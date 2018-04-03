Should the U.S. adopt gun control as in the democracies of the British Commonwealth or Japan?

Following the Parkland high school mass shooting on Valentine’s Day, gun control has once again been pushed to the forefront of political discussion by gun prohibitionists exploiting each and every tragedy to carry on their not so hidden agenda. This time they have even recruited teenagers, who understandably fear not only deranged madmen carrying out shooting rampages but the endemic violence in their schools.
Gun prohibitionists continue to play the broken record of “easy gun availability” as the culprit and tout the lower rates of gun homicide and gun suicide as in Japan and the British Commonwealth nations, where strict gun control has been implemented particularly in Canada, Australia, and of course Great Britain. The fact that some of those nations have suicide rates as high or higher than the U.S. by methods other than guns does not deter them in their quest for firearm prohibition. Guns are the only nails sticking up that must be hammered in!
The fact that other Western European nations, including France and Britain, are not immune to mass killings — although other methods like moving vehicles, suicide bombs, as well as shootings, are utilized — does not faze the gun prohibitionists bent on exploiting every tragedy in America, as if we were the only nation affected and as if mass killings do not happen in other countries. Lost in the emotional furor is the fact that rampage shootings are less than 1% of homicides in the U.S.
Gun rights proponents feel under siege and continue to assert their God-given individual right to keep and bear arms enshrined and protected by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They also assert a right to armed self-defense in an increasingly dangerous world, where governments have not been able to control crime, protect the disarmed innocent, or prevent the sanguinary actions of deranged men and terrorists.
Gun rights proponents further point to a lack of access to and inadequacies in the U.S. mental health system. Thus, a wide and seemingly unbridgeable gulf continues to exist between the two camps. Gun prohibitionists increasingly can’t and don’t use data to support their arguments. They depend on emotionalism and sensationalism in their goal to disarm Americans. Even retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, unperturbed and perhaps released from his oath to “solemnly swear (or affirm) … I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic — suggested in a recent op-ed article that it was time to repeal the Second Amendment!
It behooves us to take a brief look at the democracies of the British Commonwealth (and Japan) that have adopted strict gun control and cite the inherent differences that exist between those democracies and the constitutional republic of these United States.
In his 1992 book, The Samurai, the Mountie, and the Cowboy: Should America Adopt the Gun Controls of Other Democracies? civil rights attorney David B. Kopel argues persuasively that America should not adopt the gun control laws of other democracies because of the uniqueness of American history, culture, and supreme sense of American individualism. Other nations such as Japan and the British Commonwealth have a strong tradition of obedience, subservience to authority, and other methods of social and legal control that made gun control feasible. But America does not have that tradition, and drastic gun control in a nation already saturated with guns and where citizens are very cognizant of their constitutional right to keep and bear arms, would be doomed to failure. We could expect massive noncompliance that would virtually make “criminals” of million of formerly lawful Americans. To this, I would add the strong possibility of violence, bloodshed, the need for the establishment of a police state, and possibly starting another civil war.
A rejection of unquestionable deference and subservience to established government authority has been woven into the fabric of American culture since the American Revolution that brought not only independence from England but also fostered confidence in a nation dedicated to the proposition of justice, equality, privacy, individualism, and liberty.
British Commonwealth nations beginning in the early 20th century, even before they had instituted step-by-step gun control measures, already had much lower crime rates than the United States. Although these nations experienced some increase in political and terroristic violence during the turmoil of the 1960s and 70s, their strong traditional social and legal controls kept their level of violence much lower than in the U.S. In Japan and Great Britain, the people, who after all are largely subjects rather than citizens, know their place in society, behave in the expected and proper manner, and display due deference to civil authority. Americans, for better or worse, are citizens who know their rights, tend not to conform to such servile behavior, and frequently refuse to be subservient to established authority.
Americans would not tolerate infringement on their liberties, particularly those enshrined in the U.S. Bill of Rights. They would not tolerate warrantless searches and illegal seizures, the use of illegally-obtained evidence in court, coercive interrogation and confessions, suspension of habeas corpus, limited access to defense counsel, curtailment in the rights of freedom of speech, of assembly, of peaceful protest, etc. — infringements that occur in Japan and in all the British Commonwealth nations to varying degrees along with drastic gun control laws.
