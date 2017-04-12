Should Supreme Court justices be limited to 18 years?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Antonin Scalia’s sudden death a month before his 80th birthday and the potential impasse over replacing him is giving new impetus to an old idea: Limiting the service of Supreme Court justices.
Scalia had been on the court for nearly 30 years, longer than any of the current justices and all but 14 of the 112 men and women who have served on the court.
“I think 30 years on the court is too long for anyone — liberal or conservative. That is just too much power in one person’s hands for too long a period,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, a liberal legal scholar and dean of the law school at the University of California at Irvine.
The Constitution says federal judges “shall hold their offices during good behaviour,” which means essentially as they long as they wish.
The most talked-about idea has support among both liberals and conservatives. A single 18-year-term would replace lifetime tenure. Going forward, presidents would appoint a justice every two years, ensuring both continuity on the court and two picks for each presidential term. On the right, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry advanced a similar idea during his 2012 Republican campaign for president.
The Supreme Court already had been a topic of conversation in the presidential race. Scalia’s death has brought into stark relief how Supreme Court appointments can be a president’s most lasting legacy.
Even with Scalia’s death, there remain three justices who are at least 77 years old and have served more than 20 years. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 83rd birthday is March 15. Justice Anthony Kennedy turns 80 on July 23. Justice Stephen Breyer will be 78 on August 15.
Even with improved medical care and longer life expectancies, health crises on the court are as inevitable as they are in society at large, said historian David Garrow.
“One thing we can say in the present day is the fact that we have a court that is this elderly at the moment and there aren’t any signs of decrepitude … is like the Florida Gulf Coast dodging a hurricane,” Garrow said.
Justice William Douglas’ declining health provided the clearest example in recent decades of what can ensue when a debilitated justice remains on the bench. The 76-year-old Douglas suffered a stroke on December 31, 1974, but did not retire until the following November.
Douglas tried to participate in the court’s work, but had trouble staying awake, even during public court sessions. Court arguments were interrupted when the justice, who used a wheelchair, had to leave the bench. Still, it took many months before Douglas agreed to retire.
He was not alone in staying on the court too long, Garrow said. Justices Hugo Black, Thurgood Marshall and Lewis Powell all suffered significant declines in what Garrow called their mental energy and should have left the court earlier than they did, he said.
The last time the court had as many as three justices in their 80s was in 1990, with Justices William Brennan, Harry Blackmun and Marshall. Brennan retired that year, and the other two also left the bench over the next four years, along with Byron White, though he was a relatively youthful 76 when he retired.
Knowing that their picks may outlive them by decades, presidents tend to choose younger men and women for the job. President Ronald Reagan named the 50-year-old Scalia to the court in 1986. Douglas, the longest serving justice of them all, was appointed by Franklin Delano Roosevelt before the start of World War II and served until 1975. He took his seat at age 40.
Other than Ginsburg, who was 60 when she took her seat in 1993, no one older than 55 has joined the court since 1972.
“If you are 62 years old, no one is going to appoint you under the current rules,” said University of Chicago professor Harold Pollack. Another point in favor of term limits, Pollack said, is that judges educated in the 1940s and 50s are making decisions about same-sex marriage and technology. “They’re from a totally different time. That’s not a wise institutional design,” he said.
Life tenure also undercuts the importance of elections, George Washington University law professor and former Kennedy clerk Orin Kerr wrote on the Volokh Conspiracy blog.
Kerr pointed to President Jimmy Carter, who made no Supreme Court appointments in four years in the White House. Reagan made four in the following eight years.
Staggered appointments of Supreme Court justices would more closely align the composition of the court with the prevailing political majority, Kerr said. One hazard of such a system, though, is that a two-term president could name a majority of the court if a justice appointed by the previous president were to die or be forced to leave the court early.
Yet Scalia’s clear and consistent articulation of a method of interpreting laws and the Constitution over many decades underscores the value of lifetime appointments, said Roy Englert, a Washington lawyer who has argued 20 cases at the high court.
“Scalia was a brilliant thought leader on the court and within the country up until the day he died, literally,” Englert said.
Past efforts to drum up support for term limits have failed, mainly because most scholars believe the Constitution would have to be changed. It takes two-thirds of the House and Senate to propose an amendment, and 38 of the 50 states to ratify it.
