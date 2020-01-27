Home » News

‘Shifty Adam Schiff’ feels threatened by Trump tweet

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 6:55 am January 27, 2020
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Adam Schiff said a tweet from President Donald Trump on Sunday morning was “intended” to be a threat. The White House denied the claim.

Schiff, D- Calif., is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead prosecutor in Trump’s impeachment hearing in the Senate. He has been praised and vilified for his closing arguments in the trial on Thursday.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

When asked by host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he took the tweet as a threat, Schiff responded: “I think it’s intended to be.”

“This is a wrathful and vindictive president; I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” Schiff added. “And if you think there is, look at the president’s tweets about me today, saying that I should ‘pay a price.’”

Trump also tweeted that the “Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before,” and attacked Todd, referring to him as “Sleepyeyes” and saying the Meet The Press host’s interview was “softball.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham later told Fox News that Trump was not threatening Schiff.

“I think that people, and this has been a theme actually throughout this process, people put meanings behind what he says,” Grisham said in an interview on Fox News. “The president speaks in a very unique way, he’s a counterpuncher, he’s saying what it’s on his mind.”

alethia
alethia
8:45 am January 27, 2020 at 8:45 am

Just pathetic coming from a guy who lies when the truth would serve him better, and when he parodied the president not long ago, I laughed when I heard the statement. We all have a thumbprint in how we speak, dress, write, everything. No way did the president make the statements. It came out of a movie script or made up.

“Integrity is who you are when no one is watching.”

Schiff has no integrity.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:33 am January 27, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Oh My, did the lying, dishonorable, dishonest, disgusting Adam Schiff get scared and his feelwings hurt because President Trump said that “He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

    * Is this a threat that Adam Schiff will be run over by a garbage truck?
    * Or is it a prediction that the American voters are disgusted with the Lies and Tactics of this hateful, disgraceful California representative and will vote him out of office?
    * Or will this Adam Schiff be charged with lying to Congress and go to jail?
    * Or will God judge him for #9 of the 10,
    “Thou shalt not bear false witness”?
    * Maybe with any luck he will trip and go head first into his own wood chipper.

disqus_op9jquShdb
disqus_op9jquShdb
8:45 am January 27, 2020 at 8:45 am

Will be so happy when this dingbat is no longer in Congress. Hope to see Shiff convicted of fraud and corruption in the Impeachment attempt of Donald Trump. 25 years in federal penitentiary and loss of all pension and medical benefits. He Lied!

    chrose
    chrose
    10:41 am January 27, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Never any of them in prison as way too expensive upkeep and the can still “work” from inside. Since they have committed treason more than once and sedition as well, then off to the centuries old way to remove them by marching them to the gallows as rope is cheap and reusable, and I suggest we then confiscate ALL their ASSETS here and abroad as most gotten thru illegals means. We need that money to finish the wall they hate (and it is presently known that many democrat communists take money to keep open the border and also buy their own drugs from the cartels and this has been pointed out), and use the money to bring down the national debt they have given us! The time has come to cleanse our soil and remove those who want to take over our Republic! The only threat to Schiffy Schiff is if he runs out of more lies to spread but are now being brought forth as that they are lies! Threaten him? He wishes but if “caught dead” probably by his own suicide or someone out there in his party now and before will see he meets God but not Trump but, hey, why not read into a statement from him or anyone else you hate. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread, and you, Schiffy Schiff has done far too many rushes and will have to pay for the lying damage.

pumpkinjack
pumpkinjack
8:50 am January 27, 2020 at 8:50 am

Schiff WINS for being the biggest pile of excrement to come out of Washington in a long time. Absolutely no morals or character. Shameless in the name of politics. This is what “desperate” looks like. Your party is more crooked every day. Sickening.

    harling
    harling
    9:12 am January 27, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Speaking of excrement, I always spell his name with two “t”s. For Harry Potter fans, he’s the House of Representatives’ Dolores Umbridge.

    rockthistown
    rockthistown
    9:44 am January 27, 2020 at 9:44 am

    No doubt Schiff is a crazy-eyed deranged weasel. And he was an Assistant US Attorney for 6 yrs. Think about the people he prosecuted who served time in Federal prisons; obviously, if they were found or plead guilty, they were/are there for a reason, but there’s no telling how many lies he told during the cases he prosecuted. I shudder to think of the misconduct & misrepresentations that likely occurred . . . and are still occurring.

