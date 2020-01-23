Shock! Geraldo Rivera praises Trump as ‘civil rights leader’: ‘This rising tide is lifting all boats’

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera praised President Trump as a “civil rights leader” for all he’s done for non-white communities, particularly record-low unemployment for black and Hispanic Americans.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, Mr. Rivera reacted to a particular moment during the president’s meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when reporters were being ushered out of the room while still shouting questions at the two leaders.

“I feel awful for him,” Mr. Rivera said. “Because this is an economic summit [and] the American economy is the envy of the world.”

He continued, “I call him, to great controversy, a civil rights leader, especially yesterday on Martin Luther King Day, because why? African American unemployment, lowest it’s ever been. Latino unemployment, lowest it’s ever been. This rising tide is lifting all boats. We should be celebrating, instead he is fighting this cage match.

Mr. Rivera then agreed with co-host Steve Doocy’s assertion that the impeachment push against Mr. Trump is purely “political.”

“Impeached by only Democrats, now Republicans presumably will save him,” Mr. Rivera said, referring to the Republican-led Senate’s impeachment trial.

He continued the debate on Twitter after facing some backlash, arguing that America’s robust economy should have been front-page news from a world economic summit.

There’s melancholy in fact that economy crafted by @realDonaldTrump is not he lede story at #Davos2020 Although our markets are the envy of the world, we are pitied & scorned for our masochistic partisan cage fighting.#NoCrimeNoConviction

— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 21, 2020

Lowest African-American unemployment in history. Truth

— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 21, 2020

Mr. Rivera’s efforts to compare Mr. Trump to the late King echoed similar comments by the president himself and the president’s son.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” the president tweeted Monday. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

“MLK spent his life fighting for America’s highest ideal — that God created ALL of us equal,” Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, tweeted Monday. “Reflecting on his legacy & looking to the future, I’m so proud of @realDonaldTrump for his commitment to empowering black Americans to live happier, more prosperous lives. Let’s keep going!”

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.7/10 (3 votes cast)

, 5.7 out of 10 based on 3 ratings