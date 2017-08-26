Sheriff Joe Pardoned; McCain Dissents

President Trump granted a pardon to Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., on Friday.
Arpaio, 85, was recently found guilty of criminal contempt for defying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that allegedly targeted immigrants.
He had been charged with misdemeanor contempt of court for allegedly willfully defying a judge’s order in 2011 and prolonging his patrols for another 17 months.
.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017
“Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now 85 years old, and after more than 50 years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon,” the White House said in a statement.
I am very happy Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio. It was the right thing to do. MAGA!!
Of course MaCain dissents. He would dissent if Trump said the sun will rise in the East tomorrow. McCain never misses an opportunity to demonstrate how little of his brain is left.
McCain needs to shut up.. I didn’t hear him say a word when Obama pardoned that American Traitor who sold secrets… did he… He is DISGUSTING!!! He needs to shut up and go away…
Sheriff Arpaio (IMO) did NOTHING wrong.. he tried to enforce our laws.. those illegal aliens have NO right to be in this country.. PERIOD!!! The Federal government targeted him and did not like that he was enforcing our laws… WE NEED MORE SHERIFFS LIKE HIM… THIS COUNTRY WOULD BE A BETTER PLACE WITH MORE SHERIFFS LIKE HIM
The said thing is John Traitor McCain, when he dies from his brain cancer, will be hailed as a hero. Secondly, shame on you brain dead voters in Arizona, who kept voting in this traitor. You RINO voters are a disgrace. “Useful idiots” describes you RINO voters to a tee!
Do you know the definition of traitor and where it’s found in US law? Also, did you ever serve in the military, get injured, and become disabled. Sen. McCain is a RINO, but at least he sacrificed for this country.
Now he needs to appointment him to head ICE!
Has anyone checked the voting registration records in AZ? I am baffled as to why Sen. McCain (Rino-AZ) is continually elected…and not ran off tarred and feathered. Is it because those of voting age in AZ who have registered as being Republican are indeed RINOs themselves? I can think of only these two reasons as to why he remains in office.
Sheriff Joe has become, and remains, an American hero….standing strong for our laws and justice and for “getting the job done”. Not surprising then how left-leaning, lifelong politicians …on the public dole… would find him so offensive, much as they do Trump. His pardoning of Joe for working fearlessly to UPHOLD the laws of the land and make our country a safer place is in stark contrast to the recent pardoning catastrophe of Obama who pardoned/released/unleashed hundreds of drug dealers, embezzlers, thieves, money launderers, etc. back onto the streets of our United States to continue once again their “preferred” trades.
Thank you President Trump for pardoning Joe. Indeed another public moment of doing that which is just…….MakingAmericaGreatAgain!
As for us Arizonians…….. The scuzzball AZ Republican party run so many candidates in the primary that McLame stole it……. The Democrat that run against him was just a wee bit worse than McLame, but at least she was a Democrat, as in believing she was what she said she was. Lame Brain McCain
So what did Sen. McCain do that was illegal in the election? Isn’t the problem with the Party because it ran too many candidates, and likely weak ones at that? How do we rank and file Republicans clean up the Party that doesn’t seem to represent the traditional values of the GOP? What happened to its core values of limited government, fiscal sanity, law and order, avoidance of unnecessary foreign entanglements, lower taxation, and true federalism?
Recce1, McCain’s antics in the primary were not illegal, but were definitely immoral. They ran dummy candidates to siphon votes from his main challenger thus assuring his primary win. It’s not illegal, just dirty politics. Another reason to reject flawed “hero” McCain. He deserves no respect.
I support the action of President Trump. The good sheriff was actually enforcing the law. Economics causes crime. Therefore, minorities commit most of the crime because they are poor. What is wrong with Senator McCain?
I agree with Mamacat1041 McCain is a fraud. A Bully,Traitor, Liar,Adulterer. Sheriff Joe is a Hero
So how is McCain a fraud, bully, and traitor? Do you even know the definition of traitor? By the way, have you ever lied or had sex out of marriage?
John McCain needs to switch to the Dems where he belongs. He should have done that a long time ago, but then he probably could not be elected if he did.
McCain is sick and needs to get out of the Senate so he can get medical help and counseling. Then AZ can put someone from that state in the Senate that can be of help getting this Nation back on track.
And yes, thank you President Trump for doing what is right for the Best Sheriff in AZ
McCain should not be opining about politics. He is not thinking straight and should not be held responsible for the off comments he is making! In fact, his vote to not repeal Obama care should not count. He should be focusing on his health, rather than saying things that are destroying our country! I feel very sorry for his daughter, Meagan! She gave such a moving speech about her dad when it was discovered he has brain cancer. Now that he is doing all these irrational things, she is probably having a tough time showing her face! I don’t see her on Fox anymore! He needs to drop out of politics and save whatever respect he has left.
Very good commentary hijalibre. I agree with all you mentioned.
The judge that administered the trial for Sheriff Joe was agreeing with obamas idea that if obama said to ignore the Valid laws of the United States it was the correct thing to do. I think that a Federal Law takes pesidence over conversation by a burglar in the White house.
McCain is insignificant and after killing NAVY PERSONNEL with his hot start during the VIETNAM
WAR he continues the assault with the USS JOHN McCain !!!