Robb5986
Robb5986
8:59 am January 27, 2020 at 8:59 am

The price to pay will be at election time. What a wuss; like all Liberals, Shiff reads everything literally the President says while the rational rest of humanity knows the figurative intent. Part of the Alinsky/Socialist narrative.

And this coming from a guy who admits he wanted to be a screenwriter, it’s ironic he cannot stop his fictions while allowing those of others….

If someone says they are so mad at Schiff they could just kill him–does that mean he goes to a safe room? Grow a pair Congressman.

    jbscpo
    jbscpo
    9:13 am January 27, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Re: “Grow a pair” …
    He tried, they fell off 40 years ago!

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    9:49 am January 27, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Robb5986, these FOOLS are STILL talking about when Pres. Trump quipped that maybe we could ask the Russians to find those 30,000 emails that Hillary “lost.” This was PROOF–these idiots claimed–that Pres. Trump was OPENLY asking the Russians to help in his campaign.

    No, you humorless MORONS, it was a JOKE. MOST people can recognize one when they hear it–but not THESE CLOWNS, because they choose NOT TO. And yes, that is how desperate they are to get something–ANYTHING–they can use against a President who has shown ALL of the career politicians up for the USELESS PARASITES they are by hard work and actually KEEPING the promises he made on the campaign trail.

    As for growing a pair, I seem to recall it being revealed in the news that Shifty Schiff made use of that “sexual harassment slush fund” these VERMIN voted for themselves out of taxpayer dollars, paying out a large sum of money to one of his little BOY TOYS to prevent him OUTING Schiff and accusing him of sexual assault. Just sayin’ “grow a pair” does not seem likely to happen.

    Cinnamongram
    Cinnamongram
    9:57 am January 27, 2020 at 9:57 am

    I agree. His price will come in November at the ballot box.

Merton Robinson
Merton Robinson
9:01 am January 27, 2020 at 9:01 am

Adam Schiff has a serious mental problem. He thinks a lie is the truth and the truth is a lie. It’s obvious his years on the psychiatrist’s couch has not helped him. He can visit one at no charge in the bowels of the congressional chambers. After taking Psych 1 one in school, I think he was unloved as a child. Send him back to where he came from.

    Robb5986
    Robb5986
    10:25 am January 27, 2020 at 10:25 am

    I keep thinking how we should recall the Seinfeld episode where the George Costanza character claims “…it isn’t a LIE—if YOU believe it..! Schiff seems to warrant the nickname Adam “Costanza”….

disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
9:09 am January 27, 2020 at 9:09 am

The president obviously meant Adam should be voted out of office for his behavior…sadly the citizen of Burbank, CA suffer under a great delusion! And the rest of the nation has to pay the price! And let us not forget the Hillary camp & the DNC paid for the Steele dossier that wasted the nations time and interfered with the 2016 election!

fredk
fredk
9:15 am January 27, 2020 at 9:15 am

Another Shiffhead twisted response. He must feel that he is guilty, or he would not respond with fear. The president did not threaten, but just stated a fact. Of course Shiffhead will be punished, but Trump will not be the one punishing him. He needs to be punished by the loss of his elected office, and then being tossed into the dustbin of political hacks. He will go down in history as a nobody, and hopefully forgotten as he quickly disappears from the collective memory of the population. An alternative is that he retains office, and is himself impeached for sedition, and possible treason, along with his co conspirators Piglosi, Nasty Nadler, and the other neer-do-wells in the House of Reprehensibles.

He also needs to

JMICHAEL270
JMICHAEL270
9:16 am January 27, 2020 at 9:16 am

The pencil neck *** has the nerve to call for Republicans Head On A Pike while spewing this type of diarrhea from his mouth.

Terry Gillham
elderal
9:26 am January 27, 2020 at 9:26 am

A short list of the “price” that Adam Schiff should pay:

Multiple convictions for felony perjury.
Maximum prison term on each conviction; to be served consecutively.
Removal from office for obstruction of Congress.
Cancellation of any legacy benefits from his time in Congress.
Forfeiture of any professional licenses.
Disrespect from all moral people.

