Snipes rescinds her resignation

A day after Florida’s governor suspended Brenda Snipes from her position as Broward County’s supervisor of elections, Snipes announced that she would be scrapping any plans to resign in January as she fights back against claims of incompetence and misconduct.
“We will be fighting this,” said Burnadette Norris-Weeks, Snipes’ contracted attorney, during a press conference Saturday. “In additional to that, Dr. Snipes hereby rescinds her resignation which would have been effective on the fourth of January. She rescinds that resignation as we go forward and fight these…allegations that are frivolous.”
Gov. Rick Scott, who won his race for U.S. Senate against Democrat Bill Nelson following a highly publicized election and recount, signed an executive order on Friday ordering Snipes’ removal from office, citing “misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.”
Following the Nov. 6 elections, Snipes’ office garnered national media attention as her staff struggled to count tens of thousands of ballots that would end up narrowing three statewide races — U.S. Senate, Governor and Agriculture Commissioner — into mandatory recounts. Broward County heavily skews Democratic, and so Republicans like Scott saw their leads shrink in the days after the election.
In a Nov. 8 press conference held on the steps of the Governor’s Mansion, Scott accused Snipes of voter fraud without evidence.
While the executive order does not mention any instances of voter fraud, Scott does note that his campaign successfully sued Snipes for failing to provide a record of counted and uncounted votes following the election. It also mentions that her staff misplaced about 2,000 ballots, failed to meet a deadline to turn in recounted vote tallies and submitted about two dozen invalid ballots to the state due to a sorting error.
Following the recount, during which protesters swarmed the outside of her offices almost daily, Snipes submitted her resignation on Nov. 18.
The Florida Constitution mandates that the Florida Senate is required to hold a hearing to remove Snipes from office. The Senate has three months to begin its proceedings. The hearing was not likely to take place if Snipes’ resignation date was honored.
The executive order states that Snipes will not receive any pay or benefits while suspended, but it remains unclear if her suspension would affect the pension she is set to receive after her retirement as Broward’s supervisor of elections. Scott has appointed his former general counsel, Peter Antonacci, to lead the department.
Norris-Weeks said she believed Scott’s executive order was, at least in part, meant to interfere with her benefits. Mainly, she said, it was done “for the purpose of embarrasing Dr. Snipes” and “tarnishing her record.”
“The supervisor is being held to a standard that no other supervisor has been held to in the state of Florida,” she said. “We are disheartened by the governor’s actions. We believe it is a malicious action that should not have happened.”
Addressing reporters after the press conference, Snipes said she was proud of the work she did during her 15-year tenure as supervisor.
“We follow all statutes that are set forward in the state, we take the appropriate kind of training, we have invested in a lot of equipment,” she said. “But there are issues that need to be dealt with in terms of structure — that can be legal structure, it can be the physical structure that we work in.”
“Going forward we hope you’ll stay out there and have an open mind about this whole process,” she said. “That’s really critical in any success we have in dealing with this issue.”
So she can be FIRED and lose her pension I hope.
She should have been fired from the get go.
“..as she fights back against claims of incompetence and misconduct..”
It’s going to be a losing battle for her. I do hope she gets fired. This crap has to end and that is a good first step.
Was it on Star Trek? “Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Well, this seems to be habitual down there in Palm Beach County.
1. Fire her.
2. Strip her of all payments, retirements, and any other accrued wealth.
3. Toss her in prison.
4. Throw Hillary in the cell next to hers. They can dish gossip all day.
“Doric” Snipes is the face of the Ebony wing of the Demoncratic Party!
Everyone knows when on a snipe hunt, only the uniformed do not know that a snipe is a non-existent creature and a practical joke. A snipe hunt is a quest for an imaginary creature whose description varies. Snipe hunts often include waiting in the dark and holding an empty bag or making noises to attract the creature. The snipe is said to resemble a cross between a jackrabbit and a squirrel; a squirrel-like bird with one red and one green eye; a small, black, furry bird-like animal that only comes out during a full moon. In the Democrat version of a snipe hunt, the Snipe resembles a black and white haired plucked road island-red chicken that just stuck her hand into a light socket or a rewired voting machine, and only comes out at election time. Also in the Democrat version, it is the snipe who is the empty bag, and the practical joke, where no sane person wants to end up holding the bag, which is the Democrat electoral version of Pandora’s box.
