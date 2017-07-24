Sheriff David Clarke says he won’t run for U.S. Senate

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has quashed speculation that he might run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

“I want to put this to rest because it’s becoming a distraction: no, I am not running for U.S. Senate,” Clarke told conservative radio host Vicki McKenna on Friday.

Clarke fueled that speculation in May, saying he had not “totally closed the door” on a run in 2018, when Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin will seek re-election.

Clarke has run for Milwaukee County sheriff as a Democrat but allies with Republicans and conservatives; he has been a particularly outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

In the interview, Clarke slammed what he called a “scam PAC,” or political action committee, that has raised money by touting him as a potential Senate candidate. He did not specify the PAC to which he referred; multiple ones have used Clarke’s name and the possibility of him running for Senate in fundraising appeals.

You Might Like







“Hang on to your money,” Clarke said.

Republicans who are considering a U.S. Senate bid next year include state Sens. Leah Vukmir and Scott Fitzgerald, state Rep. Dale Kooyenga, businessman Eric Hovde and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson.

___

(c)2017 The Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, Wis.)

Visit The Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, Wis.) at www.wisconsinstatejournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.7/10 (3 votes cast)