This is not a “threat” but a simple concept Adam refuses to acknowledge; justice.

    YJ772
    YJ772
    9:53 am January 27, 2020 at 9:53 am

    IMO, a charge of, trial, and conviction for Sedition is the most appropriate solution; not just for pencil-neck but the entirety of the House’s current demoncrat “leadership”.

      Robb5986
      Robb5986
      10:21 am January 27, 2020 at 10:21 am

      One of our great omissions– I feel– in the Founders’ construct was the strengthening of the crime of sedition. It’s historically been a toothless threat; maybe the Swamp would react differently if it were treated as a real crime…?

Elvilla
Elvilla
9:31 am January 27, 2020 at 9:31 am

It is incredible that the three ring circus masters , Pelosi , Nadler and Shift can get a pass for the damage they have caused to our nation with all these uncorroborated lies . Such is the damage that they should be prosecuted for treason and executed like the traitors they are. Never has in the history of our nation has a hatred been so intense as the one shown by the Democrats towards President Trump. To put this hatred before the interest of the nation and plot a removal of a duly elected President is sufficient reason to be treated as traitors. These three aren’t the only ones .

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
9:40 am January 27, 2020 at 9:40 am

He KNOWS the President is speaking of him paying a POLITICAL price for his shenanigans, but he’s such a DRAMA QUEEN that he just HAS to lie some more and make it into a death threat.

Since he has UTTERLY FAILED to produce ONE IOTA of actual PROOF of ANY of his BS accusations against the President, This NASTY, pencil-necked, bug-eyed little man needs to sit down and SHUT UP. He HAD his chance to present his case–such as it was. And we are ALL–on both sides of the political aisle–SICK of the sight and sound of him. Virtually EVERYTHING he says is a lie, on top of it being INCREDIBLY ANNOYING to watch and listen to his histrionics!

Kay Coffman
Kay Coffman
10:01 am January 27, 2020 at 10:01 am

So Schiff is now afraid of facing the results of his actions at the poll. Any moron, except him, knows that is what was meant. He just wants to make a mountain out of a mole hill.

benji3
benji3
10:10 am January 27, 2020 at 10:10 am

It would not surprise me if the Dems had Schiff bumped off and then blame Trump for doing it in order to get another shot at another impeachment since this one didn’t work.

These people are not “bad people” like Trump likes to say they are evil, wicked and demon possessed.

Steven Smith
Steven Smith
10:16 am January 27, 2020 at 10:16 am

adam schiff always has the look of a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar–
but more likely caught double dealing or double dipping –
an alleged crook- and truly an un-american individual-
and always bending the truth and putting unspoken words into the mouths of others-
the king of embellishment to the point of exaggeration beyond belief-
it would truly be a great american moment when this criminal gets his due-

Steven Smith
Steven Smith
10:28 am January 27, 2020 at 10:28 am

got a great laugh out of him the other day–delivering his erin brockavitch moment
bringing in 6 million pieces of gibberish in hopes of tying up the republicans if they were foolish enough to give it any credence-
the democrats made their own downfall rushing to impeachment and then finding they had no case and had to dig deep to create 2 flimsy worthless and baseless charges against president trump-and then upon realizing that they had nothing in their
arsenal -the winner was nancy pelosi running around with the articles of impeachment
for almost a month -knowing that all she had was a shitburger-

johnw1120
johnw1120
10:36 am January 27, 2020 at 10:36 am

In the little minds of these fools, when they lie about, manufacture so called evidence and accuse someone of something, that someone should cower in a corner rather than respond, wake up dipstick.

Steven Smith
Steven Smith
10:47 am January 27, 2020 at 10:47 am

adam schiff–BE AFRAID–BE VERY AFRAID–
THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA HAVE YOUR NUMBER–
IT IS—-ZERO—-
AND HOPEFULLY YOU AND YOUR GANG OF CUTTHROATS-( DEMOCRATS )
WILL BE OUT VOTED AND SENT INTO THE BOWELS OF HELL -WHERE YOU ALL BELONG

