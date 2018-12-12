Shakedown: Central Americans demand reparations to go home

Two groups of Central American migrants made separate marches on the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana Tuesday, demanding that they be processed through the asylum system more quickly and in greater numbers, that deportations be halted and that President Trump either let them into the country or pay them $50,000 each to go home.
On the one-month anniversary of their arrival into Tijuana, caravan members are pressing the United States to take action but they are dwindling in numbers since more than 6,000 first arrived to the city’s shelters.
Approximately 700 have voluntarily returned to their country of origin, 300 have been deported, and 2,500 have applied for humanitarian visas in Mexico, according to Xochtil Castillo, a caravan member who met with Mexican officials Tuesday. The group of unaccounted migrants, about 3,500 are presumed to have either crossed illegally into the United States, moved to other Mexican border cities, or simply fallen through the cracks.
Mexico’s National Institution of Migration did not respond to a request to verify those numbers Tuesday.
The first group demanding action, numbering about 100, arrived at the U.S. Consulate at about 11 am Tuesday. The migrants said they were asking that the Trump Administration pay them $50,000 each or allow them into the U.S.When asked how the group came up with the $50,000 figure, organizer Alfonso Guerrero Ulloa of Honduras, said they chose that number as a group.
“It may seem like a lot of money to you,” Ulloa said. “But it is a small sum compared to everything the United States has stolen from Honduras.”
The group’s letter criticized American intervention in Central America. They gave the U.S. Consulate 72 hours to respond. They said they had not decided what to do if their demands were not met.
“I don’t know, we will decide as a group,” Ulloa said.
The second letter, delivered around 1:20 p.m., came from a separate group of caravan members asking for the U.S. to speed up the asylum process. Specifically, the group asked U.S. immigration officials to admit up to 300 asylum seekers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry each day.
Currently, officials admit between 40 and 100 asylum seekers. The group of migrants say the slow pace violates American and international laws that call for an immediate process, and places vulnerable migrants at risk.
“In the meantime, families, women and children who have fled our countries continue to suffer and the civil society of Tijuana continue to be forces to confront this humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis caused in great part by decades of U.S. intervention in Central America,” the letter states.
The second letter came from a group of about 50 migrants, including about 15 who participated in a hunger strike that also demanded a swifter U.S. asylum process. The non-profit Pueblo Sin Fronteras helped organize the delivery of the second letter.
Representatives from the second group met with Mexican immigration officials in Tijuana. The migrants asked Mexican officials to stop working with the municipal police in deporting caravan members.
Migrants thought the number of deportations and voluntary repatriations is a reflection of their precarious situation in Tijuana.
“A lot of people are leaving because there is no solution here,” said Douglas Matute, 38, of Tijuana. “We thought they would let us in. But Trump sent the military instead of social workers.”
The two groups were unaware of each other’s demands. But both said their messages were well received by the staff of the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana.
“They gave us a warm welcome,” Castillo said. “They were very kind. She said she’d send the letter to the recipients.”
The letter asking for a speedier U.S. asylum process was addressed to President Trump, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, San Ysidro Port Director Sidney Aki, and Commissioner of the Office of Customs and Border Protection Kevin McAleenan.
Castillo said she was not given a timeframe of when the U.S. will respond.
Trump has threatened to cut off financial aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador if those countries did not stop the caravan before it reached the U.S. border. He has reiterated, as late as Tuesday, the need for a border wall, threatening to shut down the U.S. government if funding was not approved.
Getting into the U.S. Consulate was somewhat of a victory, the caravan groups said.
“They received us at least,” Ulloa said. “It was nice to be treated with respect.”
The letter said the group is made up of, “families, women and children, the majority of which are young men who are fleeing from poverty, insecurity and political repression under the dictatorship of Juan Orlando Hernandez.”
Orlando Hernandez is the president of Honduras. Their letter also asked the U.S. to remove Orlando Hernandez from office.
Getting $55,000 for each of the caravan members, Ulloa said, might allow them to go back home and start a small business.
Ulloa claims he was falsely accused of attacking a Chinese restaurant in Honduras in 1987. He has been living outside Honduras for 30 years, according to an online petition he wrote asking the U.S. government to exonerate him.
___
(c)2018 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
These money grabbing Central American socialist infidels just out’d themselves,, that it was and “IS” all about the free money. In their transparent demands for $50K each the economic invading conquerers in lawlessness showed their true colors faster than a Pelosi/Schumer outing in a Transparent Trump border press conference. There are no borders when it comes to socialist greed. Trump needs to do the math then inform the public. $5 billion in border wall divided by 320 million of WE THE PEOPLE comes out to a cost of about $15 each citizen. Can anyone deny that these mindless vote grabbing Democrats and their AWOL immigration policies have cost each of us more than $5,000 each in the past few years alone in lost jobs, foreign aid, military defense, street crimes, lost loved ones due to opioids and drug deals gone bad, not to mention the lost economies of scale when a UNITED states becomes DIVIDED in race, gender, or economic issues, where breaking the law with a wink and a nod of vote grabbing Democrats has destroyed an American generation of peace, now divided in political war, redefining the word “asylum” from a place of American safety, now media morphed into an American place of Liberal lunacy.
