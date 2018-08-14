Shameless Peter Strzok ‘deeply saddened’ by firing opens GoFundMe page

FBI agent Peter Strzok became a face of anti-Trump resistance within the government. It’s now cost him his job.
Mr. Strzok confirmed Monday that he had been fired from the FBI, months after an internal watchdog revealed damning text messages he exchanged with paramour and fellow FBI employee Lisa Page vowing to “stop” Donald Trump’s rise to the White House.
Liberal activists decried his firing, while Republicans — including Mr. Trump — said it was part of an overdue housecleaning at the FBI.
“Finally,” the president said on Twitter. “The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer.”
Both the FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment on the firing, which was first reported by The Washington Post.
Mr. Strzok took to Twitter to defend himself, saying he was “deeply saddened by this decision.”
He posted a statement from his attorneys saying that the FBI’s office of professional responsibility had recommended a 60-day suspension and demotion, but Deputy Director David Bowdich overruled that recommendation and ordered the firing.
“This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans. A lengthy investigation and multiple rounds of congressional testimony failed to produce a shred of evidence that Special Agent Strzok’s personal views ever affected his work,” the attorneys said.
Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI. https://t.co/iET9SbeTrv pic.twitter.com/7VTswzjoxE
— Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 13, 2018
Mr. Strzok, a veteran of 21 years at the FBI, found himself at the spear’s tip of political investigations over the past few years. He first played an instrumental role in the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s emails and then led the FBI’s investigation into Mr. Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
When the Justice Department created a special counsel to pick up the investigation, Mr. Strzok was part of that effort, too.
That role came to an end after the Justice Department’s inspector general revealed thousands of email messages exchanged between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page showing a pattern of animosity toward the president.
During the 2016 campaign, he talked of an “insurance policy” in case Mr. Trump became president. When Ms. Page fretted in August 2016 that Mr. Trump might go on to win the White House, Mr. Strzok replied: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”
Ms. Page, who was also briefly a part of the special counsel team, left the FBI earlier this year. She is said to have left voluntarily to pursue a job elsewhere.
Mr. Trump has repeatedly chided the FBI for employing Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page. On Monday, he said Mr. Strzok’s firing should discredit the ongoing special counsel’s work and that it undercuts the FBI’s investigation into Mrs. Clinton. The bureau cleared Mrs. Clinton of criminal wrongdoing even though it called her handling of top-secret information reckless.
“Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!” Mr. Trump said.
Called to testify to the House last month, Mr. Strzok insisted he wasn’t part of the Trump resistance and said “not once” did his personal views interfere with his job decisions.
The inspector general reviewed the handling of the Clinton investigation and concluded in June that political bias didn’t play a role there. But he said he couldn’t rule out that Mr. Strzok’s bias played a role in decisions regarding the Russia investigation during the 2016 campaign. That review is continuing.
Trump supporters say Mr. Strzok took number of questionable steps to ensnare the Trump campaign in a long investigation:
⦁ He opened the Trump investigation on July 31, 2016, based on hearsay from an Australian diplomat via the U.S. Embassy in London. The diplomat said a Trump volunteer, George Papadopoulos, told him that a Russian-connected professor heard that Moscow owned thousands of Mrs. Clinton’s emails. Conservatives call this nothing more than political gossip about the 30,000 emails she had destroyed.
⦁ Mr. Strzok’s FBI team embraced an unverified dossier written by former British spy Christopher Steele, who was paid by Fusion GPS with money from the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party. The FBI used the dossier to persuade a court to approve a wiretap on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page. The bureau also relied on the dossier to guide the investigation. The bureau told a House committee last year that it had not confirmed Mr. Steele’s charges, which were Kremlin-sourced.
⦁ Mr. Strzok participated in a partisan flow of anti-Trump information that went from Clinton opposition research firm Fusion GPS to Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr to the FBI agent. Mr. Ohr’s wife, Nellie, worked at Fusion as a Russia specialist.
⦁ Mr. Strzok’s unit hired at least one “confidential human source,” or CHS, to spy on the Trump campaign. The informant, Stefan Halper, who has ties to the Pentagon and the British spy service MI6, made contact with Mr. Papadopoulos and Mr. Page.
⦁ The FBI agreed to pay Mr. Steele $50,000 to continue investigating Mr. Trump but then fired him for disclosing his informant status to the press.
Despite Mr. Strzok’s insistence that he wasn’t part of the resistance, anti-Trump campaigners lionized him Monday.
“Thanks for your service sir. You are a patriot,” tweeted Bobby Goodlatte, the son of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican.
“I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding,” Bobby Goodlatte said of his father, who led last month’s hearing.