The U.S. government should not imitate other nations, but should capitalize on what we have been bequeathed in our own legacy of liberty. To decrease violence, we need to advocate for firearm training and safety courses; encourage recreational and competitive target shooting as to engender good role models in proper firearm usage; and after adequate training, empower citizen groups to assist the police in combating crime and regaining their neighborhoods, etc. Kopel further advises that we address the social ills afflicting society and the root causes of crime (not guns).
We should aim not towards the distracting panacea of calling for more gun control but towards fulfilling the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, so as to form a more perfect union, establish justice and secure the blessings of liberty for all American citizens.
Miguel A. Faria, M.D., Associate Editor in Chief in socioeconomics, politics, medicine, and world affairs of Surgical Neurology International (SNI). He was appointed and served at the behest of President George W. Bush as member of the Injury Research Grant Review Committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2002-2005. His website is www.haciendapub.com.
A two-part answer: part N and part O; any questions?!
Sorry, doc, but England is a socialist country, and Japan as well. Thank God, we are not but a real Republic of freedom and rights. Wish sometimes people would do a little research before spouting nonsense and thinking they are smart. NOT!
Not just that, but as the doc shows, the CULTURE of BOTH of those countries for centuries, have been pushed on the mantra of subservience to the ‘lords’ and kings..
Unlike in the US, where strong individualism and freedom are the name of the game.
I believe I saw recently that GB passed USA in terms of … knife homicides. Whatever tool works. Also, Japan is a very monolithic culture. Just try going to live there permanently and becoming a citizen – you cannot. USA is supposed to be a “melting pot” and we have people from every nation on earth, most can even become citizens (although the left is trying to destroy any meaning to the word.)
“Justice” Stevens has always been an opponent of our constitutional individual freedoms, and especially the freedom that guarantees the others – the 2nd amendment, without which, the US would be operating under a 3rd Reich type dictatorship, given the gullibility and cowardliness of many of our citizens.
I have always been a proponent of all children being required to prove the capability of properly exercising ALL of our civil rights prior to graduating high school. This would include writing and speech courses for those portions of the 1st amendment, but a criminal justice class to understand the 3-9th amendments, a comparative religions course to properly exercise the rest of the 1st, and a gun safety course to verify they know how to handle the tools in the 2nd amendment. If our young adults know nothing about their rights, they cannot make educated choices either with their own choices or with the choices they make for others at the ballot box.
I firmly believe that if all kids were shown how to properly operate guns, there would be no need for the NRA to be anything other than a gun safety organization, with no lobbying arm, as 90% would recognize the truth, that a gun is just a tool.
Also, since WWII the Western Europe and Japan haven’t needed civilian control of the government, as the US was there to step in if any government went too far into Nazism or communism. The US is, and has been, the ultimate guarantee to the people of US allies against despotism.
And we will not trade in our liberties for the safety of police states with a “human face:
“Americans would not tolerate warrantless searches and illegal seizures, the use of illegally-obtained evidence in court, coercive interrogation and confessions, suspension of habeas corpus, limited access to defense counsel, curtailment in the rights of freedom of speech, of assembly, of peaceful protest, etc. — infringements that occur in Japan and in all the British Commonwealth nations to varying degrees along with drastic gun control laws.”— Amen!
Hate to pop your balloon, Dido, but we already have and tolerate many of those abuses. Warrantless searches happen almost daily (any given traffic stop is ripe for this); illegal seizures are common (ever heard of civil asset forfeiture?); coercive interrogation still happens when someone is arrogant or misinformed enough to not demand an attorney; try to give a conservative-oriented speech on a college campus and see what happens to your right of free speech – the list goes on and on.
Now that’s a damn fine idea Swimmer.. I especially love the “must write an essay to defend the 1st, pass a gun course for the 2nd, and do a mock court to show prper understanding of the 4-6th!..
“Gun violence” may be down, but crime is UP in Australia. As for Great Britain, I guess they missed that story about how the HOMICIDE RATE in Great Britain is SOARING. It is not “gun-related”, so I guess it does not count! But the rate of homicides by STABBING are now SOARING, which proves that killers gonna kill, and if they can’t get a gun, they’ll use a KNIFE–or whatever ELSE they can lay their hands on to commit mayhem.
