Either they are or they aren’t NAZIs just like the KKK is the KKK or it isn’t. Antifa is just another division of NAZIs. They are all Fascists even if they put the anti front of it. Shutting down free speech and claiming it’s for the good of the people is exactly what Hitler and his crowd did. From what I have seen the new Nazis are just a bunch of racist/bigoted A******s and the Antifa people are closer to Hitler than the “NEO’s” are. The Antifa are the true Fascists using propaganda and violence shut down everyone that stands in their way. We need to temporarily put these skin heads etc. on the backburner and concentrate on these Antifa people. The skinheads have been with us a while and not had any significant impact but these Antifa folks are growing larger every day with the public indoctrination system we call public education adding to their ranks.
This is the result of eight years of anti white, anti Christian, anti western civilization rhetoric
IMO its been going on a lot longer than just 8 years. Its just in the past 8 yrs, its been allowed to come out of the shadows and become main stream..
A “peaceful” demonstration–as defined by the Libtards and their LYING LEFTIST MEDIA HACKS is one in which they could not catch any “right-wing” demonstrators committing acts of violence for them to film.
Left-tard demonstrators’ violence is simply ignored, DID NOT HAPPEN, and will be given ZERO left-tard media coverage. In order to understand the left-tard definition of a “peaceful” demonstration, you have to consult the Left-Tard PC Dictionary.
How’d the crowd go from 4,000 to 40,000?
Dems bus hired protesters in.