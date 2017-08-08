Sharia comes to London, as Muslim mayor bans sexy ads

London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan declared an end to any kind of advertising in the city that promotes “unrealistic expectations of women’s body image and health,” or, in layman’s, typical Western-style fashion spreads.
Sharia, meet London.
As the Gatestone Institute notes, this reminds of when ISIS took over Sirte in Libya a couple years ago and immediately set up sharia shop, ordering via billboards for all women to don baggy burka’d robes if they wanted to walk in the streets without, say, getting acid thrown in their faces, or raped.
And it’s not just London.
In Berlin, where wave after wave of mostly Muslim migrant and refugee have swept away much of Germany’s tolerant culture, authorities are planning to implement a ban on images of women as “beautiful but weak, hysterical, dumb, crazy, naive or ruled by their emotions.”
Add Paris to the mix — Paris, city of romance-slash-sex, where nudity is practically a cultural norm — and it’s an alarming trend that’s sweeping Europe.
“Paris has said au revoir to ‘sexist’ ads on public billboards,” Gatestone reported. “The Paris city council announced its ban after the Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the move meant that Paris was ‘leading the way’ in the fight against sexism.”
What’s the common denominator? These cities have undergone radical demographic shifts in recent times, with major upticks in Muslim populations — Muslim populations that bring strict Islamic principles and beliefs.
Feminists and the hard left are either silent on these new fashion impositions, fearful and unwilling to buck the Islam tide, or worse, outright cheering, seeing such government-imposed bans as helpful in the fight to show women as powerful individuals, rather than objects of lust. But it’s a rather strange cheer to issue.
First off, it’s the left that’s promoted sex as a free-and-easy recreational activity — birth control as a woman’s equalizer with immoral men. It’s the left that’s tied female empowerment to showcasing one’s fairer sex self as alluring and seductive first, intelligent and capable, dim seconds and thirds.
But now that heavily Muslim-influenced and populated cities want to ban these same ads and images that the women of the left have fought so hard to label as empowering and liberating?
It’s not just ironic. It’s stupid.
It’s completely missing the point of the root of these bans — and the evil they promote.
“There is a reason for this grotesque campaign banning these images,” Gatestone goes on. “These cities host significant Muslim populations and politicians — the same who frantically are enacting mandatory multiculturalism — want to please ‘Islam.’ It is now a ‘feminist’ talking point to advocate sharia policy, as does Linda Sarsour. The result is that, today, few feminists dare to criticize Islam.”
Indeed.
This is not a campaign from smart women, sick of the objectifying that’s been embraced by even those of their own gender in recent times.
This is a government-imposed ban based on a rotten anti-freedom religion. And it should raise red flags all across the West. Sharia, whether subtly instituted or government-mandated, has absolutely no place in free societies, and must be fought in whatever form it comes.
The liberals all wanted bringing in these Muslims and now all of these liberal women are losing their rights. All of you liberal women are airheads or like I have stated in past columns, amoeba brains (amoebas are one celled organisms, so they are brainless). Being brainless is the equivalent of being an airhead. Hey liberal women. how does it feel to lose your so called rights as women, which was brought about by your own doing? IDIOTS!!!!!!
Yet you won’t hear a single one of those rabid feminazis cry about losing their rights.. THEY ARE too scared to get their heads cut off if they speak out..
WHICH IS WHY I have not one bloody ounce of sympathy for the idiots of london… NOT ONE.
not so great britain can replace there flag now with the isis flag.the takeover is almost complete.
Alluhahhha, blackbear!
In spite of their Brexit vote, I think the U.K. and much of Europe is already lost. Canada isn’t far behind, either. If we allow our President to be taken down by a left-wing cabal who are diligently attempting to override the results of the November election, then we stand on the precipice of a world dominated by Muslims and sharia law. Hundreds of years in the future, they will regard this time as the Second Dark Age of Mankind.
OR, they will remember this as the catalyst for the Second American Civil War, when patriots stood up to defend the Republic against forces both inside and out, who wish to destroy Western Culture by any means necessary.
i expect the explosion any day.
I wonder which borough of london will first feel the wrath..
I have never fired a shot in anger and I hope the Lord sees fit to take me home before I have to but I will not submit to the evil call islam.
