Shrinking Legacy

And soon, the only legacy he’ll have will be underwater..!!
I will never understand mankind. The historic record clearly proves, through the sediment cores from the deep ocean off Africa, that every 25000 years or so the northern hemisphere warms and the tropical rains move north to turn the Sahara green and wet.
Just as it shows that at the mid point between these periods the north cools and something close to a mini ice age returns to the far north.
And man has the hubris to think that HE can change this process in any way. To think that man can speed up or slow the cycle of the planet’s journey in any significant way is just crazy.
We can make the air a little cleaner perhaps but the growth in CO and CO2 is natural and found in the ice cores of Greenland and other places as a pre courser to the warming of the planet.
We aren’t even wise enough to understand the evidence we have in front of us. Let alone powerful enough to change any of it.
“And man has the hubris to think that HE can change this process in any way.” So true! Man’s hubris is the main stumbling block we have since most of us have as our biggest fear that we will die without any importance. However, if we understand that Our Creator is most important, but loves us anyway, while we are insignificant, we can learn to accept ourselves and the world He created for us to live in & enjoy.
One might initially view it as a massive arrogance until you look at the outcome these people want. It has nothing to do with the “weather” as we used to call it.
It is about control of the global population. When self proclaimed, unelected officials can control each individual by proclaiming unauthorized activity as dangerous to all other persons. The creation of a single controlling entity and the dissolution of sovereign countries.
In short, it is about those who know better than anyone esle what is good for everyone.
I guess it is about arrogance….
