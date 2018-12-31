Sheriff blames sanctuary law for California officer’s death

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A suspected drunken driver accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over was captured Friday as he tried to flee back to Mexico, where he lived before illegally crossing into the U.S., authorities said.
The sheriff leading the investigation blamed California’s sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Gustavo Perez Arriaga to U.S. immigration officials for two previous drunken driving arrests. If he had been deported, the sheriff said, Cpl. Ronil Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department would still be alive.
“We can’t ignore the fact that this could have been preventable,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters, asking why the state was “providing sanctuary for criminals (and) gang members. It’s a conversation we need to have.”
Following a statewide manhunt, Perez Arriaga was arrested on a murder warrant in a house near Bakersfield, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of where Singh was shot Wednesday.
As a SWAT team prepared to raid the house, Perez Arriaga came out with his hands up and surrendered. He was sent north in the slain officer’s handcuffs, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.
Perez Arriaga crossed the border in Arizona several years ago and had worked a variety of jobs as a laborer, including at several dairies. The 33-year-old Mexico native had gang affiliations and multiple Facebook pages with different names, Christianson said.
The shooting came amid an intense political fight over immigration, with President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats at odds over funding for a border wall that has forced a partial government shutdown.
Trump tweeted about Singh’s killing Thursday, saying it was “time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!”
This isn’t about the Wall, everybody knows that a Wall will work perfectly (In Israel the Wall works 99.9%). This is only about the Dems not letting Donald Trump & the Republicans have a win. They may have the 10 Senate votes, but we have the issue, Border Security. 2020!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018
California’s sanctuary law limits cooperation between local authorities and U.S. immigration officials and has drawn scorn from the Trump administration. It includes more than 800 exceptions for violent crimes and felonies and bars police from asking people about their citizenship status.
Former state Sen. Kevin de Leon, the Democrat who wrote the legislation, said it’s unfair to blame the law for the officer’s death.
Christianson, who was at a meeting with Trump and slams California’s law in a video posted by the White House in May, said the measure prohibited his department from sharing Perez Arriaga’s gang ties, “other active warrants” and past DUI arrests with federal immigration authorities. He didn’t give details on the other warrants.
That suggests law enforcement could have apprehended Perez Arriaga previously, de Leon said.
“He should’ve been in the physical custody of law enforcement,” de Leon said. To blame the law “is highly irresponsible.”
Gov. Jerry Brown has said the law strikes a balance between protecting families and ensuring consequences for serious criminals. His spokesman said Friday that if the suspect was a known gang member, police could have provided that information to federal authorities.
“California law fully permits the sharing of information on dangerous gang members,” spokesman Evan Westrup said.
A federal judge upheld the law earlier this year after a Trump administration challenge.
Christianson called for stricter laws at a news conference Friday as Singh’s brother wept beside him.
Authorities also arrested five other people, including Perez Arriaga’s brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen, and a co-worker, 32-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz, who lied to police to try to protect him, Christianson said. He said both men also were in the country illegally.
Three people also were arrested at the home near Bakersfield for helping Perez Arriaga, Youngblood said.
The 33-year-old officer was an immigrant, too, arriving legally from his native Fiji to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer, authorities said. Singh had a newborn son and joined the 12-officer Newman police force in 2011.
Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson called Singh a patriot.
“This is a man that loved his country. This is a man that worked hard for what he believed in. He believed in this community,” the chief said at a Friday night community vigil honoring the officer.
Residents, friends, relatives and fellow officers held back tears as they eulogized Singh during the candlelight memorial.
Richard said Thursday that Singh, the department’s first officer to die in the line of duty, drove more than two hours each way to attend the police academy in Yuba City. He joined the Merced County sheriff’s office as a reserve officer and worked as an animal control officer in Turlock before being hired in Newman.
English was Singh’s third language. He had a thick accent but took speech classes to improve his communication, the chief said.
Associated Press writers Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco, Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.
There are thousands of such stories in the Naked Cities, but THE MEDIA covers them up to keep the socialist conquest of America on plan, and to protect their bought and paid for Constitution hating corrupt judges and politicians. If THE PEOPLE had an actual honest investigation of the various ties and campaign funding by foreign Chinese and Soviet American government corrupters it would make the Mueller investigation look like a walk in the park. Trump should go on media and request any victim of illegal alien crime to send in their story and let the hundreds of thousands of victims of illegal alien crime and violence be published, then start arresting, fining and prosecuting the law-defying State authorities all the way up the chain to the governors who flaunt protective federal laws as criminal co-conspirators.
When the Democrats disarm the law-abiding American citizens then they excuse themselves with their mantra: “If just one life was saved, all the draconian [gun-control, in this case] measures were justified.” So, our Constitutional rights must yield to Democrats attempts of saving even one life.
But when it comes to border and immigration enforcement, the above mantra somehow does not apply any more, as if saving lives of innocent Americans were trumped by the “right” of illegal aliens to invade our country.
