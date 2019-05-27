SHOCKING REPORT: Racism goes DOWN under Trump; Colleges promote ‘neo-segregation’

The media said that Barack Obama would bring an end to racism. Yet we all know how that turned out. But guess what’s been happening since Donald Trump was elected? A new research report shows that racist attitudes have actually gone down. Also, more colleges are offering segregated graduation ceremonies, and how are things looking for some of the Democrats running for president in 2020.

We’ve seen so many examples over the years of Barack Obama actually making racial tensions worse, yet the media portray Donald Trump as a racist. But new research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that racist attitudes have actually gone down since Donald Trump was elected.

Also, is it 1959 or 2019? Over 75 colleges and universities held segregated graduation ceremonies this year. Welcome to the world of “neo-segregation!” Plus, let’s take a look at what’s new with some of the Democrats who are running for president. Check out today’s show for all the details.

