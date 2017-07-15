Should Trump remove his family from administration roles?

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) thinks it would be in President Trump’s best interest to remove his children from the White House, arguing that they are becoming too much of a distraction amid “unwavering scrutiny” by the liberal media.
“I’m going out on a limb here, but I would say that I think it would be in the president’s best interest if he removed all of his children from the White House,” the Texas Republican told a local CBS affiliate in an interview that aired Thursday. “Not only Donald Trump [Jr.], but Ivanka and Jared Kushner.”
Allegations that associates of Mr. Trump may have colluded with the Russian government to influence the U.S. election have ramped up after the younger Mr. Trump on Tuesday released an email chain between himself and a British publicist, arranging a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. According to the publicist’s email released by the younger Mr. Trump, the lawyer offered sensitive and potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government’s “support” for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
The younger Mr. Trump agreed to the meeting, but revealed Tuesday that it turned out to be a waste of time. His father has characterized the media firestorm and allegations of collusion as a “witch hunt.”
Mr. Flores said he has issues that the meeting even took place.
“I do find issues with the meeting. It’s a meeting that should not have taken place,” he said. “I think he thought he was looking out for his father’s best interest.”
Mr. Flores further explained his comments in a statement to The Texas Tribune on Thursday.
“President Trump is doing a great job and I support his efforts to make America great again,” he said. “Through no fault of their own, the presence of President Trump’s adult children in the White House has caused some distractions from the work the Trump administration is doing on behalf of hardworking American families.
“Given the liberal media’s unwavering scrutiny of the Trump administration, it may be beneficial for the president to do all he can to remove any distractions from the administration so that he can focus on our conservative agenda,” he said. “President Trump’s family members have been successful running their outside businesses and I am confident that their success will continue outside of the White House.”
Trump’s real problem is that he is a GOAL oriented person and so is his family. Those turkeys in DC have no idea what to do with someone like him. Their only goal is to get re-elected and waste our money. All they can do is complain about Pres Trump and family, and all Trump and family want to do is things that are good for the rest of us. Thank you, Pres Trump and family.
real American…agreed.
(Flores from TX..”… remove his (Trumps) children arguing that they are becoming too much of a distraction amid “unwavering scrutiny” by the liberal media.”
Yet another emasculated Republican withering under the vitriolic glare of the FakeNews whores. EVERYONE who is ANYONE found pushing forward with President Trump will remain under scrutiny as long as his MakeAmericaGreatAgain! efforts are employed. The ones we should be most concerned about are the cancerous RINOs and turncoats who are not under the msm microscope …but are instead given favorable accolades by a lying media.
Mr Trump and family: STAY THE COURSE!
Our prayers are with you….
AMEN, nodisguisin! A very concise and DEAD ON assessment of the situation!
You are correct. Trump and his family are used to “working together” as a team, protecting and looking out for each other. A trait that the communist demonRATs cannot fathom.
But, Trump needs to realize that his children are not used to the “swamp” and that Congress is full of alligators that want him and his family out of Washington at all costs and who frame and set them up in the most horrid ways in order to do that.
His family do not belong inside the government because they are not experienced enough to handle it, and that will take years of seasoning and could possible be detrimental to the wonderful loving up bringing that our President has given them. It can harden and change the best of people because they are in a rattlesnake pit of evil.
As hard as it may be for our President, it is best that he keep them out of government business and out of all things concerning Russia or any other nation. Their inexperience has proven to cause more trouble than good. They need to focus on the business that he left in their care, and nothing more.
You make an excellent point, Pray2God. While I would not want Pres. Trump OR his family to do ANYTHING just because it’s what the LYING LEFTIST MEDIA want, it is true that they are inexperienced in the EVILS that have INFESTED our government, and as such, are lambs to the slaughter at the hands of that evil.
For THAT reason–and certainly NOT because it’s what the Leftist LOONS and their media shills WANT–it might be smart for them to “bow out” of the political arena.
RINO Flores. That is all one needs to know.
I agree and I think removing them would be a mistake (as much as I don’t care for Kushner). Removing them now would be tantamount to admitting guilt and that he had something to hide. It would also make him look weak and you know any sign and weakness and the Demoncrats will pounce!