Scalia himself said in recent years that one thing he wished the framers of the Constitution had done differently was to make the document easier to amend.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Should Supreme Court justices be limited to 18 years?,
Well it would take a Constitutional amendment to change their term of office which would take several years to push thru.
Now that the GOP has used the “nuclear option” to get Gorsuch confirmed other justices need to think about their positions. Ginsberg, Kennedy and Breyer will maybe retire giving President Trump up to 3 positions to appoint. But what I’d like to see are the conservative justices who are elderly, Thomas 68 and Alito 67 step down so President Trump can appoint younger equally conservative justices in their place. This would keep the court away from liberals for several decades and give a nice 7-2 vote on the issues.
Isn’t it interesting that the AP has come up with this little gem? Think before you jump into this fray! We are on the precipice of a new originalist Justice age on the Supremes. We could easily have 4 or 5 new justices. If our dear friend and lover of all things conservative, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 84, were to leave the court suddenly, God forbid, Stephen Breyer, 79, left due to ill health, and Anthony M. Kennedy, 81, were to break a hip or something, we could suddenly find ourselves with the Nuclear Option and 3 more seats to fill. Now. Why now? Why did the AP, another bastion of Fake News, put this little missive out. BECAUSE, we could have an originalist Supreme Court for 30 or more years. They want only 2 President worth! Please. Don’t fall for this. Leave the Constitution alone. Stop having idiots like Goober Graham and John Hot-Dog McCain in the Senate for 35 years. 16 is more than enough for them and 8 for House of Reps. If they can’t get rich off government in that time, they are too stupid to stay.
Marines, normally i would be saying “Yup, this is an AP article, lets look for the hidden meaning”. However, in damn near every other thread where term limits have been brought up, SCOTUS judges terms being lifetime and needing to get changed, ARE ALWAYS being brought up there…
And i think 18 years is very fair..
Why not let Schumer, Waters or Pelosi decide they seem to be very fair and impartial.Ginsberg seems to be a wizard sharp as a tack and linked with Satan, typical Democratic Justice.
Even more important than the term limits for the Supreme Court are the term limits for Congress.
I agree term limits for congress, of course the democrats would not agree to that. They only come up with these ideas when they are not in charge.
Actually, not just the demoncrats. McConnell has already said that he is not interested in bringing up a vote on Senate term limits.
Well, Warpfield, McConnell is a CAREER politician, and just as likely to throw in with the COMMUCRATS as to support his own Party, if that is what he needs to do to ensure himself another ride on the govt. gravy train. These people have voted themselves exemptions to EVERY law they enact on the REST OF US–not to mention a benefits package that hard-working taxpayers who pay their salary and benefits can only DREAM OF–along with GENEROUS annual raises they have rigged to AUTOMATICALLY take effect so they don’t have to actually, you know, be on record as having VOTED for them.
These are the acts of an ELITE who think they RULE OVER US, rather than SERVING as employees. Being a Senator was NEVER intended to be a lifelong career! In addition to TERM LIMITS, let’s REPEAL the 17th Amendment and return to Senators being elected by state legislatures. The Constitution NEVER would have been adopted if it had not included this method of choosing Senators, as states leery of a strong central government wanted some control over who was running things at the Federal level. It was a mistake to abandon that sensible method of choosing Senators, as it gave rise to the pernicious LOBBYING industry that basically BUYS the votes of Senators by funding their election/re-election campaigns with “political contributions,” and to a Senate full of career politicians that is MORE than willing to be “bought.”
Teabag, imo Mitch Macdaddy, has ALWAYS sided with the commucrats..
AND IMO We the people need to get a law passed by national referendum if needed, that NO politician can pass a law into being that they are themselves going to be exempt from following..
The Judicial Branch has become the most powerful branch of government. Something should be done to scale back the power of this branch which the Founders did not foresee would be legislating from the bench.
Lifetime appointments for good Constitutional pro-life conservatives. Term Limits for liberals—term ends after first liberal opinion rendered. Reason: a liberal opinion is usually an immoral one or subversive to the Constitution.
Actually, Overshadower, the first time a judge rules based on his OWN personal ideology, or his OWN interpretation of what he thinks the Constitution OUGHT to say, instead of what it DOES say AS WRITTEN–or, GOD FORBID, how he/she FEELS about the issue, as the judges did who struck down President Trump’s travel restrictions–should be removed from the bench, because THAT person is overstepping the bounds of his/her judicial authority! That would pretty much remove any and EVERY liberal LOON Judge appointed to the Federal judiciary by Obama!
