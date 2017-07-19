‘Sick’ Fake News Media Slams Trump, Putin Conversation at G20 Dinner

The White House hit back Tuesday night at “absurd” media reports of an undisclosed meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a summit in Germany earlier this month.
“There was no ‘second meeting’ between President Trump and President Putin, just a brief conversation at the end of a dinner,” a White House official said. “The insinuation that the White House has tried to ‘hide’ a second meeting is false, malicious and absurd.”
Mr. Trump held his highly anticipated first meeting with Mr. Putin on July 7 at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. But news reports surfaced Tuesday that the two leaders held a second, previously undisclosed meeting during a dinner at the summit hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The White House official explained that the German government set the seating arrangements for the dinner, and first lady Melania Trump was seated next to Mr. Putin. Mr. Trump was seated between the wives of the Japanese prime minister and the president of Argentina.
The official noted that the dinner had been announced in advance on Mr. Trump’s schedule “with the clear understanding that all visiting leaders would be present.”
“As the dinner was concluding, President Trump went over to Mrs. Trump, where he spoke briefly with President Putin,” the official said. They used Mr. Putin’s translator.
“It is not merely perfectly normal, it is part of a president’s duties, to interact with world leaders,” the White House said. “Throughout the G20 and in all his other foreign engagements, President Trump has demonstrated American leadership by representing our interests and values on the world stage.”
Mr. Trump personally took to Twitter to denounce the story as the latest example of “Fake News” from a hostile press.
“Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is ‘sick.’ All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!” he wrote over two tweets.
I find it funny that when Hillary gave 20% of our uranium to the Russians, for 140 million dollars going to the Clinton Foundation, from the Russians, the FAKE NEWS MSM said nothing!
I can’t wait until the Liberal Media is put under investigation for “Tax Fraud” and the money collected from these lying ******** is used to improve the healthcare of our Veterans. I know they all have skeleton’s in their closet and I’m sure that the IRS can find something they left out of the Return. Give them something other to think about instead of Russia.
backpacker, they ALSO said NOTHING about the $5 MILLION DOLLAR speaking fee ole Bill got in recompense for said conversion of AMERICAN uranium to RUSSIAN uranium that could THEN be transferred to IRAN to bolster their efforts to build nukes. Apparently, NONE of that was news, in the estimation of the Commucrat Propaganda HACKS who have the GALL to refer to themselves as “journalists” or “news media.”
Fed up with the fake news channels and their phony ‘news’ reports. They should report on real stories for a change like all the obama elites unmasking intelligence information for their own use and information and all the other illegal activities of the Democraps.
MSNBC FLASH>>> TRUMP is wearing red socks made in Russia. And the socks had a secret message from Putin. MSNBC-CNN-ABC-CBS- NBC and all the crooked media want to know what is the secret message.
Move on media and help MAGA.
More fake news by the lying lame stream media trying to stir up stuff simply because Trump is Trump.
Hey news! Did you know he had Russian Dressing on his salad? Scandal!
Afterwards, he looked at Merkels collection of Russian Nesting Dolls. Scandal!
Later, they were treated to cocktails (Trump does not drink) and the Russian Ballet Theater performance. Scandal!
Give it up. Start reporting on the real news and stop trying to make up something that just isn’t there. You want a real Russian scandal? Investigate Hillary and Barack. (Hillary Uranium deal and Baracks “Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility in regards to the nukes after the elections”.)
If the fake news media didn’t make up fake news stories, they would have nothing to say at all.
That’s bc they have no working brain. Talking about collusion. Media collusion VS TRUMP and WE the PEOPLE>
How can it be undisclosed when it happened at a state dinner given by the host country? All of the delegates and spouses were there so it obviously was not done in secret. This was a social affair so maybe they were comparing notes on how stupid the media are acting.
What was Trump thinking meeting with another world leader? He should get permission from Pilosi or Schumer before he attempts this again.
The Lame stream media should put together a committee to tell President Trump who he can and can not talk to and what he is really supposed to say at press conferences. I mean really the nerve of him thinking he can represent America without their permission. What kind of President have we elected.
The media made this sound like it was some closed-door SECRET meeting. In FACT, this “meeting” was a dinner table conversation that took place at a table with HUNDREDS of foreign leaders. They ALSO made MUCH of the fact that ONLY a Russian interpreter was present. In fact, the rules of the conference dictated that only ONE interpreter was allowed per group of three people.
I daresay they could not have been plotting the downfall of the Western World at Russian hands sitting at a CROWDED DINNER TABLE in FULL VIEW and EARSHOT of their fellow diners. Media Commucrat shills are SUCH LIARS!