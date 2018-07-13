So corrupt, I’m dumb-Strzok!

If the corrupt Democrats in the FBI and the DOJ have nothing to hide in the investigation of their attempted coup against Donald Trump, then why did their congressional enablers attempt to hijack the FBI corruption hearing yesterday?

Point of order! Point of order! Roll call vote! Mr. Chairman, may the witness be permitted to lie … I mean, answer the question! Point of parliamentary inquiry!

After hours of “testimony” from Peter Strzok, the most dishonest agent in the squalid history of the FBI, it becomes clear what the Mueller “investigation” is really all about.

It’s about providing cover for these bent Democrat dirty tricksters from the FBI to stonewall the investigation into their effort to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States.

Related Story: 5 Key Takeaways From The House Hearing With FBI Counterintelligence No. 2 Peter Strzok

Whenever Strzok said “ongoing investigations,” replace that phrase with “smear campaign,” “frame up” or “Democrat dirty tricks” and you’ll see what he really meant. Here’s one of Strzok’s many non-answers:

“Sir, to get into that would relate to ongoing investigations which, consistent with the department’s policy on ongoing investigations … I’m not authorized to discuss ongoing investigations.”

You Might Like







In other words, he was dumb-Strzok. It was embarrassing, deeply corroding to what little remains of the FBI’s shattered reputation.

The FBI, you might say, has Strzok out.

Remember H. Paul Rico, another FBI gangster who was dragged before Congress in 2002 to answer questions about an earlier infamous FBI frame up, here in Boston? Rico was about to be indicted for murder for a gangland hit he ordered in Oklahoma, but he was still more cooperative with Congress than Strzok yesterday.

Here’s how corrupt the FBI now is: The disgraced Strzok was allowed to decide himself what evidence he would turn over in this ongoing probe of unprecedented corruption in the FBI. In other words, he didn’t get any special treatment, he was handled exactly the same way the Democrat police state handled Hillary Clinton and James Comey.

Do you suppose the FBI let, say, Paul Manafort, or Michael Flynn or Michael Cohen decide what evidence they were going to turn over to Robert Mueller’s 13 angry Democrats?

Peter Strzok wanted to make a few things very clear yesterday.

Yes, he did tell his married girlfriend that he could “SMELL” (his capital letters) Trump supporters in southern Virginia, but he didn’t mean it.

Yes, he did tell his galpal that Trump supporters in Loudoun County, Va., were “ignorant hillbillies,” but he didn’t mean it.

He said he’s telling the truth — now — and he’s really not at all biased against SMELLY ignorant hillbillies, but how do we know he “means” it?

“Those opinions,” he said smugly, under oath, “were expressed out of deep patriotism and an unyielding belief in our great American democracy.”

What the corrupt FIB, I mean FBI, and their fellow Democrat dirty tricksters in the Justice Department tried to do was first rig the 2016 presidential election and then, after that failed, tried to frame the new president.

Ask yourself this: Why don’t the Democrats want to get to the bottom of this scandal that makes Watergate look like a spitball? A scandal with actual evidence and smoking guns, unlike the Russian collusion hoax.

Peter Strzok is an arrogant, pampered puke who brags about his “26 years of defending our nation.”

Defending our nation? Sharpening pencils, shuffling papers and chasing Lisa Page around the desk is defending our nation? Who knew?

“The FBI has a culture,” Strzok said. “Look at the entirety of the organization.”

Does it ever. In Boston, we know all about the “culture” of the FBI — not just Rico, but Zip Connolly, Vino Morris, Agent Orange, Cloherty, Doc Gianturco. Stevie Flemmi said last month the gangsters here in Boston were paying off at least seven agents in the Boston office.

Seven FBI agents being bribed … in one office! As we consider the corruption that is now being revealed in these current hearings, do you know what the best way is to describe the old Rico-Connolly days in Boston?

The good old days.

Buy Howie’s books at howiecarrshow.com.

___

(c)2018 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)