She never had any intentions of actually resigning, she was going to shift the date back a week so that it would be after DeSantis was inaugurated. Then, she would have rescinded the resignation and dared DeSantis to remove her, so she could have claimed it was revenge motivated. She believes this would intimidate him into backing down, and she would have still been in charge in Broward County for the 2020 elections. That would let her guarantee Democrat “wins” across the board in her county.
“Snipes announced that she would be scrapping any plans to resign in January as she fights back against claims of incompetence and misconduct.”
Her history speaks for itself. How many elections and recount and not following the election laws screw ups does it take to declare someone incompetent??
The whole world was laughing at Broward County and their incompetence.
Too bloody many it seems. AS Long as one is a rabid libtard that is.
What is a quitter who quits quitting? FIRED! would be nice.
Hopefully she gets fired for corruption and incompetence and loses her pension that she doesn’t deserve.
We can all hope and pray the FL govt have the balls to do that.
Must be something in the water in Florida that prevents Democrats from doing what they say they’ll do. Gubernatorial candidate Abrams conceded her race, then rescinded her concession. Now Snipes rescinds her letter of resignation.
Let’s be honest – it’s not just in Florida where you can’t trust a Democrat’s word.
Naw…. that was up in Georgia. …and she conceded without really conceding, if you can follow that logic?! Oh the twisted minds of Dems, it definitely is a sickness.
I stand corrected ..
It’s imo all over the place. HOW MANY DEMS do you know honor what they say they’ll do??
Member she got a call from Rev Al and was told that there was money to be made in this victim/ extortion game
Translation: Now that she’s discovered she is NOT going to be allowed to take the money (pension) and RUN, she’s decided to play the ever-present Dem VICTIM CARD and try to milk the long-suffering taxpayers of Broward County for still MORE ill-gotten money!
And the really SAD thing is, one of the TOO MANY Obama-appointed Leftist LOON judges will probably rule in her favor!
[And the really SAD thing is, one of the TOO MANY Obama-appointed Leftist LOON judges will probably rule in her favor!]
It certainly wouldn’t shock me, to see a judge rule she can’t be denied her benefits..
OK, that’s it. I was OK with the Demwit-Dingbat retiring and forever getting out of the picture but NOW … I want criminal charges filed against Snipes for voter fraud and civil rights violations! (AT least!) I want this worthless *** behind bars for the rest of her life! Then I want criminal investigations opened on every person she knows!
I guess she figured out that if she resigned, she would not be eligible for unemployment. Need to FIRE HER BUTT NOW!!!!! And her incompetence would prevent her from any unemployment monies.
You can not rescind a firing, so rescinding her resignation is irrelevant. The Uniparty often does things for show, so watch very carefully, this may become a nothing.
“But there are issues that need to be dealt with in terms of structure — that can be legal structure, it can be the physical structure that we work in.”
Translation: An new attorney, immunity from any investigation….and an office remodel with new furniture.
And a commercial espresso machine. It will never get used but it’s cool to just be able to say you have one.
To Hell with this suspension crap. Fire that worthless toad and ban her from entering the office. Might even look at a criminal investigation.
Most hated woman in America ! Lock her up.
: Snipes rescinds her resignation
We shouldn’t be surprised that….” Snipes rescinds her resignation…” nor should we be surprised either that the ACLU is most likely going to, or is defending her right now. The hierarchy of the leftist democrat party is probably involved too since Snipes was doing yeomen’s work on the behest of the democrat party in the way she ran her office. Broward County, Florida’s problems with counting votes isn’t a new phenomenal occurrence that had never occurred under her supervision before.
Brenda Snipes indicated that she knew her job when confronted this last time, maybe she was telling the truth when she said this, she knew what was expected of her and was attempting to deliver results that would be pleasing to her party.