Should Trump create special counsel to look at Mueller?

There is a growing chorus for the Trump administration to turn the legal tables on special counsel Robert Mueller and investigate his own army of Trump-hating attorneys.

Adding to a growing list of questionable investigators on Mueller’s team, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that investigator Andrew Weisman attended Hillary Clinton’s election night party last year.

Weisman has been described by The New York Times as Mueller’s “legal pit bull” in the controversial investigation looking for evidence of Russian collusion by then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Democrats, meanwhile, are openly hoping Mueller’s investigation ultimately leads to Trump – and to his impeachment.

In a lengthy legal analysis at National Review Online, former DOJ attorney Andrew McCarthy predicts that Mueller is building a case for an obstruction charge against Trump with a plan that the charge would lead to impeachment.

Yet the Russian investigation hit a roadblock in recent weeks after a controversial dossier alleging tawdry conduct was tied to political research firm Fusion GPS, with funding for the opposition research paid for by Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.

Republicans on Capitol Hill, meanwhile, are asking if the Obama-led Department of Justice colluded with Democrats last year to take that questionable dossier to a federal court to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

“That is as wrong as it gets,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told FBI Director Christopher Wray (see video below) in a Dec. 7 hearing. “Tell us if I’m wrong but I don’t think I am.”

Fox News reported last week that yet another investigator, Jeannie Rhee gave to Clinton’s campaign in 2015 and 2016, donating the maximum allowed by law. That revelation came after the FBI reassigned a top investigator, Peter Strzok, for sending thousands of anti-Trump text messages to a mistress who was also on Mueller’s legal team.

Fox News has also broken the news that Bruce Ohr, a Department of Justice official, was demoted after it was learned he concealed that he met with the authors of the anti-Trump dossier. It was also learned that Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, works for Fusion GPS.

Reacting to the growing list of questionable ties, Judicial Watch investigator Chris Farrell told Fox News that Mueller’s legal team appears to be an “inner circle” of people who ignored the Clinton Foundation scandal and the Uranium One deal.

“Their credibility is shot,” Farrell said, alleging the investigators looking for misconduct could be guilty of criminal misconduct themselves

“This is horrific,” he went on to state. “There needs to be a special counsel now for the special counsel.”

The Washington Post, in fact, is reporting that Jay Sekulow, a personal attorney for Trump, said this week that a second special counsel should be appointed to look at the FBI and DOJ investigators.

Citing the numerous allegations against Mueller’s team, Sekulow said there appears to be conflicts of interest that “warrants a special counsel.”

It was not clear from the story, however, if Sekulow was speaking for Trump or if he had given Trump that legal advice. The attorney refused to comment further when asked by the Post.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

