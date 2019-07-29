Sharpton demands congressional hearing in Garner case, subpoena of NYPD top cop

The daughter of chokehold victim Eric Garner on Saturday called for unrelenting pressure to hold NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo accountable for her father’s 2014 death on Staten Island, as activist Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a congressional subpoena of NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil.

At a National Action Network meeting, Emerald Snipes Garner lamented the U.S. Department of Justice’s refusal July 16 to press civil rights charges in the case, and that rallies and protests demanding Pantaleo’s firing have fallen on deaf ears at City Hall and One Police Plaza.

“We have to continuously fight for what we want, fight for what we stand for, and we have to keep fighting,” she said.

“Someone asked me the other day ‘Do you hate cops?’, she said. “No I don’t hate cops… But you all keep doing stuff to us and thinking there’s going to be no anger, thinking there’s going to be no frustration.”

Sharpton reiterated his assertion that New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler will hold a hearing on the Garner case in the fall, and demanded to “subpoena O’Neill.” Nadler has decried the DOJ refusal to take action in the case vowed to hold hearings, but has not announced a date.

“Congressman Nadler said, ‘Let’s do it in the fall,'” Sharpton said. “I met with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she supports it.”

“We want congressional hearings because Congress can compel them to testify,” he said.

Sharpton said the hearing has precedent. Congressional hearings were held in 2013 on the 1983 police shooting of graffiti artist Michael Stewart, and in 2008 after the 2006 police shooting death of Sean Bell at his bachelor party.

“We did it in ’83, We did it after Sean Bell and we’re going to do it after Eric Garner,” Sharpton vowed.

