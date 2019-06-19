Six minutes … CNN cuts out of Orlando rally after Trump gets crowd chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’

Those with big egos tend to be overly sensitive to criticism, and well, judging by the way the folks at CNN reacted Tuesday evening to President Donald Trump’s presidential election re-launch, they must have egos bigger than life itself.

As the crowd began chanting “CNN sucks” and the president panned the media for their poor ratings, the left-wing network quickly cut away from the rally to begin its daily airing of grievances. Some reports suggest that MSNBC also cut away from the event.

Our President is speaking In Florida, but you can't watch it on CNN or MSNBC. They are so afraid of hearing his message they just blocked him out. FOX has it. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) June 19, 2019