The above is not just Democratic hypocrisy; it is Democratic hostility to the majority of We the People.
https://canadafreepress.com/article/democrat-party-dangerous-for-free-america
And i wanna know.. Where was that sheriff’s call that the “Sanctuary status” was wrong, when CA was pushing it years ago? WAS it wrong, when Kate Steinley got killed? Or is it only wrong now, cause one of HIS OFFICERS got killed??
How many more decent individuals must suffer a preventable death before the progressive politicians who are foolishly shielding criminal illegal aliens from U.S. immigration law realize that their slavish devotion to the sanctuary city movement is staining their hands with the blood of innocents? In states like California, the Democrats appear to have no problem ignoring their bloody hands.
Ron Hood, I don’t think the Democrats much CARE about the innocent Americans being murdered and/or injured by illegals. All THEY care about is erasing our borders and FLOODING us with Third World “refugees” in order to change the demographics of the country to one where they can get into power and stay there PERMANENTLY, while they hand us bound, gagged, signed, sealed and DELIVERED into the hands of the NWO GLOBALIST government they are trying to create.
The globalists are not even trying to HIDE what they are trying to do anymore. Now they are OPENLY declaring that nations “must” give up their sovereignty and submit to an NWO global government “for the common good.” They’ve even got the Communist POPE preaching th is same sermon! Anybody who is familiar with the blood-stained history of Communism in the 20th Century knows that there is NOTHING “common” or remotely “GOOD” about these Leftist LOONS and their totalitarian schemes to rule the world.
You can take it to the bank, they don’t care about LAW ABIDING citizens whos lives are lost or ruined.. JUST AS long as they keep bringing in their new voter base.
The Sheriff is right. Racism do these police comrades of Officer Singh act like or appear racist. Get a life fool. Liberals must spend all day looking at America and condemning all that we stand for a desire Communism to replace most.
I know we have been forced into (we don’t adhere to BS) PC rhetoric and now we cannot use the word Retarded we must replace it with Mellinials OK I give to them, this seems to fit.
It’s time law enforcement comes right out and criticizes the lawmakers for their seeming indifference to the danger they are placing officers and the communities by their SANCTUARY laws. Some communities are defying such and should be commended for their stance against stupidity by their legislatures.
Better yet. DON’T just talk about it but DO SOMETHING. LIKE arresting every official who’s pushed a sanctuary city or PRO illegal alien law, as BEING ACCESSORIES to each and every crime an invader has committed!
I would like to see the federal government arrest the elected officials in the sanctuary cities and states for harboring a known federal fugitive. Since these fugitives violated federal laws, harboring them would also be a federal crime. The federal government MUST prevent the states from circumventing federal law or the union will crumble towards 50 independent countries.
Agreed. If we don’t get serious, then we will prove ourselves to be fools. What else would you call someone who’s never serious about anything?
We need to stop being fools and go after these traitorous felons promoting sanctuaries for illegal invaders.
Round em all up. Lock em all up. We don’t need any of them walking free. They all know what they did. There was no excuse for it ever.
Everyone who so much as said, “I think sanctuary laws are a good idea,” should be arrested immediately.
And if those who are supposed to MAKE and enforce our laws, can keep getting away with breaking them, WHY THEN should anyone else, bother to follow the law??
The families of these true victims need to start suing the states, cities, and liberal loon politicians who support these crazy laws. Only money and power talk. Hold them responsible, hit them in the pocket right next to their tiny brains, and then maybe, just maybe, things will improve.
Not just suing, but filing for CRIMINAL charges…
Of COURSE “sanctuary” laws are to blame for that young officer’s death! If not for “sanctuary” cities and states turning assorted illegal FELONS loose to do as they please, that illegal would not have been running around loose and able to shoot and kill him! The liberal FOOLS who advocate this must be SO proud–yet ANOTHER American family has been VICTIMIZED and PERMANENTLY separated from a loved one by a LAWLESS illegal who knows he can run around committing crimes with impunity, because the “sanctuary” cities will just pat him on the head, say, “There, there” and turn him loose to do it again!
I hope the good sheriff has enough time in to retire from his agency. After going up against the powerful Cali liberals his career is all but over! Hopefully President Trump has a place for him in his administration, perhaps Wall Czar…
But as i said above, notice the sheriff’s ONLY Concerned now, when it was one of his OWN who got killed. WHY wasn’t he speaking out after Kate’s murder? OR any of the dozens upon dozens of OTHER instances an illegal invader killed a US citizen?
There was a time when I thought that Mexifornia was just out of their minds. That is the place where where drug use first gained popularity. Now with their headlong rush into socialism and downright communism and criminality, in my mind they have become the s***hole beginning of a backward, lawless area of the country. They can no longer be opposed politically, we must defend ourselcves against them and oppose them martially and legally. I still can’t believe the young people in this country are falling for this opportunism. They will mature and realize they have ruined their prospects for a normal life of respectability and pride. Trump 2020 🙂