Mr. Strzok tweeted a link to a GoFundMe campaign launched to pay for his legal bills and to replace his lost income. That effort had collected nearly $75,000 in pledges its first eight hours early Monday evening, quickly getting halfway toward its $150,000 goal.
⦁ Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.
That’s nice.
Now soros and friends have a pathway to make him a very rich man.
Now, ‘SPLAIN to me…
WHO owns “gofundme.com”?
Strzok the Snake asking for donations?/ well he should start with the Clinton Foundation or what’s left of it, or the Clinton’s themselves. After all his dirty FBI tactics were designed to ensure Trumps’s defeat/Corrupt Hillary’s victory. Next how about Obama contributing a nice bunch of $$$ from his nifty 40 plus million dollar net worth acquired within the past few years?? Finally, George Clooney and the Hollywood ultra liberal elite could throw a fund raiser for the Snake, with Barbara (BS) Streisand, the Cast from The View, Bill Maher and other snowflakes still suffering from Trump’s win!!
Well let’s see. Since he supposedly was a senior agent, that puts him at making roughly 130 THOUSAND a year.. Since he’s been there a # of years, he shouldn’t bloody well NEED a go fund me page.
I wonder if he still has his security clearance and the key to the executives bathroom.
While it is obvious this traitorous SNAKE–who thinks HIS political preferences should OVERRIDE the will of the voters–had NO BUSINESS having a “security clearance” in the first place, that should have been canceled about 5 minutes BEFORE he was fired. Let’s hope it was!
A # of years back, i heard of go-fund me, supposedly taking down a few people’s go-fund me requests, because the owners felt “These are fraudulent requests, such as the one woman asking for people to fund her facial and breast augmentation. Or the guy wanting to be sent to Scotland to go play at one of their golf courses”..
SO HOW exactly are they any different that Szrock’s useless butt saying “woes me, send me dosh”..?
Unbelievable! Why does he need legal representation if he didn’t do anything wrong?
Proof that he’s a politician – his original gofundme goal was $150K and he exceeded that in less than 24 hours. He’s now raised the goal to $350K. I’d love to hear the rationale for that, but we know he’s trying to grab as much as the stupid people are willing to contribute.
Buried in the congressional testimony of Strzok is a small nugget of truth. He said “not once” did his political opinions affect his work within the FBI.
His hatred of Trump altered the investigation “not once” but MANY times EVERY day for MONTHS on end.
I believe that in time Strzok will be implicated as being complicit in Hillary’s election wrong doings!
Never mind THAT–he was INSTRUMENTAL in the sorry excuse for an investigation into her mishandling of classified info in unsecured emails. In fact, I believe I read that HE was the one that changed the wording of that investigation’s report from “grossly negligent”–which is a legally ACTIONABLE term, to “extreme careless,” which is NOT–so that she could not be prosecuted. That is MALFEASANCE to the NTH degree, and this VERMIN should be held legally accountable for THAT, in addition to being charged with SEDITION for being ACTIVELY engaged in an attempted COUP BY LAWYER against a sitting President within the DOJ, FBI and the never-ended Mueller WITCH HUNT!
I feel it will be a cold day in hell, before we ever see any of these scumbags be implicated in hillary’s crimes, let alone go to jail.
What’s amazing to me is the vast number of idiots who contribute to Strzok’s “get-rich-quick” scheme.
A true miscarriage of justice is the case of General Flynn… does he have a GoFundMe page?
Yeah, I thought about that, too, when I heard about all the money the brain-dead LIB-TARDS had already donated to his gofundme account. So HE gets untold hundreds of THOUSANDS from a “gofundme” account donated by BRAIN-DEAD LIBERALS, while General Flynn and others have lost their HOMES and everything they HAD trying to defend themselves against Strozok and his FELLOW WITCH HUNTERS and their BOGUS witch hunt? WHERE is the justice in all of this? And WHEN are we FINALLY going to see some of these conniving VERMIN get what is COMING to them?
Yet are liberals always not whining about how they are too poor, and need more handouts??
If so many can pony up 40 bucks or so each, they are obviously not poor enough.
The only real salvation for the DOJ, FBI, and IRS is a major housecleaning to rid this Nation of all the Obama inspired corruption. Lois Lerner should of been prosecuted. Jeff Sessions was President Trumps biggest mistake to drain the swamp and must go!
And trump Still compounds that mistake, every day he fails to fire him.
i have a better idea how about a go ************ page!
Amen, capricorn1!
