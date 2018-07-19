Showtime’s Sacha Baron Cohen reportedly caught trying to trick Calif. gun store

Comedic filmmaker Sacha Baron Cohen was reportedly caught red-handed trying to prank a California gun store while disguised as a Hungarian immigrant.

Norris Sweidan, the owner of Warrior One Guns & Ammo in Riverside, said he immediately recognized the “Borat” star when he came into the shop in February of last year, claiming to be filming a documentary. The exchange was caught on surveillance video shared with Fox 11.

“He comes in, off the bat you can see in the video I’m looking like, this guy does not look like a Hungarian immigrant, tight a– leather pants, a beard, it just didn’t fit,” Mr. Sweidan told Fox. “The moment his words came out of his mouth I was like this guy is full of s—.”

“I’m looking at the producer and I’m just like am I being fooled right here?” he said. “And I just kept looking at the guy and I was like, ‘You’re Borat.’ As soon as I said that his eyes just looked at me like, and he did a turn right out the door.”

Mr. Sweidan said the 2017 exchange was most likely meant for Mr. Cohen’s new Showtime series, “Who is America?”, which aired Sunday and showed gun rights advocates being tricked into supporting the arming of toddlers.

“Once I knew it was Borat, we already know his game and his bulls—, so we knew he’s here to make a mockery, and of what? Gun owners? The gun business? gun shops?” he told Fox.

“He was fake, the producers were fake, the show was fake, and Showtime is fake to be honest with you,” he said. “They want a real story, come talk to us. Well give you a real story.”

Showtime told Fox it had no comment on the matter.

