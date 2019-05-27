Home » 13-Minute News Hour

SHOCKING REPORT: Racism goes DOWN under Trump; Colleges promote ‘neo-segregation’

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm May 27, 2019
3

The media said that Barack Obama would bring an end to racism. Yet we all know how that turned out. But guess what’s been happening since Donald Trump was elected? A new research report shows that racist attitudes have actually gone down. Also, more colleges are offering segregated graduation ceremonies, and how are things looking for some of the Democrats running for president in 2020.

We’ve seen so many examples over the years of Barack Obama actually making racial tensions worse, yet the media portray Donald Trump as a racist. But new research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that racist attitudes have actually gone down since Donald Trump was elected.

Also, is it 1959 or 2019? Over 75 colleges and universities held segregated graduation ceremonies this year. Welcome to the world of “neo-segregation!” Plus, let’s take a look at what’s new with some of the Democrats who are running for president. Check out today’s show for all the details.

captjellico
captjellico
12:51 pm May 27, 2019 at 12:51 pm

Racism was an at an all time low before Obama, and the other neo-Marxists who now control the left and the democrat party, convinced their base that it was everywhere, hiding under every rock, and in the heart of every white person who did not bend-the-knee to intersectional identity politics.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
2:17 pm May 27, 2019 at 2:17 pm

Racism got worse under Barrack Hussein Obuma because he is nothing more that a Muslim Racist himself. He is so bad it is hard to explain.

ltuser
ltuser
3:03 pm May 27, 2019 at 3:03 pm

How can ‘racism’ be going down, if MORE COLLEGES are willfully segregating? To me, that is an oxymoron. You can’t be less racist, when things are getting more and more segregated..

