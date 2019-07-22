Home » 13-Minute News Hour

SHOCKING! Bernie’s campaign embraces capitalism? Democrats scramble as AOC, Omar press on

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm July 22, 2019
6

Socialist Bernie Sanders got a dose of reality with his federal $15 minimum wage plan. And his response? It sure sounds a lot like capitalism to me. The weekend was filled with comments and analysis of President Trump vs. The Squad. Who’s winning and who’s losing? We’ll look at what people are saying and examine if this is better politics for President Trump or for the Democrats. All that and more on today’s show!

Campaign staffers for the Bernie Sanders campaign are upset. They are working so many hours, and their average wage is lower than the $15/hour minimum wage that Sanders wants to force on companies across America. So what does he do? Does he raise their hourly wage to $15/hour? Nope. Instead of raising wages, he cut their hours. That doesn’t sound like the socialist thing to do, right???

Also, “the squad” and President Trump continued their battle this weekend, the politics is fascinating. Can the Democrats do anything to shake the spotlight from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar? Check out today’s show for all the details.

6 Comments

Libertarian58
Libertarian58
1:28 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:28 pm

I think we should keep shining the light on the “squad’s” overt stupidity… and the democrat’s by extension.

Isabel D Sanchez
Isabel D Sanchez
1:33 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:33 pm

Cortez, is hopeless, but keep going ! ! Trump 2020 ! !

Jerry Pleasant
Jerry Pleasant
2:06 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:06 pm

Healthcare is a RIGHT and the government should pay for it.

Guns are a RIGHT. Should the government pay for them also?

    Robb5986
    Robb5986
    4:21 pm July 22, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Answer to both is NO. ACCESS to good healthcare is a right, but it’s not the government’s place to pay for it all. You pay into Medicare and employer’s group funds if it’s done traditionally.

    The ABILITY to purchase firearms is a right, but no one should require a government subsidy for firearms.

    Er, Nice try, Lib.

snattlerake
snattlerake
2:36 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:36 pm

At one time, in the not too distant past, it was common to hear, “The United States, love it or leave it!”

Werewolf481
Werewolf481
3:30 pm July 22, 2019 at 3:30 pm

We need to have more people promoting The United States, love it or leave it! And if we cut off All funds for illegal invaders the government should have enough funds to buy everyone who qualifies at least 1 rifle or handgun! Cut the pay and benefits of Congress in half, get rid of a couple departments like education and use the money to work on fixing the infrastructure!

