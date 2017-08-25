Sheriff’s deputy claims he was passed over for promotion because he’s white

ST. LOUIS — A white St. Louis sheriff’s deputy has sued the department and the sheriff alleging that he was passed over for a promotion to sergeant twice for less qualified black candidates.
John Castellano III, who is white, alleges in the lawsuit filed this week that Sheriff Vernon Betts, who is black, deviated from his own promotional policy to promote two black deputies to the rank of sergeant over Castellano.
Betts did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
Castellano has been with the department since 1998, and applied for a promotion in September or October 2016, according to the lawsuit.
Betts took office in January.
“At the first roll call after his election, Betts announced that all racists that are still here need to leave and don’t (expletive) with me,” according to the lawsuit.
Promotions to the rank of sergeant and above are filled from eligibility lists based on written or oral tests, performance evaluations and the evaluation of training and experience of the candidates or any combination thereof. Those lists then stay in effect for two years, according to the lawsuit.
To become a sergeant, a deputy must have five years of experience.
In April, Betts promoted a black deputy to the rank of sergeant, though the deputy did not have five years of experience, according to the lawsuit.
In July, Betts promoted another deputy to sergeant without using the competitive testing process, the lawsuit alleges.
Betts also made his brother a supervisor.
Catellano’s attorney, Lynette Petruska, has made headlines recently for two settlements she has reached on behalf of white St. Louis police officers who have alleged they, too, were passed over for promotions because of their race. The same firm represents a black officer who said she was denied a promotion because of her gender. That case is pending.
So what else is new. Politically correct, racial preferences for people that do not have the qualifications (years of service, failing tests or not giving the tests at all, to less qualified people and then promoting them). Racism against qualified whites!
SHADES of the US Air Force 1956 – 1960!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Called AFFIRMATIVE ACTION…… Removed all references to race/ethnicity from all personal records………. Making promotions on an equal footing!!!!!! Two weeks later, we had to report to the base photo lab in Class A uniform and have our picture taken………….. For inclusion in our PROMOTION SELECTION FOLDER!!!!!!!!! That’s right folks, I said “PROMOTION SELECTION FOLDER”!!!!!!!!!! Can’t make it much more equal can you??? I don’t know when the photos were removed, but mine was still there when I was selected for promotion to MSgt in 1969 with 6 1/2 years time in grade……
I hop the deputy wins his claim AND GETS all 4 of those blacks promoted ahead o him downgraded, and the sheriff, fired..
I hope he wins millions and the black supremacist sheriff is terminated as part of the settlement.
Affirmative action has been the down fall of this nation. AA is discrimination against Whites period!
It’s obvious the races can not live together. It’s time to separate. The social experimentation failed!
Whattttttttttt?
Black people can be racist?
Of course not to a liberal who has brainwashed themselves into seeing them as all alike
And since St Louis courts i fear ar chock a block full of libtard judges, i fear this case will just get thrown out..