“about 3,500 are presumed to have either crossed illegally into the United States, moved to other Mexican border cities, or simply fallen through the cracks”. So let’s put out the word they will all get the $50K distributed at a certain time and place near the border with a large cruise ship in sight for those who want to go home, and watch the social cockroaches crawl out of the “Cracks” and the woodwork. Then slap the cuffs on them and shove them back over the border, or ship them out home in one bunch.
How’s about we put a 10k bounty on each of their heads.. DEAD OR ALIVE. IMO that would be MORE worthy of the money, than paying these NON-Citizens a single dime…
AND who the hell do they think they are demanding WE PAY THEM To go back home?
Friggin Mexico let them in and helped them get to where are, let the Mexicans handle it and if they trying crossing our borders illegally stop them with do anything necessary lethal or non and come legally if not. Mexico is in on the whole thing these people who live along border have to keep guard to keep from getting killed, Politicians cause this
We didn’t bring them to the border and neither did Mexico. No one owes them a damned cent because they came on their own and can damned well get back home on their own. Don’t let them in and don’t give them a cent or peso. They can rot at the border for all I care.
Good point. SOROS and co were the ones who funded their little jaunt. HE SHOULD BE THE ONE they bash to pay them to go back home…
Nice to be treated with respect, guess it only goes one way. Think it is time we treat them like the invaders of this country they are and start shooting a few of them. This would send a quick message and end this BS.
““It may seem like a lot of money to you,” Ulloa said. “But it is a small sum compared to everything the United States has stolen from Honduras.”
That just in from the Dreamer brigade. Stolen…from Honduras….such as? Oh right, no explanation for that. Guess the group’s committee will have to ‘dream’ up an explanation for that remark. And evidently the derisive panhandling group had plenty of time to collectively figure that their illegal caravan Norte to their PromisedLand should net them $50K each…demonstrating in essence a genetic makeup which includes a self-destruct gene labeled: “wants-a-hand-out-not-a-hand-up”-itis. We have plenty of those already here….don’t need no more.
Here’s an offer for your ‘group’ to ponder: Get a job in Mexico or somewhere south along your route back home and begin to PAY YOUR OWN WAY…and learn from your most recent errors. And stay off our fence: your next illegal invasion effort will be met with more stringent measures to include stronger ‘inhalants’ (which imho should have been activated initially). Send us the names of those who promised you TheLand…and we’ll send them down to you so they can ‘splain to you why you marched up here for nothing.
yea… these are the kind of people we want in our country
close the border and “stop” illegals .. using whatever force and deterrent is required
I agree. Close down the border, PERIOD.
we had enough yet?
Oh most definitely! I’ve had enough of them and the democrat politicians who just see them as more votes to keep them in power.
Do not be deceived,,,,for every $50K given to the invading Honduran Huns, $40K is to be kicked back to an illegal evading Democrat. Just more devious socialist wealth redistribution, this time from the illegal aliens to the illegal criminal Democrat politicians.
I had enough 30 years ago.
Demand!!! Demand???
by a Demonic !!! Demon !!!
And what made me laugh, is on the MSN article i read about it, a group of those migrants (THUGS IMO) said “They came up with that number, in committee, as 50k is not much to Americans, but a lot to those south of the border, and its reparations for all the theft from Honduras Americans have done”..
COME THE HELL AGAIN? what theft of honduran stuff/stock/resources has America done??
BWAHAHAHAHA!!!
They can ‘want’ in one hand and defecate in the other, and see which one fills up first!
LMAO!!!
And who the hell do they think they are, DEMANDING we stop deporting folks from our country, anyway??
As ridiculous as it sounds, the leftists will think this is a great idea! Perhaps we could give them $50000.00 worth of bullets as a group?
“But Trump sent the military instead of social workers.”
Why we love our President!
Trump was RIGHT to send the military. THEY ARE THERE TO defend this country. NOT TO coddle invaders.
Only responsibility America has for potential immigrants is to verify their acceptability into our culture as they apply legally for entrance into the country. America’s first responsibility is to protect her citizens, there is no “responsibility” to allow anyone in.
The responsibility for the boarder security and immigration fiasco fall squarely on congress’s inept actions. This country has had over 200 years to secure our border and implement reasonable immigration policy. This is totally unacceptable. Congress has lost the faith and support of the American people, this situation must be corrected soon or this country is doomed. God bless president Trump and his efforts to protect America.
In the words of the Fonz………Up your nose wit a rubber hose!! More succinctly said………….
They came for the freebies. Liberals denied this, but now it is perfectly CLEAR, since they want money to return home, it was not about fear of life and needing political asylum under fear of death, it was simply “I want a free ride” and feeling that they deserve a payout for their peril-filled free ride, paid for by Soros et al..
Let George Soros pick up that tab too, in addition to his already footing the first leg of this invading caravan!!!!
Money to start a small business? We all should be so lucky.
Exactly. IF THEY were really in ‘fear for their life’. NO amount of money should be sufficient for them to be willing to go back home.