Your Conservative. May be my Liberal.
Term limits for All.
Two terms for a Senator. Three terms, for the House of Reps.!
For if a Person Can not make Her or Himself.
Filthy Rich in that Time. They are TOO Stupid to be there in the First Place.
Before any one gets Offended by that.
I ask.
Have you Ever seen and Congressman come back from Washington D C Poor, or with the same amount of Money ?
I74 years. I have NOT!!!
[Your Conservative. May be my Liberal.
Term limits for All.
Two terms for a Senator. Three terms, for the House of Reps.!]
I agree Yuma.. TERM limits for all. Or term limits for none… And that includes the president.
“Another point in favor of term limits, Pollack said, is that judges educated in the 1940s and 50s are making decisions about same-sex marriage and technology. “They’re from a totally different time. That’s not a wise institutional design,” he said.”
Has the U.S. Constitution changed so dramatically since the 1940s and 50s that judges educated during that time are incapable of its interpretation? The primary problem regarding this topic is that justices are not using the Constitution and U.S. law to decide cases. Rather they decide based on factors such as personal opinion, popular culture, or some other inappropriate standard.
When she referenced international law in an opinion, R. B-Ginsberg should have been impeached. Justices take an oath to the Constitution of the United States. Any opinion that references any authority outside of the Constitution or laws enacted pursuant to that authority is an abrogation of that oath and should be grounds for a finding of “not good behavior.”
Agreed, napensnake! While I see the writer’s point about judges from the 1940s and 1950s ruling on issues during an era when technology and other factors are TOTALLY different from that time, I don’t know that I agree on the notion that more “youthful” judges would render better opinions.
Consider the current crop of college students, with their blankies, puppies and “safe spaces.” Does ANYBODY serioiusly believe the decisions rendered by a judge from THAT GROUP would be better than those rendered by an older judge, who was educated when schools still EDUCATED, instead of being primarily concerned with BRAINWASHING their students to be good little Communists who would NEVER question the wisdom of liberal ideology?
I don’t mind some limitation to Appeals Court judges and Supreme Court justices. Seventeen years may be too low. Maybe 20 years would be more appropriate.
Any change whatsoever would require a major constitutional change and that would require much effort and many years, and probably by the time it reaches the required voting time, the voters would maybe not want it.
If there is a limitation on appeals court and Supreme Court members, there should also be a limitation on the length of time of Senators and House members. Though some say the limitation to those who are elected by popular vote have their term limits each time there is an election, it just doesn’t work quite that way in reality.
Incumbents have huge advantages of fund raising and “franking privileges” which is sending out unlimited mail to constituents about anything even tangentially related to the work of the Senator or Congressman.
‘Appeals courts’ were created through legislation.
Congres has no power to grant “Lifetime” appointments.
Lower courts should be ONE term of 4 years, then back to private practice with no taxpayer funded benefits.
They took the appointments to SERVE THEIR FELLOW MAN!
We DID NOT HIRE THEM, we were not given a choice.
We, The People, owe them nothing!
Rather than term limits there should be a mandatory retirement age. If you go with term limits than there is a chance that the court could be stacked and not for the good. An uber liberal court come destroy this country before they were term limited out.
But who gets to determine that mandatory retirement age?? And how would that not be able to get used by litbards to destroy us any less than ‘term limits’??
Yes, there SHOULD be term limits for Supreme Court Justices, for any NUMBER of reasons: Longer life spans mean you could be stuck with a “bad” judge for 30 years or more! The amount of damage an “activist” judge who rules based on his OWN political ideology rather than the Constitution is ANOTHER compelling reason for judicial term limits. The possibility of a SENILE judge ruling on issues of national importance is another, given the appointment is “for life” without regard to continued mental competence.
Some of the writings of Thomas Jefferson indicate that he realized early-on they had erred in giving judges this “lifetime” license to “rule.” He had his OWN difficulties with activist Federal judges, and actually DEALT with those problems by eliminating judgeships at the Federal level, thereby REMOVING the “appointed for life” troublesome judges by eliminating their positions. I suggest President Trump might want to do likewise. At the very LEAST, he should BREAK up the all-powerful 9th Circuit, whose jurisdiction includes WAY too many states, some of which do NOT share the uber-liberal mindset of California, where the 9th Circuit is based. Leave the 9th Circuit with California, Washington, and Oregon, and move all the OTHER states from their jurisdiction to a newly-formed 10th Circuit. This would go a long way toward defanging the ideologically-inclined 9th Circuit!
