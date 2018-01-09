Sheriff Joe announces run for Senate seat occupied by Jeff Flake

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.
The 85-year-old Arpaio is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.
Arpaio tweeted Tuesday he is seeking the post to support Trump’s agenda “in his mission to Make America Great Again.”
Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.
He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.
Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.
The Republican Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.
I am running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Arizona, for one unwavering reason: to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again. https://t.co/ANppBdDOtp
— Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) January 9, 2018
Hooray!
If he was 20 years younger, i would be ok. BUT HE’s 85! WE already have way too many old codgers in office as is..
My only concern is his age. He can really only be a single-term senator, and it’s even money that he even lives long enough to serve out a 6-year term. But good riddance to Jeff Flake!
Sheriff Joe you have my support!
Hope the people of AZ are smart enough to recognize a true patriot and vote for him.
Unfortunately, the same people who have elected McCain for this many years, and Jeff Flake, seem to be really difficult to convince that there is a need for people like Sheriff Joe. Best of Luck Sheriff.
True, there’s way too many CA fleeing idiots infecting AZ..
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is a true patriot, honorable man, and will make a great Senator too! Go Joe Go!!!
Much like Roy Moore, Joe Arpaio is a wonderful patriot, a solid American citizen, a staunch conservative, and has all the battle scars to prove it. I’ll support him to my dying breath.
This is why the Fake News Media will “discover” some “new evidence” that Joe Arpaio was a pedophile back in the 1980’s.
I’m telling you this now so that it will help deflate the predictably anti-American Media. They most certainly *WILL* try some sleazy attack like they did with Moore. He was innocent. And instead, AL wound up with a slimy Dem who looks like john McCain’s illegit son.
Tell me I’m wrong.
LINK
The Media has no honor. To say that it would stoop low is an understatement. The Media is routinely so low it could win a limbo contest on stilts and wearing a stovepipe hat. There is no depth so low that our Media will not sink.
The Media hated Moore. They hate Joe even more. Brace for the all-out smear campaign.
God Bless you Sheriff Joe!
I am torn on this.. I love Arpio and his stance.. BUT HE is old as mud.. IMO we have way too many 75+ yr codgers in office as is…
In 2014 I voted for Trump, McCain and Arpaio on the same mail-in ballot. I know Senator Flake did not support Trump’s agenda, but I know Arpaio will. He’s got my vote.
I know “Sheriff Joe”is too old. BUT I would take a 100 year old Joe over a 40 year old “Flakety Fake Flake” any day of the week. That would also be true for any Democrap that runs against him.