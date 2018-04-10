Skipping school: Hogg to push gun control for mid-term elections instead

David Hogg won’t be going to college in the fall after all.
His mother told CNN in an interview that he will instead take a “gap year” to work as a political activist in the midterm elections.
“He will not be going to college this year because he’s decided to take a year off and work on the midterm elections,” Rebecca Boldrick told CNN on Monday.
Ms. Boldrick said her son had been accepted at the University of California, Irvine, but decided to help register new voters and push gun-control causes.
The 17-year-old senior has become the face of the gun-control movement since the February shooting at his high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.
His college plans became a national topic when he said on CNN that four universities had turned him down. Fox News host Laura Ingraham made a schoolyard jibe at him, which prompted Mr. Hogg and his 700,000 Twitter followers to demand that advertisers drop her show. Almost 20 have, according to Media Matters for America, and Ms. Ingraham took last week off. She returns to the air Monday night.