I feel this is a great opportunity for the world to see a non politician in office , someone to whom has had some level of contact with the public . Most politicians have never been millionaires and have no idea how they think now this family are billionaires and they think different from millionaires . We trick people everyday into believing or accepting our opinions and Donald Jr having no experience in this game was tricked and the people that should have been in control of his moves allowed it to happen . People that have jobs and get paid should do their jobs and not be influenced by any one other than the one that signs their check . The News Media has editors and they cut most of the actually truth in order to continue the story but of course the intelligent protesters believe everything the media says .
You should have put “intelligent protestors” in quotes. I do not believe they are intelligent.
Absolutely not. These are bright young people. But, most of all they are trustworthy. I think the “BACK STABBING” has gone on to the point of damaging this nation.
This is 100% true …
First of all, Trump never should have appointed his son-in-law as a leader in his administration, which was a error he made out of his belief in family and to placate his daughter. In my opinion his son-in-law was vindictive and out of line when he blocked men from appointments who were more capable and more experienced than he is. Secondly, Trump’s daughter should have stayed out of the White House, where she has no real capability to be of assistance, and people don’t like it. She and her husband should go home, and should not tag along on trips that are important, where they apparently have NO business being there, and certainly Trump’s daughter has no business sitting in Trump’s place in meetings with national leaders! Trump needs strong leaders behind him in the White House who have connections, who can deal with Congress, who can take care of business, and who are not resented by citizens who supported Trump. The son-in-law has a suspicious background, too, alleged to have a connection to Soros, the enemy of America. Trump had strong supporters who are well known, respected and who can handle problems and not cast shadows on this administration. THEY should be in the White House. We have a First Lady and a First Son in the White House who are respected and liked by Americans. THEY are the only family Trump needs in the White House. That is just my opinion.
disqus, President Trump ALSO needs somebody behind him who does not have a KNIFE in his/her hand to stab him in the BACK!
You are absolutely right. He should have never appointed any family members, especially with none of them having any experience. You can’t just go into a snake pit with no idea of what traps these people lay for them. And, Don Jr fell for that trap and had no idea he was being set up. Since he didn’t know the protocol or what they were setting him up for, he had no idea that he was being used to frame his father and make the scandal worse for him.
Don Jr was brought up to be trusting and a good person. My heart breaks for him that the demonRATs used him in such an evil way. They are disgusting and they will stop at absolutely nothing to destroy anyone they can to destroy Trump. His naive trust comes from inexperience and a trusting up bringing. This is not the Trump corporation they are in, this is the demonRATs stomping ground of green muck inside the deep state slimy swamp.
Trump needs to tell his children to run the family business, to stay away from Washington, because they are not government savvy. Even though they are used to working together as a team, they need to stay out of government, they are only making things more difficult for their dad because they don’t know the wiles of the devil and the traps he lays, they aren’t able to discern such evil.
Think they need to avail themselves of more Godly counsel.
Proverbs 11:14
Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety.
Sorry but yes he should as they never should have been there to start with. The Anti Nepotism Act of 1968 clearly says that you cannot have anyone related to you by blood or marriage in any form of a decision making position, paid or not; in your administration. This was made federal law after the Kennedy brothers. The ONLY reason the Democrats are not screaming bloody murder about this is if they did then they would have to go and nail Hillary (for the health care BS) and Michelle (for demanding changes in school lunches and a few other things) and they wont do that.
Funny, the COMMUCRATS didn’t seem to have a problem with SHRILLARY trying to formulate health care policy when she was FIRST LADY (unelected, no authority to do ANYTHING) and the MOOCH thoroughly SCREWING UP the school lunch program with her INEPT attempts to make it “healthy”. (Same problem. Unelected, no authority to DO anything, and yet, there she WAS, making policy and FORCING others to adhere to them!) And, of course, there was the example you cited, of JFK appointing his BROTHER as Attorney General.
How about Mad Maxine Waters paying her DAUGHTER $650,000 a year to “stuff envelopes” for her campaign? And using her position in Congress to steer business to her husband’s company that has made them MILLIONAIRES? What? No concern about THAT?
Were he receiving support from more members of his own party that answer might be yes.
However, he is not. He gets no support from almost anyone. Therefore it is fortunate that he does get support from his family. With no help or support from the GOP, our president needs help and assistance from anyone that is willing to work with him. I’ve been a lifelong Republican but no longer as the GOP has betrayed me more than the Dems.
Sorry but the law does NOT make that distinction. It says NO person related by blood or marriage and makes no difference if paid or not.