Soros can EASILY afford it. Wanna bet someone has already started an online petition demanding Soros et al should be the one to pay the $50,000 per illegal to GTFO? Laughing so hard I’m crying here.
If Soros won’t pick up the tab, let all the congress members pushing for open borders either pick up that tab, or welcome them into their own homes! (betting that won’t happen!) politicians and progressives are always NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) or NFMW (Not From My Wallet!)
This is what Soros paid for. 3,500 of 6000 have vanished into the North American ether. Next time they show up will be to enroll their kids in school for FREE.
Go home! America owes you nothing. You say you thought we would let you in, but we don’t know where you ever got that idea, since the U.S. government under Donald Trump has told you the opposite since before left your homeland. Sorry, the United States has wasted Millions in aid to Honduras and other South American countries in foreign aid. We have stolen nothing from you. If you want Orlando Hernandez removed from office, go back and do it yourself. We owe you nothing.
For sure! I am a veteran who happens to be disabled. I could sure use $50,000 to pay off my mortgage. I say build the wall and do not let them in. Take proper care of our veterans, so do not reward these people with anything! Either money or inside our borders.
They were hearing that from all those libtard ‘activist groups and lawyers’, who were AIDING AND ABETTING their activities. Which is why i still feel, we should take EVERYONE OF THOSE lawyers, and YANK their licenses..
LMAO! You dingbats were told way ahead of time that you were not going to be allowed into the country and now you act surprised? Demand 50K for each of you? I guess you figure that’s what you would get from our govt if you were to get in. Sorry, go home and fix your own country! Stop blaming the US because you can’t control your own govt.
…and to think that silly Hitler fella spent all that money on guns, ships, and tanks, when all he needed to do was show up on the French, Belgium, and Polish, borders with his soldiers accompanied by their wives and children. WWII would have been far cheaper and much less deadly.
The new form of invasion requires no army, navy or air force; just a sad group of folks appearing on the border of the nearest “Sucker Country” that is governed by a population of witless dupes. Good Old Amerika is first on the list.
Yet supposedly SO MANY countries hate the US? ironic isn’t it.
“…. since more than 6,000 first arrived….. about 3,500 are presumed to have……simply fallen through the cracks.”
That’s more than half the invasion force.
Before you leftists start whining about infrastructure needs of Meheeko: There are no actual cracks.
This is political jargon for “They made it.”
More like they were ASSISTED in getting over.. I heard one politician went down to Tijuanna, and came back with 5 of them, and used her “I AM A POLITICIAN” status to force border control to LET HER through with the 5 invaders…
IF TRUE, she (and those officers) should be under arrest for rendering assistance to illegal aliens.
“Orlando Hernandez is the president of Honduras. Their letter also asked the U.S. to remove Orlando Hernandez from office.”
I thought they didn’t like Yankee meddlers in their non-s***thole countries?
See also: US attempts to remove Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Ho Chi Mihn, Kim Jung…
It doesn’t matter what we do, they want something else. Except of course bribe money and wefare. We need not just a wall but an electrified one. Try sitting on that.
Not just an electrified wall, but one with armed guard towers every 500 yards.
A lot of us Americans would like 50k also. Between my husband and I on our small pensions we don’t even get half of that in a year. These grifters have got a lot of nerve expecting us to pay them just to go home. They’re lucky they’re not being put up against a wall and shot, which is what some of their governments would do to foreign invaders.
Plus, if we give in now, they’ll just do it again, and encourage lots of others to do the same.
So true. One of my gaming comrades works 50 hrs a week and barely (after all taxes get stolen from his pay check) clears 40k a year..
As ridiculous as the asylum seekers’ $50,000 per person extortion demand is, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if there are some loopy Democrats in the congress who would gladly vote in favor of legislation authorizing payment to the migrants.
The second Democrat move would be to vote to remove any requirement that they actually return to their homes after receiving the money.
OF course there’s plenty of loopy demon-craps who would vote to pay…
I’ll take $50,000 and make a business myself. Extortion..?? Ya think???
Pay me and I’ll return to my country…hmm. That seriously contradicts their claims of fearing political persecution in their countries. I guess we don’t need a wall after all, just pay foreigners to stay the hell out of our country. Extortion comes to america’s borders!
The United States already does pay through the nose to these countries. We call it Foreign Aid.
Which is why i’ve been saying for years, CUT OFF ALL FOREIGN AID.
“The group’s letter criticized American intervention in Central America. They gave the U.S. Consulate 72 hours to respond.”
“Orlando Hernandez is the president of Honduras. Their letter also asked the U.S. to remove Orlando Hernandez from office.”
Ok, let me see if I get this – they want the U.S. to pay because of some kind of intervention in one breath and the next they want the U.S’s help to remove their dictator? Oh and let’s not forget $50,000 per person extortion. This seriously sounds like Nancy Pelosi’s drafted their demands.
Give ’em two cents each and tell ’em to go to #3!!.
They should go home first and then ask. Say, can I get a check for $50,000 if I just stay in Canada?
Ha, ha, ha … “Cry me a river, Central American Fools!” Take your whiny demands to the DNC who paid for you to get to Tijuana with no return tickets! Ha, ha, ha !!!!!