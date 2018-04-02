Should Sacramento police chase criminals or follow Oakland’s example?

After days of anger and social unrest over the Stephon Clark shooting, Sacramento’s hardest task still lies ahead: Reforming its police force.
Elected officials, community leaders and the police chief himself say the Sacramento Police Department must find ways to defuse tense confrontations with suspects before they turn lethal. While the investigation into the particulars of Clark’s death could take months, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Police Chief Daniel Hahn have pledged to begin an immediate review of the department’s practices and training. That includes possible changes to the department’s policies on pursuing suspects, as well as efforts to curb the phenomenon called “implicit bias.”
The city might not have to look too far for answers.
Steinberg and Betty Williams, head of the NAACP’s Sacramento chapter, said one potential role model exists in Oakland, where a three-year-old policy emphasizes “minimal reliance on the use of physical force.” Officers are required to “de-escalate” conflicts with suspects and consider “the severity of the crime at issue” when deciding what steps to take, according to the Oakland department’s use-of-force policy guidelines.
“There’s a conscious effort to try to avoid unnecessary shootings,” said George Holland, president of Oakland’s NAACP chapter. “For the most part they have not been occurring.”
Oakland overhauled its use-of-force policies after more than a decade of investigations into police brutality and corruption. James Chanin, a Bay Area lawyer who represented a group of suspects who sued the city over corruption allegations, said police have been able to implement the new protocols without compromising their work.
“We haven’t had an increase in crime by having this de-escalation (in force),” he said. Violent crime fell 5 percent in Oakland last year, according to department data.
Oakland has also revised its “pursuit practices” to rein in chasing suspects after an internal audit revealed that officers were chasing suspects too zealously “even when the offense is not that serious.”
Police are urged to avoid chasing suspects around blind corners, “which appears to be what happened in Sacramento,” said Jack Glaser, a criminal justice expert at UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy. “There’s just all kinds of potential for things to go wrong. It’s better to just secure the perimeter and call in backup.”
Oakland police officials, when asked to comment on its policies, sent a Sacramento Bee reporter a copy of the use-of-force guidelines.
Clark, 22, was shot to death March 18 as police chased him from his grandparents’ front yard to the back. The department’s confrontation with Clark took a fateful turn when two officers chased the unarmed black man, who was suspected of breaking into cars, into his grandparents’ back yard. Minutes later, he was dead of gunshot wounds.
Steinberg said he wants in particular to look at “the question of pursuit by foot.” Hahn, vowing “there will be changes,” has agreed the department must examine its policies on chasing suspects.
But Hahn, who was sworn in last summer as Sacramento’s first black police chief, also said he’s ambivalent about urging police officers to back off.
“There has been a lot of talk about whether officers pursue people as they did in this case,” he said in an interview Thursday on Capital Public Radio. “I’m perfectly willing to have that conversation, but we also need to have (discussions about) what are the consequences of not pursuing people, because that is what we have always done. When an officer sees a suspect that runs from them, we chase them. That is what we do.”
The de-escalation discussion is not new to Sacramento.
Sacramento’s City Council ordered the Police Department to overhaul its use-of-force protocols in 2016, following the fatal shooting of Joseph Mann, a mentally-ill Sacramentan armed with a knife. The new policy, finalized by the department last spring, directs officers “to use de-escalation techniques when reasonably possible.” It also says officers must “value and preserve the sanctity of human life at all times.”
But national experts on police shootings say Sacramento hasn’t gone far enough. Samuel Sinyangwe, a racial justice activist affiliated with an organization called the Police Use of Force Project, said the city should direct its officers to make deadly force “a last resort whenever possible,” as Oakland and 30 other major U.S. police forces do.
“Oakland has seen a drop in officer-involved shootings after implementing these reforms,” Sinyangwe said. “That’s what should be happening in Sacramento.”
Steinberg and others said Sacramento must face up to what’s known as “implicit bias.” That’s a phenomenon that might make officers unconsciously suspicious of people of color even if they aren’t racist.
“We cannot shy away from the hardest of hard discussions and (must) try to understand one another, and what is implicit in the way we interact with one another,” Steinberg said. “I’m starting to meet with people who spend their lives training around implicit bias. Chief (Daniel) Hahn’s department plans to start training our officers in implicit bias.”
On Friday, following an autopsy commissioned by his family that showed Clark was shot in the back six times, Steinberg reiterated that “we will aggressively seek appropriate change to the protocols and training that led to this unacceptable outcome.”
