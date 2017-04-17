SF to Spend $200M for Suicide Nets on the Golden Gate Bridge

(UPI) — Construction of a 1.7-mile long suicide prevention barrier began on San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
In 2016, 39 people jumped to their deaths from the bridge, but about 200 more were dissuaded by bridge personnel, Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman Priya Clemens said. In the 80 years since its construction, some 1,500 people have plummeted to their deaths from the structure.
Officials marked the start of the $200 million project, approved in 2014 and scheduled to be completed in 2021, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a memorial service Thursday for those who lost loved ones on the bridge. Among those attending were Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Cal., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
“What a bittersweet day this is. The joy of the prospect of saving lives, the sadness of those we lost,” Pelosi said.
Plans call for the installation of stainless steel catch fences on each side of the bridge, positioned 20 feet away from the bridge, 20 feet below the bridge’s sidewalks and 200 feet above the Pacific Ocean. They will not be in drivers’ fields of vision.
Another ridiculous waste of tax payer money. Aren’t there other bridges in san francisco? Anyone intent on suicide will not be dissuaded by a $200,000,000.00 “net”.
After hitting the net, they crawl to the edge and jump into the bay. It seems there is a flaw with this plan….
OR climb up higher and jump farther out from the bridge…
$200 million on something that won’t work….. Yes, that’s the way liberals roll.
For lib’s, it’s NEVER about solving a problem be cause if you solve a problem there is nothing to blame on conservatives.
It’s about spending a bucket load of other peoples money to demonstrate how much they care.
Then they will find some way to blame it all on us Conservatives. Cause like always they will never take any of the blame for their insane ideas themselves..
Wouldn’t a serious jumper caught by the nets simply crawl to the edge of the net and continue their descent?
Maybe it’s not really about saving lives for all the reasons cited above — that’s window-dressing — but about who gets the $200 million. And let’s see, 3.4 miles of net (1.7 x 2, unless suiciders always only jump from the same side) is almost $59 million per mile. Isn’t that a little expensive, even for a 20-foot fence?