“bad judges” should be IMPEACHED
Under normal circumstances, a Supreme Court justice is awarded a lifetime commission.
A Supreme Court Justice may be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office if convicted in a Senate trial, but only for the same types of offenses that would trigger impeachment proceedings for any other government official under Articles I and II of the Constitution.
Article III, Section 1 states that judges of Article III courts shall hold their offices “during good Behavior.” “The phrase “good behavior” has been interpreted by the courts to equate to the same level of seriousness ‘high crimes and misdemeanors” encompasses.
In addition, any federal judge may prosecuted in the criminal courts for criminal activity. If found guilty of a crime in a federal district court, the justice would face the same type of sentencing any other criminal defendant would. The district court could not remove him/her from the Bench. However, any justice found guilty in the criminal courts of any felony would certainly be impeached and, if found guilty, removed from office.
In the United States, impeachment is most often used to remove corrupt lower-court federal judges from office, but it’s not unusual to find disgruntled special interest groups circulating petitions on the internet calling for the impeachment of one or all members of the High Court.
( http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/chat/2543298/posts ).
Thing is we have already seen how hard it is to impeach a sitting president who LIES under oath, and who was corrupt as all can be (Clinton/obama). And you just want us to keep that option to get rid of these corrupt judges??
Sorry, but gonna fly with me there.. THERE NEEDS to be a way other than impeachment to remove them. Term limits does that.
I have liked the idea of term limits for a long time, however, realizing that will never happen I propose a mandatory retirement age for all government officials, elected and appointed. I base this on comments by Pope Benedict XVI when he abdicated. Elected at 78 when he was ready to retire, six years later he realized he no longer had the stamina and would not succumb to being a mere papal figurehead.
Locally, a number of years ago a judge reached the mandatory retirement age of the time at 75. He sued citing that unlike other government officials judges possessed superior intelligence and should be retained! His arguement made it clear it was time for him to retire.
80 might be a good age to pick. In the case of judges, the end of the session when that age was attained, elected officials, the end of the elected term when they reached that age.
No!
The Constitution DOES NOT NEED to be Amended for this.
That being said, ONLY the Supreme Court are LIFETIME appointments.
The lower courts were CREATED by legislation.
congress has no power or authority to bestow ‘lifetime appointments’.
Lower courts should be 4 years, and limited to one term.
SO you think ginsburk, Kennedy and the others should be on the scoutis till they croak??
The idea of one term sounds good to me because two terms would mean some justices would have to come back from the dead to finish their second term.
And maybe the formula for figuring out how long would be the best should have pi in it. Then everybody might agree on “shorter” would be better.
“Scalia himself said in recent years that one thing he wished the framers of the Constitution had done differently was to make the document easier to amend.”
Given the abundance of liberal IDIOTS and snowflakes in today’s America, and their unfortunate tendency to vote in people who are EQUALLY stupid and incompetent as “leaders”, I, for one, am VERY GRATEFUL that the Founding Fathers made it DIFFICULT to amend the Constitution!
Of course if you have a coterie of liberal idiots on the Federal Judiciary who rule according to their FEELINGS, or what they think the Constitution OUGHT to say, then it doesn’t much matter WHAT the Constitution actually SAYS, or how difficult it is to amend, does it!
Eight years could be a better term, but in actuality there should be a judicial review of the decisions made by the Chief Justices. A continuous review that holds them accountable. When the decisions are in conflict United CEO Oscar Munoz ith the “written” Constitution, they should be instructed to amend or face removal. The Constitution is the Country’s most valuable possession, and must be protected, defended, and enforced.
This whole article seems to be more focused on the health aspect of the court justices than their rulings. It is supposed to be that the Supreme Court is to rule on the legislation of the Congress to ensure that the Constitution is followed. This has been expanded to the point of having the Supreme Court basically pass rulings that create law, such as the Roe v. Wade ruling, which is used these days as being “constitutionally approved law” for killing the unborn of society. Sorry, but such rulings are NOT LAW because no court at ANY level has the power to legislate law. Theirs is only to INTERPRET the law.
Now watch the armchair lawyers object to my comment en mass.