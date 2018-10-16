Short Memory: Trump critic Mitt Romney denies leading ‘Never Trump’ Republicans

Mitt Romney on Friday told reporters he has not been a leader of the “Never Trump” movement among Republicans, a statement that contradicted strongly critical remarks made on the 2016 campaign trail and in the years since.
The former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee is running for Senate in Utah. On Friday, he attended a rally in a suburb of Phoenix in support of the GOP senatorial candidate in Arizona, Martha McSally.
Asked, “You led the Never Trump movement, what happened with that?” a smiling Romney said: “I don’t think that was the case.
“President Trump was not the person I wanted to become the nominee of our party but he’s president now.
“The policies he’s promoted have been pretty effective and I support a lot of those policies. When there’s a place where I disagree I point that out.”
In March 2016, Romney opened fire on the then Republican frontrunner when he told a crowd in Salt Lake City: “If we Republicans choose Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a safe and prosperous future are greatly diminished.”
That jarred with what he added on Friday night in Arizona: “Right now we’re in a place where we’re going to say, ‘Are we going to be guided by conservative principles or are we going to take a sharp turn left?’ And conservative principles work and that’s why I think people are going to get behind Martha McSally and Republicans across the country.”
Asked if he would support investigations into Trump if he reaches the Senate, Romney smiled and walked away.
Trump smiled and walked away from Romney during his presidential transition, when he dangled the role of secretary of state in front of his rival before choosing the oil executive Rex Tillerson in what many saw as a deliberate humiliation.
Romney subsequently criticised Trump over his equivocal response to the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his support for the far-right judge Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate election.
In his Salt Lake City speech in March 2016, Romney also called Trump a “phony” and a “fraud” and questioned his business acumen. He kept up his opposition in the months that followed, saying Trump’s effect on the Republican party was “breaking my heart”.
In response, Trump said Romney “choked like a dog” when running for the nomination in 2008 and the presidency in 2012. In the latter year, the billionaire said, Romney begged for his endorsement.
“I could have said, ‘Mitt, drop to your knees’,” Trump said. “He would have dropped to his knees.”
This year, with Democrats favoured to take the House, Republicans hope a favourable set of Senate contests will help them keep control of the upper chamber.
Utah is a deep-red state which Trump won comfortably in 2016, although an independent anti-Trump conservative, Evan McMullin, won 21% of the vote. Romney has a clear lead this year, against the Democrat Jenny Wilson.
McSally is in a much tighter contest, against Kyrsten Sinema. Neither she nor Romney mentioned Trump in their remarks to the Phoenix rally.
In May, Romney revealed who he voted for in 2016. It wasn’t Trump. Nor was it Hillary Clinton. Instead, the former nominee cast a write-in vote for his wife, Ann.
Romney longs to become the next Jeff Flake, “John McCain educated” Senate swing vote of leverage to gain personal favors and concessions of power. He is the behind the scenes power behind the RINO establishment power and would like McCain cross party lines to retain his power, or diminish anyone he believes has diminished him. So long as the Senate majority is slim, the power of our voting blocks will be slime’d by such manipulators of political power. Another reason we need to get out and vote a safety net majority that cannot be tempted to rebel or individually leverage or abuse those determined to do what unpopularly needs to really get accomplished. His flip flops make Swift boating John Kerry look like the straight and narrow by comparison. Fool me once in 2012, shame on him. Fool me twice in 2018 shame on me.
Unfortunately here in AZ our choice is similar to Utah voter’s. We can choose a taliban supporting liberal or a wannabe Flake/McCain female clone Martha McSally.
What ever happened to the other gal who was running?? Ms Ward? Did Mcsally beat her? OR did ward drop out?
Yes, she was beat by McSally and the same moron voters that elected Flake and kept McCain in office for over 30 years. I’m pretty ashamed of my state’s voting record. We’ve been overwhelmed by the California influence where I moved away from 39 years ago.
If anyone remembers his father, this romney is a prime example that the apple never falls far from the tree, no matter how many lies he tells. He is the the same a chelsea clinton, another wonderful change the world person.
I never trusted Mitt Romney but had to hold my nose to vote for Him because I did not want Obama to be our President.
Which is the same as the voters seem to have now. VOTE IN a known RINO in Romney, or let a dem win..
At the time I actually thought he’d try to turn things around like Trump is doing now. I was hoodwinked but good.
Now am I supposed to believe Romney or my lying ears? I heard him rag on Trump relentlessly. He stood up on stage with the Flag on display, surrounded with other nitwit never-Trumpers declaring how Trump is the worst human being ever and would destroy the country.
This, after Trump supported you in 2012. Haters gonna hate.
No, Mitt. A little bit of duct tape isn’t going to repair those bridges you burned. Trump made it all very binary. Either you support him or you hate him. Either you preach doom and gloom if he wins, or hold out some faith that he might restore our nation. There was almost no gray area at all.
Certainly not you, Mitt. You were not gray. You were Deep State Blue.
We have Trump now. He beat the Clintbamas that you couldn’t. You resent him for winning, which only proves him right. He’s winning so much that you’re tired of it.
Nobody needs you Mitt. Crawl back to Mass. You’re done.
The *ONLY* “never-Trumper” I will give a pass to is Ted Cruz.
a. He was running against Trump at the time and actually had a shot of winning for real.
b. After Trump sewed up the nomination, he got on board.
All the rest of them are filthy RINOs. McCain (poster boy), Bush (all of them), Kasich, Flake, and yes Romney.
The only one with brains was Paul Ryan. They asked him if he wanted to jump in for the nomination at a brokered convention, and he said that only the original 16 candidates should be eligible to win. He was right of course, but stayed in that elusive gray area for a while.
Even after Trump won the actual election, these n-Ters still wanted him gone. Total morons.
Yes, Mitt. I’m looking right at you.
Romney a transdemocrat