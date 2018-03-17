Shepard Smith signs contract, announces ‘previously planned’ vacation amid spat with Hannity, Ingraham

Fox News chief news anchor Shepard Smith announced Friday afternoon he was taking a “previously-planned one-week vacation” and joked that when he returns “everything will be peachy-keen & hunky-dory.”

The announcement comes just hours after fellow Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham slammed Smith as “clueless” about what the opinion side of the network does and for making “inconsiderate and inaccurate” statements about prime-time Fox programs.

Smith had previously said the opinion hosts on his network “don’t have rules” and are just meant for entertainment.

Read more at The Hill

———-

Shep Smith Re-signs With Fox News

Shepard Smith has signed a new multiyear deal to stay with Fox News Channel. Smith, who anchors Shepard Smith Reporting, and is managing editor of breaking news, has been with the channel since the start, in 1996.

In an interview with TIME, Smith said he wanted to continue because he’s worried what would happen if he left. “To stop doing it would be bad because I think that there is a need for it and I know the degree to which we care about it and focus on it and we want it to be as perfect as it can be. And I wonder, if I stopped delivering the facts, what would go in its place in this place that is most watched, most listened, most viewed, most trusted? I don’t know.”

Read more at TVNewser

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)