I’ll give you THREE GUESSES who is responsible for all those “stabbings.” I don’t suppose all thse “stabbings” have ANYTHING to do with the invasion of Islamic COCKROACHES in Europe? Now the Communist LOONS are trying to do the same thing HERE with a HORDE of Third World invaders from south of our border. That “caravan” of invaders was organized and instigated by a Commie/Globalist US group called “People without Borders.” I say FINE their sorry fannies for a HUGE AMOUNT of money–until they have NO MORE to give–to offset the COSTS we will incur with the long, drawn-out COURT process Obama decreed before you can DEPORT these vermin, once they utter the word “asylum.”
There is NO WAR in Honduras that I know of. No CRISIS that makes these people legitimate ASYLUM-seekers, and therefore, we should NOT be obligated to TREAT them as “asylum” seekers just because they claim that status! To do so is INSANE and flies in the face of COMMON SENSE! CONGRESS must fix this, and QUICKLY!
As for should we adopt Great Britain-style “gun control,” the answer is a resounding NO. The Second Amendment is there for a REASON and should REMAIN for the very reason it exists–GOVERNMENT TYRANNY.
And what about the issue of easy U.S. citizenship? Why do we have the children of non-citizens, including illegal aliens, become automatic American citizens just because they were dropped here, and then they can claim every relation in the old countries as family. Not so in other countries like Switzerland, where parents have to be Swiss citizens for children born there to be citizens.
I’ve been saying for years, WE in the US are one of only a handful of countries in the ‘developed world’ that has birthright citizenship. MANY others used to but stopped that practice decades ago..
SO WHY DO we keep it?
Ituser, we don’t actually HAVE it, EITHER! The so-called “birthright citizenship” is a Leftist LOON perversion of the 14th Amendment, which had ONE purpose, and ONE, ONLY–and that was to ensure that the children of newly-freed African slaves would be citizens. Since that circumstance no longer exists, that Amendment should have been REPEALED YEARS ago to prevent JUST the sort of MISCHIEF that has occurred because of liberal LOONS deliberately misinterpreting it to justify the “birthright citizenship” IDIOCY.
Which thank God our Founding Fathers decided no MORE English control but gave us a great Republic of by and for the People as Government. Now we need to grow up and take back our country from 95% of Congress who believe they are the government and own us. NOT! Just elected/hired employees and to represent us and not getting rich from outside donors! I agree that the muslims are the big problem in the EU and murder she wrote shows many ways to
“eliminate” (read kill/murder) others. Even have a high hammer killings in England so I suspect hammers to be banned soon as well.
[I’ll give you THREE GUESSES who is responsible for all those “stabbings.” I don’t suppose all thse “stabbings” have ANYTHING to do with the invasion of Islamic COCKROACHES in Europe? ]
Na.. It couldn’t have anything to do with that.. just as those in Bonn and Hamberg Germany, where the cops (AND GOVT) said your being raped, is not caused cause of the influx of migrants.. ONLY a fool believes that.
This is an easy one: No.
Not just no, but OH HELLLZZ no.!
I would just like to add: When you compare like populations, America is way up there as one of countries with the lowest level of murder/violent crimes. If these people want to compare America to Scandinavia or Britain (Before its vibrant enrichment) then you have to compare the same people in America, the white people in America. You look at violence of just the white Americans then we are right in line with those countries. You look at our entire ‘diverse’ population and we more in line with Honduras. So as with everything, its the demographics that matters.
Eduard, Great commentary and also a great column from Dr. Faria!
Not just that, but look at the murder rates in many central american nations.. MUCH higher than here, and they have not as good of an access to guns as we do..
Eduard, the sad truth that NO lib-tard will admit is that if you deduct the crimes committed in a FEW (and by FEW, I mean 5 or less) of the biggest liberal-run cities, then our crime rate—gun related and OTHERWISE—is one of the LOWEST in the world. This clearly SHOWS that it is LIBERALS and the “professional victims” with their GIGANTIC senses of entitlement that the Leftist LOONS have created with their divisive and CORROSIVE “identity politics” that are responsible for the LION’S SHARE of crime in this country. Remember THAT when the lib-toons are calling for the REST OF US to somehow PAY for THEIR crimes/sins!
As always the gun prohibitionists miss the facts completely as it relates to the US Constitution. Massive recorded evidence suggests that our constitutionally guaranteed “right to bear arms” is, are, and were for the purpose of resisting tyranny more than any other reason. History shows us that all facist, communist, socialist, or other tyranical regimes or rulers confiscate weapons first, and usually follow by executing the intellegentsia, or other groups deemed “unworthy” acording to the tyrant. So called “progressives” in this country ignore history, facts, and the truth when they try to tell us otherwise.