Shepard Smith signs contract, announces ‘previously planned’ vacation amid spat with Hannity, Ingraham

Fox News chief news anchor Shepard Smith announced Friday afternoon he was taking a “previously-planned one-week vacation” and joked that when he returns “everything will be peachy-keen & hunky-dory.”
The announcement comes just hours after fellow Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham slammed Smith as “clueless” about what the opinion side of the network does and for making “inconsiderate and inaccurate” statements about prime-time Fox programs.
Smith had previously said the opinion hosts on his network “don’t have rules” and are just meant for entertainment.
Shep Smith Re-signs With Fox News
Shepard Smith has signed a new multiyear deal to stay with Fox News Channel. Smith, who anchors Shepard Smith Reporting, and is managing editor of breaking news, has been with the channel since the start, in 1996.
In an interview with TIME, Smith said he wanted to continue because he’s worried what would happen if he left. “To stop doing it would be bad because I think that there is a need for it and I know the degree to which we care about it and focus on it and we want it to be as perfect as it can be. And I wonder, if I stopped delivering the facts, what would go in its place in this place that is most watched, most listened, most viewed, most trusted? I don’t know.”
Frankly, I don’t watch Shep, preferring to move to Fox Business. I don’t know why he’s help
in such high esteem by Fox
Shepard Smith is a liberal joke, as is Chris Wallace. I never watch either, as their liberal bias toward these liberal loon Congressmen is quite apparent. I wish they would get rid of both of these clowns. One guy that is great and tells it like it is, is Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Channel. Dobbs will rip apart the DemoRATS and he will rip apart and call the Republicans RINOS, right in front of Republican Congressmen.
Yes, backpacker….Ditto to your comments above…..Both Shep and Chris W.–Can’t waste my time with them anymore…..Sigh.
I agree. I do not watch Shep either. His ego is way tooooo big, way tooo arrogant for my taste and what I want to watch on tv. He has an opinion on everything and interjects it all the time. He does not provide the news. I do not care for his kind of “reporting.” Really surprised they signed him on again. Probably the channel just trying to be PC and inclusive in the LGBT world these days. Either way, no Shep on my tv. I switch the channel immediately if he comes on.
I agree Walter. Some of these reporter / journalists think to be professional they have to present left wing lies as legitimate. I think this guy does that too often. I usually go to fox business as well or i have started watching One America . It is the closest i have seen to old fashioned news reporting.
I don’t watch Shepard Smith because he seems to be biased against the President. He has a bad attitude, and he is not part of the “fair and balanced” crew.
He has moved his news show into the political opinion world. The only difference between him, Hannity, etc. is that he is extremely liberal. The news is the news, not liberal or conservative and no longer exists in the US.
I always switch to Fox Business when this guy? comes on. He is not a an objective journalist. He slants every story he covers to the left every chance he gets. Even Brian Williams is more objective.
MeToo,I quit watching Fox during Shep’s show. He really looks and feels uncomfortable in his position. I used to watch him but I feel when i do it is like watching the MadCow show on NBC.
Y’all ever hear of OANN, One America News Network? They are definitely political Conservative, everyone one of their newscasters and commenters are conservatives. They are not “Fair And Balanced,” and make no attempts to be as such There is never any of those political issues which FoxNews has, two or more guests which all comment on the same subject and everyone shouts at the same time. When that happens, it’s time to move on to OANN and preserve your sanity…
Doesn’t know what would happen if he was gone? Let’s find out.
One America News Network beats them all—straight world news, two nightly hosted segments without having to endure liberal Commucrat guests—perfect. Lou Dobbs on Fox Business is a close second with no libtards as well.
Well… Fox has to be “fair and balanced.” So, perhaps Fox needs to give some fake news through the gay boy to keep the truth balanced out? Gays by nature live in an alter reality. So? No one can say Fox is not fair and balanced after all!
“Homosexual”, not “gay”. Gay actually means happy, colorful, as in “gay apparel”, or “a gay time at the circus.” Homosexuals live in a world of denial, lies and accusations. The deny their sex, lie about it and accuse everyone of being sexist simply because they don’t agree.
I don’t have a problem with Fox being fair and balanced. What I have a problem with is Fox allowing Smith to insert his own opinions and viewpoints while claiming and promoting him as a hard news anchor. He is no such thing.
If he wants to give commentary, (which he does on almost every story), then identify his program as a commentary show, instead of pretending he is a hard news anchor.
Don’t watch him either. Flaming liberal!
It says Shep Smith re-signs. It should say resigns.
From the article:
“Fox News chief news anchor Shepard Smith.”
“Smith had previously said the opinion hosts on his network “don’t have rules” and are just meant for entertainment.”
_______________
And yet, isn’t it odd that Smith, as a news “anchor”, seemingly has absolutely no problem inserting his own personal opinion and viewpoints at every opportunity.
No matter what his title says, Smith isn’t a news anchor. Just like Hannity and Ingram….Smith is a political commentator. The difference is that he is inserting his personal opinions in what is supposed to be a hard news segment.
If he wishes to make commentary, then Fox should give him his own commentary show, instead of pretending he is a reporter. The reality is that Smith’s show is a fraud…just not nearly as entertaining as Hannity or Ingram.
I about jumped out of my chair when I read shep Had resigned, them my bubble burst when I discovered the Idiots running Fox News had decided to keep their version of Dan Rather I knew it was just a matter of time before the Murdoch spawn were just making a takeover from one of the Liberal 6 conglomerates, that control 95% of all Media, more attractive for the “One World Order” folks. I catch the morning headlines from Fox First and Fox & Friends then switch to Varney and Company till Outnumbered comes on. If Juan or Geraldo are on the couch I switch to the Cartoon Channel till they are gone then catch Overtime and get an uncluttered synopsis of the previous hour.