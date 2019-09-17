Sinking Ship

Yeah Beto, get with the program. You gotta maintain the lie to give the appearance that you’re a regular American who DOESN’T hate the country, despise our Constitution, want to convert the USA into a third world hellhole, push communism upon everyone, convert everybody to Islam, enforce 100% abortion rates, execute all the people who don’t celebrate homosexuality, make sure everyone contracts AIDS so we can better sympathize with the “heroes”, get everyone addicted to drugs, remove all the kids from the toxic influence of their parents, etc., etc.
Sigh.
Someone dust off Joe Biden. We’re going to push extreme hyper-Liberalism one way or the other.