The City Council plans to devote its April 10 meeting to the policy and training review.
Numerous experts say rooting out implicit bias could yield the most promising results as Sacramento seeks to change its police department.
A 2015 report, by a policing task force appointed by former President Barack Obama, cited implicit bias as a major problem for police departments nationwide: “There is a growing body of research evidence that shows that implicit biases — the biases people are not even aware they have — is harmful.”
Brian Corr, president of the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, said “many officers will tell you they are not racist, they have gone through racial awareness training, but we all have these implicit biases.” He also pointed out that officers can sometimes be under stress and can even be suffering from subtle trauma as they launch into action.
Although the city has refused to confirm their identities, one of the officers involved in the Clark shooting is black. Nonetheless, many of the department’s critics say racism is a problem with the Sacramento Police Department.
“It appears clearly that police officers fear African-Americans,” said the NAACP’s Williams.
Williams said Hahn told her he will have officers trained on implicit bias. She told him it can’t be a quick tutorial.
“I said to him, ‘Not a one-and-a-half-hour module, we want something with teeth.’ He agreed,” Williams said.
She also said Sacramento police officers need to become better involved in the inner-city communities they’re patrolling. “Where are they pulling their pool of police officers from? Are they coming from Granite Bay and a suburban lifestyle?
“If you are put into an urban area, you don’t know the area. If you know that is where those officers came from, you need to get them engaged in the community, understand the community,” she said. “If they know little Johnny is on the ball team, they will have some perception of who Johnny is. They could be paired up with someone who has the experience of working in urban areas and vice versa.”
___
(c)2018 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
From the article above: “That includes possible changes to the department’s policies on pursuing suspects, as well as efforts to curb the phenomenon called “implicit bias.” Another biased article by the Sacramento Bee. I am sick and tired of the Fake News. Fact: Where is the most crime? It is not in the white suburbs. It is in the inner cities! A product of no fathers around, 73 % or higher of black girls / women having babies out of wedlock, perpetual welfare, no personal responsibility and blame the police. I used to work on West Grand Blvd in Detroit for GMAC. The speed limit was 35 mph. The blacks would go 70 – 90 mph, they would run stop signs going onto West Grand Boulevard and they would run red lights on West Grand Boulevard. It was not the whites that were doing the above. I want the police to pursue these criminals and frankly I do not care if it is whites, blacks, Latinos of Muslims that the police are pursuing. I want law and order!
Of course the REPORTED crime rate in Oakland fell when the new policies were put in place for a kinder gentler police force, because even now they are prohibited from arresting illegals or asking if they are illegal. The reported crimes went down,,,,the actual crimes remained the same or went up. Fake news, media manipulation. Just Look at the liberal conquered cities where black officers and black chiefs replaced white. The criminals attacked, ignored or killed them off just as fast as white police. It’s about crime, not race,,,why don’t they get it?
Legal residents in California should have the same rights as illegals, immunity from all criminal prosecution. Last act of the legislator would be the repeal of all laws. All police, sheriffs, courts, jails and prisons could be disbanded to save money. the current system of enforcing law only against legal residents is discrimination.
I am sorry this young man was killed, but if one continues to lead a criminal life it is likely going to happen either with the police, homeowner or someone else. Get with it & teach the children “right from wrong”. This man was not a hero or someone you should emulate. This incident would have never happened if he had been doing something worth-while, such as taking care of his children.
Sure, go ahead and neuter the cops. If you’re a law-abiding legal citizen you better go buy another AR-15 and lock and load.
A message to the liberals and to cop haters here and elsewhere, when you hear your back door open in the wee hours of the morning call Black Lives Matter. Your local police force won’t be showing up. You don’t support them so why should they risk their lives for you?
That the question should even be asked is a miracle, given Sacramento’s position as Fruitcake State’s capital — answer obvious, Oakland is no more a model to follow than Chicago Gangs of the 20th-Century (mentioned in old Star Trek: “A Piece of the Action”) is a guidebook for establishing law-and-order.
If the majority of the African-American community hate Law Enforcement so much there is a solution don’t go into their neighborhoods. Some years ago the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the police are there to protect society as a whole from civil disruptions, they have no obligation to protect the individual. Therefore if the African-American community hate law enforcement so much the best thing is the police don’t go into their neighborhoods, even to the point of 911 operators telling callers from those areas police don’t answer calls to that area. Give them a while without police protection and see if their tune doesn’t change. I believe those good people of the community will take care of the radical agitators and criminals themselves.