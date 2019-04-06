Home » Fresh Ink

Shades of Hillary: Ocasio-Cortez adopts an accent at Al Sharpton’s conference

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 7:40 am April 6, 2019
5

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has drawn criticism for seeming to affect an accent while speaking to a mostly black audience at a conference held by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

‘Ain’t nothing wrong with that,’ the freshman Democrat drawled while speaking on Friday at Sharpton’s National Action Network conference in the Sheraton Times Square in Manhattan.

‘I’m proud to be a bartender. Ain’t nothing wrong with that,’ Ocasio-Cortez said. ‘There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy.’

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Daily Mail.

Why do Democrats think they have to speak in a different accent for some audiences? Is it demeaning? Who does it better? You be the judge!

5 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
8:10 am April 6, 2019 at 8:10 am

Yes, we know “what’s up.” We know you are a dullard pizzwit, too stupid to know how stupid you are. For once in your feckless life, shut up.

SemperFiGuy
SemperFiGuy
8:16 am April 6, 2019 at 8:16 am

She’s not from the Bronx. She figures if she repeats it enough, people will believe it. Typical left wing logic. Tell a lie often enough and people will start beginning to believe it. At 2 years old her father bought a house in Yorktown, NY, a burb in upscale Westchester County. She graduated from high school there. Here early life was defined there, not the Bronx. She’s only a girl from the Bronx by her own claiming.

She’s as phony as a three dollar bill and people should start waking up to that.

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
8:37 am April 6, 2019 at 8:37 am

She reminds me of a great line from a great movie, “I’m a politician which makes me a liar and a cheat and when I’m not kissing babies I’m stealing their lolly pops”!
Don’t take this nitwit for granted. She was PLACED where she is by someone with deep pockets standing just behind the curtain and pulling her strings. I’m guessing Soros or someone similar and they are far from done using her and others like her.

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
8:41 am April 6, 2019 at 8:41 am

She’s a diversion and a puppet to dance the dance and keep eyes on her ridiculous actions and watch her news clips all the while moving other chess pieces on the board until it’s checkmate. Don’t watch the “Birdie”…………find the puppet master and watch them.

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
8:57 am April 6, 2019 at 8:57 am

She is dumber than a box of bent nails but do not underestimate her, or the soros power behind her. Soros funded Hillary and we dodged a bullet. Soros funded Doug Jones and we got hit. His resources are bottomless. They cost us the house by getting people to quit Congress and not even compete for the seats. We must fight them as a human wave and drown their voter fraud.