This is merely a small example of the gradual takeover and displacement of the UK’s and Western Europe’s cultural traditions by Islamic ones, like the proverbial frog in a pot of cold water gradually heated until, ultimately, the frog is cooked…and dead. The millions of poor fools who are so dedicated to the phony, ruinous notions of “inclusion” and “multi-culturalism” are witnessing, and uncomfortably experiencing, the destruction of their respective national, ethnic, religious, cultural, and political identities at the unchecked and unquestioned campaign by Muslims to dominate, in all aspects, their naive, even stupid and suicidal, Lefty-Loony hosts, whether in the UK, France, Italy, Austria, The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Portugal, or any of the other once sovereign nations ruined by the dictates of the EU and the massive influx of Muslim migrants. They, the host countries, don’t know, or delusionally ignore, the fact that Muslims have a holy imperative to replace the structure of countries they invade, even peacefully, with that of a world caliphate. Thus far, due to the complicity of Europe’s Lefty-Loonies, they’re slowly, but surely, fulfilling that objective. (continued)
And this is why i won’t shed a single tear when those people start being FORCED at the tip of a sword, to bow down to Islam.. THEY ALL brought this idiocy on themselves, and deserve ALL that comes with it.
(continued) The irony of such world-changing events is that the general populace, but especially the establishment elites, ignore the grave warnings from those who recognize the mortal danger. French voters, for example, decided NOT to support a nationalist who openly condemned what’s destroying France, in favor of yet another Lefty-Loony. The politicians, and much of the various countries’ population, are in serious denial. Sooner than later, they won’t be able to recognize their own homes, (see Marseilles, or Manchester), and it might then be too late to take them back. It’s happening right here, too, (see Minneapolis, Flint). Get your heads out of your politically correct butts, you Lefty-Loonies everywhere, or the fall of Western Civilization will be your legacy.
Beautiful, just beautiful. The only positive thing if this happened (which I believe is coming) is the Dems will lose their voting base. Beyond that, lock and load.
I’m all for modesty in advertising. I find it troubling that I need to raise young girls in a culture where the sexualization of women starts at an age when they should be thinking of nothing but being kids. It is never fun to explain to my kids that the models, celebrities, and even some women in general dress to show off their assets in such a way that it is enticing to men in a sexual way. HOWEVER…I guarantee you that if Christians caused an uproar about the immodest dress and sexualization of women in advertising they would be told to: “shut up”, “stop shoving your religion down my throat”, “stop being a prude”, “how dare you tell me how to dress/act, etc.”, and a whole lot of other things to nasty to write. I don’t care what the authorities claim is the basis for setting these laws in place it ISN’T about treating women well it is about pandering to a faith that seems to not give much respect to women at all.
Exactly. If we christians started doing even HALF of what these pro-sharia laws did, we would get Eviscerated in the media and by socialists, decrying our “Shoving of our religion down other’s throats”.. YET CAN’T ever see the hypocrisy in their statements..
This will happen here in America if we DO NOT control who comes into our once great country. Why would the liberals want this to happen? Are the American women going to let this happen?
This is NOT what our founding fathers had in mind for our country!
After the last attack in London, the London Mayor simply jumped on a comment Trump made, he didn’t condemn the murderous intent of the not-so-peaceful resident Muslims. During WWII, England fought long and hard to keep its people free, yet they are handing it over to a man who would implant Sharia law at the drop of a hat, and that is anything but Free.
Churchill and Thatcher are rolling over in their graves..
They should have NEVER chosen a Muslim as their Mayor. He will force HIS own views on the rest of London, whether they want it or not ! BIG MISTAKE !
Britain should deport or bury all sharia muslims now ! Forget about what any country or the EU thinks, just do it and you’ll take your country back. Start by deporting Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan now! Kill every muslim that complains. Its your country, not muslims country !
Churchill warned the Brits about NAZI Germany, and they barely saved their *** at Dunkirk. He also warned them about Islam. Even Thos. Jefferson read the Quran, and finally established, and sent the Marines to Tripoli. Our first Moslem president has now left office, his misdeeds are following him. Fortunately he was only partially successful. Paris, London, Malmo Sweden, London, Dearborn Michigan … terrorism is only one tactic … the war goes on.
And so it begins, that’s what happens when the Muslims take a toe-hole in city government….