Wrong again, John. Your incompetence and neglect are about over. The VA and the border are going to be fixed by the president in spite of your ignorance and disloyalty.
John McCain is insane and needs to forced out.
McCain has brain cancer and will die within the next 7-months like most brain cancer patients. Brain cancer patients become noticeably incompetent after 30-days of brain cancer surgery, even if they are pumped full of steroids and other enhancement drugs.
McCain needs to be removed from office and sent home to be with his family for his final days before he makes any more embarrassing mistakes.
Sheriff Joe Arpaio was illegally targeted by loser Obama because he exposed all the discrepancies on Obama’s fake birth certificate. Sheriff Joe’s pardon was justified.
Long live Joe Arpaio! McCain is RINO in chief! Thank you, President Trump, for righting this horrible wrong!
And thanks for not mentioning McCain’s name at your rally. Hero’s are Hero’s because the are brave and save lives not because they surrender and spend time safe time in captivity.
McCain needs to retire. He’s done enough damage.
McCain needs to fade away into the sunset. Thank God for men like Joe Arpaio who will stand for law and order.
McCain needs to fade away into the sunset. Thank God for Joe Arpaio and those like him who stand up for righteousness.
Extremely happy that Trump pardoned Sheriff Joe! Joe is a great American, just doing his job as instructed by the laws of America and the State of Arizona. The Judge was the problem here and perhaps his misbehavior should be examined by the Judicial Review Board. I am sure there is a place on the Trump Team for Joe working on the Immigration Problems of America – he seems to have the right answers to the illegal alien problems! Go Joe, Make America Great Again. And to McCain – I worked very hard to get you elected, I appreciate your service as I am also a Vietnam Veteran – but I think you have developed a mental illness as you are not the same human being I voted for! Somehow you have been corrupted.
He should be one to complain about someone being pardoned for BS charges, with all the crap he got away with in his lifetime.
It’s party time!
This is a wonderful day. Thank you, thank you, President Donald Trump for smacking the hand of judicial over-reach with a Presidential yardstick. How DARE they arrest and convict a great American like Joe Arpaio for doing his job and doing his job well?
You can’t argue the common sense of his tent city prison. Why should prisoners get better treatment than our soldiers in Afghanistan who never committed a felony? The shouldn’t. And because of him they didn’t. No HBO for you, criminal.
What a wonderful day! What a joyful day. This day, justice does not lay bleeding in the streets. This day, justice and mercy have merged. Rightfully so.
To John McCain – How *DARE* you offer a dissenting opinion on this? You sir are a hater of the Rule of Law. You swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. But like the liar you are, you are the domestic enemy of the Constitution.
You are a traitor to this nation. If I was king for a day, you would answer for your crimes. Filthy America-hating divider.
I think we need to stop badmouthing John McCain, and start praying for him. He has brain cancer, for pity’s sake! I don’t think he is thinking straight. He has been a hero in the past and should be respected for that, not hated. Brain cancer has probably been affecting his thinking for quite a while. He needs to drop out of office, and be allowed to ride into the sunset peacefully.
McCain was never a hero, and he has been “thinking that way” for a very long time. In 2013 he formed the Gang of Eight in an effort to take control of the Senate and move it leftward.
Notice the names Jeff Flake, Lindsay Graham, and Chuck Schumer. These are McCain’s peers in ideology. They were far to the left of John Boehner, who shut down their attempts to erase the border. Also note Rubio’s name in that list.
Respect is earned, not given out of pity, else it’s not actually respect. McCain has done nothing to earn my respect. I have no respect for John McCain. On top of that, he is a liar, a RINO, and an oath breaker. On top of that, his weak-kneed performance in the 2008 election gave us 8 years of Obama. He didn’t want to appear “mean” to Obama then but now he’s got the courage of 40 men when it comes to being mean to Trump.
If he had attacked Obama 1/10th as hard back then we wouldn’t be in this mess.
Zero respect. Not a war hero. Useless RINO.
That said, if you can pray him into being a hero and not a villain, then more power to you. The Apostle Paul started out as Saul of Tarsus and was everything John McCain is and more. He later called himself the chief of all sinners. But God turned him around into a powerful force for the Lord.
But before that happened, he was a smug, scumbag, sinner, turncoat who arrested and killed Christians. He felt it was his duty.
So we need to take an honest look at McCain. We’re not starting with a hero and trying to make him better. We’re starting with someone who is a total loss and trying to save him. God has performed mighty miracles with worse.
If you’re going to pray for him, pray very hard.
Sure, we can pray for him. But even before he had brain cancer, he was a very bad person… always has been. Look up his history if you are not aware. He was shot down in Vietnam and served as a POW for years. I feel sorry for him having to endure that. But as Trump said, it hardly made him a War Hero. Just a victim of circumstances. Time for him to leave politics for the good of the nation.
Sheriff Joe has the spirit of what made America great. Sadly, it is hard to find now. McCain is a disgrace to the Republic.
One can often tell when brain function becomes erratic. Joe Arpaio was railroaded by a court system designed to remove individual freedoms. No one in their right mind could object to righting wrong and to investigating legislating from the bench.
McCain talks like somebody with brain cancer!
The President did the right thing. McCain objected. It’s an equation.