From the article above: “Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country”. Yeah Peter, you served your Country alright! When you interviewed Hillary, just before you and the FBI exonerated her, you never put Hillary under oath and you never recorded her so called Fake interrogation. The FBI wrote an exoneration letter, exonerating Hillary, two months before your Fake interrogation of Hillary and also before you interrogated any of Hillary’s cohorts. Hillary’s cohorts smashed their phones and Hillary’s cohorts computers were destroyed by the FBI. Yeah Peter, you are a Patriot to your Country alright! You, Peter, plain and simple are an accessory to Hillary’s and her cohorts crimes and you tried to bring down Trump. You Peter are a traitor to our Country and you are a deep state Scumbag!
Maybe everyone should donate $.01cent. That way the fees would be a minimum over the amount donated, paid by the recipient!
I’m sure the GoFundMe page is just to tide him over until he writes his book.
“This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans.” The only thing troubling is it took way too log.
He will be on book tour soon–then he, Crooked Cop Comey and Criminal Clinton can sit back with drinks in hand, salute each other for pulling off the crimes of the century–murder, treason, election rigging, obstruction of justice, lying, cheating, stealing. They should get life sentences for the mockery they’ve made of the American justice system.
The only thing troubling is that you are not in prison.
OR hanging for your traitorous actions.
Guess where he will get a job without question, Prosecutor Mueller will hire him to help in his destroying, frame and impeaching President Trump after all “rats all hang together”!!!!! Then you will know how crooked the investigation is today!!!
He won’t have to look far for a new job. Fake news CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, will hire the liar in a heartbeat.
Anyone who would contribute to Strzok’s Go Fund Me account must also hate America.
Well, since it supposedly hit 350000 this afternoon that must mean there’s thousands of morons who hate america… Most living out in NY, WA, OR and CA..
I am pretty sure that most of the morons, live in either Oregon, or California !
I’ve got $.02 (my two cents) for him. It’s this: I hear the whisper of the axe, and your neck looks like cordwood. You’d better go to President Trump with your hat in hand and on your knees and ask forgiveness for what you and your fellow weasels have done and continue to try against him. Then, go see General Mattis and give him EVERYTHING you know and did. You’re a little smartass pipsqueak who thought you were SOMEBODY. Possibly in line for FBI Chief. Or AJ (who knows under Hillary). You really need to grovel, because that axe is very dull, and it might take several cuts for your head.
Peter Strzok worked for the FBI and CIA simultaneously. Did the CIA fire him also, or just the FBI? If he is still working for the CIA, isn’t it a bit disingenuous (if not a fraud) to be asking for GoFundMe support based on getting justifiably fired from one of his jobs?
Hell, imo it should be illegal to even WORK For them both at the same time.
I thought about donating $.35 so he could make a call to the unemployment office, but then I remembered phone booths are obsolete.
Another critter removed from the swamp.
From the article:
“…. and said “not once” did his personal views interfere with his job decisions.”
Seems like I’ve heard something very similar to that statement in the past….now what was that?….oh yes….
“I did not have sexual relations with that woman”
Knowing how the liberal liars love to parse words and phrases, he probably meant that it literally wasn’t just once….it was a whole bunch of times.
I mean, you would think you could try to usurp the US Presidency, get caught, then keep your executive position with the FBI. Who knew?
He’s lucky to not be going to jail..
As much as I hate to say it, this loser is going to clean up on GoFundMe. If you bothered to watch any of the Congressional questioning of Strzok, you can see that the Democrats in Congress hero-worshiped this evil cretin. There are a hundred million people out there who look at this idiot as a martyr.
Apparently the “the FBI’s office of professional responsibility” needs house cleaning. Or someone needs to explain to me what it takes to be considered biased & seditious.
I must have screwed up early in life. After I got out of the Army, instead of learning how to troubleshoot, repair, install and rip out electrical systems on Navy ships I should have landed a job as any sort of flunky in Federal Government in Disney on the Potomac. There I could have done anything that suited my fancy, including spreading Top Secret documents around the International “community”. and not face any repercussions, except maybe getting fired. No wonder the Hildabeast felt moved to ask “what difference does it make now?”
Over a year after committing the offense Little Petey is collecting for the “resistance” warchest. Hope his hands aren’t sore from getting slapped for his numerous crimes.
As the comedian Yakoff Smirnoff used to say….”What a country!”
I feel the same way. THEN when you do get fired, you can whine on go-fund me, about how poor you are.. Even though you were making a cushy 130k a year for at least 5+ years..
Thanksgiving at the Goodlatte home should be interesting this year.
What a slime ball! Too lazy to go find honest work? I’m sure any one of the numerous fake “news” channels could always use another dishonest political hack like this jack-wagon.