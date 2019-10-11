Shepherd Smith leaving Fox News; will spend more time with his boyfriend

Daytime FOX News anchor Shepard Smith will step down from his role as both an anchor and managing editor for the network, Fox News Channel announced Friday afternoon.

The announcement came during his final broadcast of “Shepard Smith Reporting” on Friday. FOX News said it will have a rotation of anchors until a replacement is found.

This is an excerpt from WXYZ.

Fox News anchor Shep Smith: "This is my last newscast here" pic.twitter.com/7eYDWY9RSP — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 11, 2019

