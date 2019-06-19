Home » Fresh Ink

Six minutes … CNN cuts out of Orlando rally after Trump gets crowd chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’

The crowd turned to look at the media and began chanting, "CNN Sucks!"

Those with big egos tend to be overly sensitive to criticism, and well, judging by the way the folks at CNN reacted Tuesday evening to President Donald Trump’s presidential election re-launch, they must have egos bigger than life itself.

As the crowd began chanting “CNN sucks” and the president panned the media for their poor ratings, the left-wing network quickly cut away from the rally to begin its daily airing of grievances. Some reports suggest that MSNBC also cut away from the event.

Max daddy
12:56 pm June 19, 2019 at 12:56 pm

The TRUTH hurts!

