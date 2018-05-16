Sheriff Israel needs money to hire more deputies to confiscate guns

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel is seeking 49 new positions in his proposed budget for next year, saying more than half of the extra employees are needed to carry out new responsibilities to take guns away from people who are a danger to themselves or others.
The state passed a so-called “red flag” law in response to massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Since March, the Sheriff’s Office has had 47 cases submitted, with 22 cases so far where the removal of guns was approved. A few cases have been declined and the rest are still being investigated, officials said.
“Because of the horrific tragedy in Parkland, our world in Broward County and the United States of America has basically changed,” Israel said. “Risk protection orders, RPOs if you will, is the new norm. Basically what these are are orders that allow police to seize firearms from people that we believe are a danger to themselves, mentally ill, and it expands our ability to make Broward County safe.”
The sheriff’s overall budget is 4.6 percent higher than last year. It’s what county officials had requested, based on an expected increase in the county’s property tax revenue base due do to increased valuations.
Israel plans to hire 31 employees to handle the risk protection orders.
That includes sworn personnel to service the orders, confiscate the weapons, conduct the threat assessment investigations, related support personnel, and legal work to draft and file the orders and represent the Sheriff’s Office in court.
“Right now, it’s all hands on deck,” Col. Tom Harrington said.
Join the discussion
Yup! Need to hire a bunch more so more “deputys” can sit on their thumbs and watch the next mass shooting. That way there will be plenty of eye witnesses to stand in front of the tv cameras and play hero.
IMO he shouldn’t even have a job, let alone still be the bloody sheriff..
Is that Sharif still in charge. He should have been fired by now. He has the brains of a pea !!! These are gestapo tactics and there are going to eventually be more people killed over these tactics then are ever saved by them !!!
Yep… this guy is an absolute joke! His own deputies voted a couple of weeks or so ago a complete no confidence vote by their union by almost 100%. He should have been removed removed from office by the governor, failing that, the people of the county should calling for a recall of this sorry excuse…
The fact they have not, just goes to show how idiotic they are..
I think the Broward County Sheriff will need to be very careful.
While no one wants to see a person like Nikolas Cruz in possession of firearms,
there’s also the issue of violating a person’s rights to due process.
Done correctly and within the law, this can be a tool to remove firearms
from a potentially dangerous person before he or she commits an act of violence.
But when are these things ever done correctly? Either the tip is ignored due to
an overworked police force (or a politically connected subject) or the tip is acted
on before researching to make sure it is legitimate. Before acting, they must be 100%
sure that they are acting on a legitimate tip and not the rantings of a disgruntled
neighbor or jilted spouse/lover. Once they act to seize weapons, they create a
record for that person that can’t be easily removed and if the tip turns out to
be false, could stop this person from legally acquiring a firearm in the future and
lead to more violence if the person seeks revenge. What happens to those weapons once
they are confiscated, if the tip turns out to be false? What if they are expensive
collector’s items? This law has plenty of good intentions, but we know all about good intentions. Do the voters really want to hand over this much power blindly? I would hope that legislatures act carefully and debate long and hard before choosing this option. I hope we will remember Ben Franklin’s warning about trading essential liberties for security.
Exactly. How many times in the past say 3 years, have we heard about people being the victims of “Swatting”? all cause the cops TOO QUICKLY jumped to the gun and acted on a FAKE tip, and went in guns all over the place, on someone???
After all that’s been exposed about this Lefty wacko; his incompetence, his ideological agenda, his flouting of the law, votes of “no confidence” from the rank and file, and more, why is he still in office?
Either the governor is too spineless to remove him, or the voters are too stupid to recall his butt?
Sheriff Israel can go to you know where and Obama the communist can take his “Promise Program”, (where schools were not allowed to report students nor punish students with guns, knives, bullets, violence and drugs) and shove it up his liberal you know what!
Sheriff Israel has shown remarkable leadership as sheriff.
HE is the one that selected Cruz to be groomed to be the shooter.
His deputies were all hired for their unabashed cowardice and fear of being a hero for stopping a school shooting.
His heroes have always been communists and perverts.
He never had any problems with white washing crimes in schools, and probably anyplace else in the county.
When he was tasked with ENFORCING THE LAWS against active criminals he excelled at looking the other way.
But NOW, when it’s LAW ABIDING GUN OWNERS he can target, he’s suddenly ALL GUNG-HO TO GET STARTED?
brCoward County is counting on higher taxes due to property values when REALITY shows that when law enforcement is lax and the criminals are allowed to operate without fear of reprisals in the schools, the PEOPLE begin pulling their children OUT of the schools and put their homes on the market to move to better places to live.
IF they really think the PRODUCERS in coward county aren’t watching and making new plans they really are as stupid as we
thinkcan prove they are!
It sounds like he wants the tax payers to foot the bill for his department’s failure to stop the mass murder of these students. I have not read or heard that he has taken of the blame. He is the ultimate one to be blamed. It was his policies that allowed this to happen in the first place. Had he had a set, this would not have happened. But, because the sheriff did not want to do his sworn job nor allow his deputies to do their sworn jobs, this massacre happened. How is he still allowed to be the sheriff? It is obvious that he is guilty of gross negligence and substandard performance of his job/duty. He should have relieved of his job the next day. Or as soon as it became known of his failure to do his job properly.
TYpical liberals though. GET EVERYONE else to pay for YOUR Mistakes..
The whole “risk protection order” concept, the latest scheme that the anti mob is trying to push through legislatures has yet to be tested in the courts. I’m hoping that by the time a case makes it to SCOTUS it will be struck down. It is and should be not taken lightly to remove anyone’s Constitutional rights, even temporarily. ANY RIGHTS. At no point were the founders even contemplating part time rights.
But we shall see what the Court has to say.
Especially when we’ve already seen how other systems have been abused.. Such as people getting WRONGLY Put on the no fly lists, and having to in some cases, spend 2 years fighting to get taken OFF of it…