Sorry but you are wrong
Does anyone remember Robert Kennedy?
Daniel Gray, apparently there is a “rider” attached to that law that says “unless you are a Democrat.” At least it sure seems that way, from their actions.
This is just one more excuse for the LYING SCHEMING COMMUCRATS to put their “fake outrage” on display while they run around screaming hysterically and setting their hair on fire about EVERYTHING Pres. Trump does or tries to do. At the heart of all that noise and fury is the stark fact that the Commucrats and their “first black President” have made a CORRUPT MESS of our government, and they will fight to the DEATH to KEEP it that way.
Your argument would hold more water if they were paid, but they are not. They draw no salary for their assistance, just like Trump donates his paycheck.
Real-Rick, since they are NOT being paid a salary, they are not actually “hired,” and therefore the “anti-nepotism” act does NOT apply to them. Since WHEN is a person not allowed to have VOLUNTEERS that are members of his own family?
Oleteabag, sorry my comment should have appeared one level higher in response to Delius’ comment at the top of this thread. I agree with you.
You are right ! The people in the White House have forgotten who signs their check and the reason for them being there . The speaker of the house is weak , The FBI has no loyalty regarding the oath they took while accepting their jobs .
The “Republicans” in Congress–who SHOULD be supporting Pres. Trump are too busy feathering their OWN nests and sucking up to special interest lobbyists with fat checkbooks to fund their campaigns to worry about the corrupt MESS the Commucrats, their “black messiah,” and self-interested CAREER POLITICIANS just like THEM have made of our government.
On top of that, they are GUTLESS WONDERS who will run and hide in the corner at the FIRST sign of Commucrat displeasure to anything he does. We elected Pres. Trump to do EXACTLY what he is trying to do–and if the damned WORTHLESS career politicans in the “Republican” Party aren’t going to help him do it, then as far as I’M concerned, they should ALL get the hell OUT of our government, because what earthly GOOD are they?
Bottom line? The RINOs in Congress are PART of the swamp that Pres. Trump needs to drain, and they will fight him tooth and claw–just like the REST of the swamp dwellers–every TIME he reaches for that plug. They’d rather see this country DESTROYED than give up the “perks and privileges” they think they are “owed.”
DT Jr. was only active during the campaign. He is not an active member of the WH team. DT Jr. is running the Trump companies only. Jared and Ivanka are non paid members of the WH team. All the dust ups are driven by set ups by any of the following: Obama, the DNC or the Clinton’s. Don’t give them what they are looking for. Don’t cave in to the serial criminals
Personally, I don’t think Pres. Trump should do ANYTHING that is geared solely toward “calming down” the media! Why? Because it does not matter WHAT Pres. Trump does, the leftist media are going to go into hysterics about it, set their hair on fire and weep and wail about it for weeks on end. They are in full-out Trump DERANGEMENT mode–and are reading the scripts provided by their COMMUCRAT masters. Have you NOT noticed how, on whatever is the “Trump outrage of the day”, they not ONLY all report the same story, but they use the EXACT SAME WORDS doing it? That tells ME they have a script, and it was written by the LYING, SCHEMING COMUCRATS. Therefore, why should Pres. Trump make ANY effort to “appease” these VERMIN? They don’t care about him, our country, and certainly not about the REST OF US. So WHY would ANYBODY want to placate them?
Rush Limbaugh has shown that it is the media who is controlling the talking points the idiots in Congress use. The only missing link is WHO in the media comes up with the talking points the whole of the lame stream media uses consistently. There is hardly a week goes by that he doesn’t have a montage of all of them using the same words and phrases to report any story.
Real Rick, I don’t think the media are the ones coming up with the talking points. I think they are ALL working off the same script–and it is one that is written and distributed to the fawning and complicit Leftist media daily by the COMMUCRATS.
Notice that they ALL broadcast not ONLY the EXACT same narrative, but that narrative is practically WORD-FOR-WORD identical on EVERY ONE of the leftist propaganda media outlets. That tells ME they are working off a script, and it was written for them by the lying, SCHEMING Commucrats.
Rick, You’re barking up the wrong tree. Its Geo Sorros who is writing and paying for the script to be read. The Dems and the media are on the tit.
You are likely right, eKrinsky. Since virtually EVERYBODY on the Commucrat LEFT is OWNED body and soul by that EVIL old globalist spider, George Soros, their joint script is likely coming from him.