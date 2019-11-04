Shake Down!
Posted On 6:30 am November 4, 2019
Couldn’t agree more! Our Founding Father’s went to war for far less than what these “progressives” have done. And re-branded forms of Communism are now taught in schools, at all levels, in order to proliferate this perverse ideology. How much more will we tolerate before we realize that “progressive” is just another word for tyranny?
U.S.A. was founder on “We the People” NOT “We the Politicians”
The Traitorous, Liberal Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.