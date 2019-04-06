Shades of Hillary: Ocasio-Cortez adopts an accent at Al Sharpton’s conference

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has drawn criticism for seeming to affect an accent while speaking to a mostly black audience at a conference held by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

‘Ain’t nothing wrong with that,’ the freshman Democrat drawled while speaking on Friday at Sharpton’s National Action Network conference in the Sheraton Times Square in Manhattan.

‘I’m proud to be a bartender. Ain’t nothing wrong with that,’ Ocasio-Cortez said. ‘There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy.’

In case you’re wondering, this is what blackface sounds like. https://t.co/oQVynsDxpc — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 5, 2019

Folks talking about my voice can step right off. Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same. Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up. My Spanish is the same way. These conspiracy mills are 🚮. https://t.co/8li33Jd6DL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2019

Why do Democrats think they have to speak in a different accent for some audiences? Is it demeaning? Who does it better? You be the judge!

