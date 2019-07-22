SHOCKING! Bernie’s campaign embraces capitalism? Democrats scramble as AOC, Omar press on

Socialist Bernie Sanders got a dose of reality with his federal $15 minimum wage plan. And his response? It sure sounds a lot like capitalism to me. The weekend was filled with comments and analysis of President Trump vs. The Squad. Who’s winning and who’s losing? We’ll look at what people are saying and examine if this is better politics for President Trump or for the Democrats. All that and more on today’s show!

Campaign staffers for the Bernie Sanders campaign are upset. They are working so many hours, and their average wage is lower than the $15/hour minimum wage that Sanders wants to force on companies across America. So what does he do? Does he raise their hourly wage to $15/hour? Nope. Instead of raising wages, he cut their hours. That doesn’t sound like the socialist thing to do, right???

Also, “the squad” and President Trump continued their battle this weekend, the politics is fascinating. Can the Democrats do anything to shake the spotlight from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar? Check out today’s show for all the details.

